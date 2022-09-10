Black Seed – A Natural Remedy That’s Been Used for Centuries

This humble, but immensely powerful seed, kills MRSA, heals the chemical weapon poisoned body, stimulates regeneration of the dying beta cells within the diabetic’s pancreas, and yet too few even know it exists.

Yesterday we published a letter from one of our readers who contracted a Staphylococcus (“Staph”) infection after being injected with a Pfizer “vaccine.” As we noted, Staph infections can cause several infectious diseases in various tissues of the body, for example, boils, impetigo, cellulitis, toxic shock syndrome and MRSA.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (“MRSA”) is a type of Staph bacteria that is resistant to several types of antibiotics. Black seed – a natural remedy from a small plant with purple, blue and white flowers called Nigella sativa – has anti-bacterial activity against clinical isolates of MRSA.

And in various animal studies, topically applying black seed oil helped accelerate wounds’ healing process. But it doesn’t end there. As the article below highlights, black seed is a remedy for several conditions.

The following relates to the seed but there are health benefits from using black seed oil as well. To find out the potential health benefits of using black seed oil read ‘Good for your skin and more: 8 Benefits of black cumin seed oil’ originally posted by Natural News.

Article source: Black Seed – 'The Remedy for Everything but Death' ©2013 GreenMedInfo LLC.

Benefits of Black Seed

The seeds of the annual flowering plant, Nigella Sativa, have been prized for their healing properties since time immemorial. While frequently referred to among English-speaking cultures as Roman coriander, black sesame, black cumin, black caraway and onion seed, it is known today primarily as black seed, which is at the very least an accurate description of its physical appearance. The earliest record of its cultivation and use comes from ancient Egypt.

Black seed oil, in fact, was found in Egyptian Pharoah Tutankhamun’s tomb, dating back to approximately 3,300 years ago.[i] In Arabic cultures, black cumin is known as Habbatul barakah, meaning the “seed of blessing.” It is also believed that the Islamic prophet Mohammed said of it that it is “a remedy for all diseases except death.”

Many of black cumin’s traditionally ascribed health benefits have been thoroughly confirmed in the biomedical literature. In fact, since 1964, there have been 656 published, peer-reviewed studies referencing it.

GreenMedInfo has indexed salient research, available to view on their Black Seed (Nigella Sativa) page, on well over 40 health conditions that may be benefited from the use of the herb, including over 20 distinct pharmacological actions it expresses, such as:

Analgesic (Pain-Killing)

Anti-Bacterial

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Ulcer

Anti-Cholinergic

Anti-Fungal

Ant-Hypertensive

Antioxidant

Antispasmodic

Antiviral

Bronchodilator

Gluconeogenesis Inhibitor (Anti-Diabetic)

Hepatoprotective (Liver Protecting)

Hypotensive

Insulin Sensitising

Interferon Inducer

Leukotriene Antagonist

Renoprotective (Kidney Protecting)

Tumour Necrosis Factor Alpha Inhibitor

These 30 pharmacological actions are only a subset of a far wider number of beneficial properties intrinsic to the black seed. While it is remarkable that this seed has the ability to positively modulate so many different biological pathways, this is actually a rather common occurrence among traditional plant medicines.

Black seed has been researched for very specific health conditions. Some of the most compelling applications include:

Type 2 Diabetes: Two grams of black seed a day resulted in reduced fasting glucose, decreased insulin resistance, increased beta-cell function, and reduced glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in human subjects. [ii]

Two grams of black seed a day resulted in reduced fasting glucose, decreased insulin resistance, increased beta-cell function, and reduced glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in human subjects. Helicobacter Pylori Infection: Black seeds possess clinically useful anti-H. pylori activity, comparable to triple eradication therapy. [iii]

Black seeds possess clinically useful anti-H. pylori activity, comparable to triple eradication therapy. Epilepsy: Black seeds were traditionally known to have anticonvulsive properties. A 2007 study with epileptic children, whose condition was refractory to conventional drug treatment, found that a water extract significantly reduced seizure activity. [iv]

Black seeds were traditionally known to have anticonvulsive properties. A 2007 study with epileptic children, whose condition was refractory to conventional drug treatment, found that a water extract significantly reduced seizure activity. High Blood pressure: The daily use of 100 and 200 mg of black seed extract, twice daily, for 2 months, was found to have a blood pressure-lowering effect in patients with mild hypertension. [v]

The daily use of 100 and 200 mg of black seed extract, twice daily, for 2 months, was found to have a blood pressure-lowering effect in patients with mild hypertension. Asthma: Thymoquinone, one of the main active constituents within Nigella sativa (black cumin), is superior to the drug fluticasone in an animal model of asthma. [vi] Another study, this time in human subjects, found that boiled water extracts of black seed have a relatively potent anti-asthmatic effect on asthmatic airways. [vii]

Thymoquinone, one of the main active constituents within Nigella sativa (black cumin), is superior to the drug fluticasone in an animal model of asthma. Another study, this time in human subjects, found that boiled water extracts of black seed have a relatively potent anti-asthmatic effect on asthmatic airways. Acute tonsillopharyngitis: characterised by tonsil or pharyngeal inflammation (i.e. sore throat), mostly viral in origin, black seed capsules (in combination with Phyllanthus niruri) have been found to significantly alleviate throat pain, and reduce the need for pain-killers, in human subjects. [viii]

characterised by tonsil or pharyngeal inflammation (i.e. sore throat), mostly viral in origin, black seed capsules (in combination with Phyllanthus niruri) have been found to significantly alleviate throat pain, and reduce the need for pain-killers, in human subjects. Chemical Weapons Injury: A randomised, placebo-controlled human study of chemical weapons injured patients found that boiled water extracts of black seed reduced respiratory symptoms, chest wheezing, and pulmonary function test values, as well as reduced the need for drug treatment. [ix]

A randomised, placebo-controlled human study of chemical weapons injured patients found that boiled water extracts of black seed reduced respiratory symptoms, chest wheezing, and pulmonary function test values, as well as reduced the need for drug treatment. Colon Cancer: Cell studies have found that black seed extract compares favourably to the chemo agent 5-fluorouracil in the suppression of colon cancer growth, but with a far higher safety profile. [x] Animal research has found that black seed oil has significant inhibitory effects against colon cancer in rats, without observable side effects. [xi]

Cell studies have found that black seed extract compares favourably to the chemo agent 5-fluorouracil in the suppression of colon cancer growth, but with a far higher safety profile. Animal research has found that black seed oil has significant inhibitory effects against colon cancer in rats, without observable side effects. MRSA: Black seed has anti-bacterial activity against clinical isolates of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. [xii]

Black seed has anti-bacterial activity against clinical isolates of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Opiate Addiction/Withdrawal: A study on 35 opiate addicts found black seed as an effective therapy in the long-term treatment of opioid dependence.[xiii]

Sometimes the biblical reference to ‘faith the size of a mustard seed moving mountains’ comes to mind in connection with natural substances like black seeds. After all, do seeds not contain within them the very hope for continuance of the entire species that bore it? This super-saturated state of the seed, where life condenses itself down into an intensely miniaturised holographic fragment of itself, promising the formation of future worlds within itself, is the very emblem of life’s immense and immortal power.

If we understand the true nature of the seed, how much life (past, present and future) is contained within it, it will not seem so far-fetched that it is capable of conquering antibiotic-resistant bacteria, healing the body from chemical weapons poisoning, or stimulate the regeneration of dying insulin-producing beta cells in the diabetic, to name but only a fraction of black seed’s experimentally-confirmed powers.

Moving the mountain of inertia and falsity associated with the conventional concept of disease is a task well-suited for seeds and not chemicals. The greatest difference, of course, between a seed and a patented synthetic chemical (i.e., pharmaceutical drug), is that Nature (God) made the former, and men with profit motives and a deranged understanding of the nature of the body made the latter.

The time, no doubt, has come for food, seeds, herbs, plants, sunlight, air, clean water, and yes, love, to assume once again their central place in medicine, which is to say, the art and science of facilitating self-healing within the human body. Failing this, the conventional medical system will crumble under the growing weight of its own corruption, ineptitude, and iatrogenic suffering (and subsequent financial liability) it causes. To the degree that it reforms itself, utilising non-patented and non-patentable natural compounds with actual healing properties, a brighter future awaits on the horizon. To the degree that it fails, folks will learn to take back control over their health themselves, which is why black seed, and other food medicines, hold the key to self-empowerment.

