Here’s How They’ll Bankrupt You

Their plan is to make every one of us bankrupt and they’re well on the way to succeeding. Only the billionaire conspirators are likely to avoid this. The conspirators must be delighted at the way things are going.

To start with, of course, the rising cost of food and energy will eat into our savings. Those without savings won’t be able to put anything aside. Every penny will go into paying for basic essentials.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By. Dr. Vernon Coleman

In the UK, inflation will be well over 20% shortly after Christmas 2022. Other countries will see a similar rise in inflation figures.

Company earnings will be devastated by poor production figures (exacerbated by strikes, working from home and the bizarre new fashion, popular with the young, for doing as little work as possible) and so investments and pensions will go into a long, slow dive. The coming recession will quickly turn into a depression.

And, remember, nothing is happening by accident.

Interest rates will continue to rise and millions who have mortgages will find that they can no longer afford to pay for their homes.

The result will be a fall in house values.

And as values fall so those mortgage problems will get worse. It won’t be long before millions have a bigger mortgage debt than their house is worth. Their homes will be re-possessed and they will be left with huge debts. Alternatively, the Government may say: ‘We’ll take over your mortgage and you can stay in your house…but you will no longer own it’. I suspect that many bankruptcies will be inevitable.

Remember, none of this is happening by accident. It has all been orchestrated.

And those with savings won’t survive either.

Although interest rates will rise, they won’t go high enough to defeat inflation.

If interest rates go to 5% and inflation is 25% then investors and savers will lose 20% of their wealth every year.

Within a remarkably short space of time, the conspirators will have succeeded in destroying the wealth and independence of tens of millions of people in the UK and hundreds of millions around the world.

There will be no middle classes. The elderly will die in penury. The young will never own a home or have the security of having some savings.

The conspirators want us bankrupt because they know that money gives us freedom and independence.

All this has been clear for years.

But people didn’t listen.

And now, I’m afraid, it’s pretty well too late.

In practical terms, the only way to protect yourself now is to downsize, to reduce your debts and your outgoings and to be prepared for a simpler way of life.

Of course, there is just time for us to all rise up and say NO to the conspirators.

(At the beginning of the year I said I thought we had until Christmas to make a difference. I still think that’s correct.)

But sadly, I fear that there’s not going to be any real resistance.

There are too many collaborators and not enough of us.

And, sadly, too many of those who understand the crisis we are facing, and the horrors of the Great Reset, the disappearance of cash, the advance of a digital world and the social credit paradigm, simply shake their heads, settle in front of the television and do nothing to stop it.

Further reading:

Two of Vernon Coleman’s banned books are now available from the BOOKS section of his website:

Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History (available as a paperback and an eBook) contains the transcripts of all Dr Coleman’s banned videos from March 2020 to September 2020.

Covid 19: Exposing the Lies (available as a paperback and an eBook) contains transcripts of all Vernon Coleman’s videos made between January 2021 and May 2021, together with articles from The Light paper and elsewhere. Many of the videos were individually banned and deleted. The transcripts in this book describe in detail the dangers of the covid-19 jabs and the very real dangers faced by patients. There are transcript articles explaining that the lockdowns killed 91,000 people in the UK in 2020, offering startling facts about covid and the flu and pointing out why the PCR test is useless. There are transcripts on the horrors of social credit and why the elderly are deliberately being forgotten.

Featured image: UK inflation to hit 15% in early 2023, Citi predicts