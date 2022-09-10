If You’re Still Feeling Unsure Whether to Vaccinate Your Child Then Also Read This

Inspired by Margaret Anna Alice’s ‘50 Reasons to Give Your Child the Covid Shot‘, The Vigilant Fox has come up with another 29 reasons to inject your child. So, if you’re undecided whether to vaccinate your child, you now have 79 reasons to help you navigate your way through the misinformation and disinformation being spread about regarding Covid vaccines.

Below we have included the first 10 reasons The Vigilant Fox has listed. You can read all 29 reasons HERE.

The Vigilant Fox is a citizen journalist with 12 years of healthcare experience, focused on The Great Reset, world protests, and Covid.

By The Vigilant Fox

In the spirit of Margaret’s article, I decided to add ‘29 MORE Reasons to Inject Your Child.’ I recommend all other doctors, journalists, and media experts to join the cause and publish their own compilation of reasons.

Anyway, onto the list.

51) You prefer to bet against the 99.997% infection survival rate and would rather take a spin on an experimental product with no long-term safety data or proven track record of preventing severe illness.

52) Now that some damage has already been done, you decide it’s appropriate to do a little more after two years of mask-wearing all day at school has lowered your child’s aptitude scores compared to previous years by 23%.

53) You believe the 12 Covid lies outlined by Dr. Mike Yeadon and want to continue believing them.

54) You disregard the VAERS system as a fringe site for “anti-vaxxers” when 86% of the reports are filled out by healthcare professionals, and the data is vetted by the CDC prior to publication.

55) The temporal relationship between vaccine mandates and excess mortality doesn’t make you uneasy about these jabs.

56) “The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself,” said Dr. Fauci years ago. But The Science™ changed, right? You believe it’s better not to ask questions and trust what he says now, not what he said then.

57) You prefer to make your child’s medical decisions based on “hope,” not science – which is why you love listening to the advice of Dr. Deborah Birx.

Rep Jim Jordan: “When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t transmit it [Covid], was that a lie? Or was that a guess? Or is it the same answer?”

Dr. Deborah Birx: “I think it was hope that the vaccine would work in that way.”

She also said, “I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection, and I think we overplayed the vaccines.”

58) You would like to use your child as a human shield to “protect grandma,” going against the norms of civilised Western societies for generations, where those who have lived out their lives take such risks to protect future generations.

59) Many of these injections are being produced straight out of China — via Fosun Pharmaceuticals. You trust the Chinese Communist Party would never wish any ill towards you or your family.

60) Your child has already recovered from Covid-19, and you want to make sure they don’t magically die from it the second time around. So you dismiss over 100 peer-review studies affirming the power of naturally-acquired COVID immunity.

Featured image source: Southlake Regional Health Centre, from a page dedicated to sharing disinformation about Covid injections