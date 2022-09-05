If You’re Feeling Unsure Whether to Vaccinate Your Child Then Read This

There is so much misinformation and disinformation about Covid vaccines it can make deciding whether to vaccinate your child a difficult decision. So, Margaret Anna Alice has come up with a list of 50 reasons to give your child the Covid shot. If you’re feeling unsure whether you should go ahead and vaccinate your child you need to read this.

Below we have included Alice’s first 20 reasons. You can find the full list in her article ‘50 Reasons to Give Your Child the Covid Shot’, HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Are you wondering if it’s a good idea to give your kid the Covid shot? I know there’s an ocean of mis/dis/mal/information out there to navigate, so I’ve compiled this handy list of reasons you’ll want to rush your child to the nearest injection site stat.

1) Your child wants to play a real-life guinea pig.

2) You’re too busy to research the potential risks of a novel gene therapy that lacks long-term safety data.

3) You weighed the zero-mortality rate and microscopic risks of serious complications from Covid to children and thought, why not increase the likelihood of being hospitalised by 74 percent, being injured by twenty-five times, and dying by twenty times?

4) You’d like to boost your child’s chances of catching Covid—multiple times.

5) You want to downgrade your child’s natural immunity to antibody-dependent enhancement.

6) You think keeping your child’s vaxxport up-to-date with the latest injection (Germany is encouraging every ninety days—as is Canada) will circumvent the need for masking.

7) You believe informed consent is passé.

8) You Trust The Experts™—not science.

9) You think life is boring and want to spice it up with some tragedy.

10) You’d like add to the 54,697 adverse event reports received for children (out of 1,394,703 reports) through August 26, 2022, for conditions such as encephalitis, Bell’s palsy, aneurysms, cerebral haemorrhage, myocarditis, thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, appendicitis, heart disease, and death.

11) You wish your child could enjoy a life of chronic illness from a progressively damaged immune system.

12) You think your toddler would benefit from periodic seizures.

13) You believe less than a month of efficacy after the second dose is worth giving your teen myocarditis.

14) You would like to go bankrupt covering the medical bills the government is shielding pharmaceutical companies from.

15) You want to keep protecting manufacturers from liability once their emergency use authorisations expire thanks to Reagan’s 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Act, which gives them a pass as long as the product is administered to kids.

16) You think it would be fun if your child developed turbo cancer.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Doctors for Covid Ethics: Covid vaccination and turbo cancer: pathological evidence with English subtitles,

26 July 2022 (26 mins)

17) You believe becoming paralysed from the waist down and relying on a feeding tube like Maddie de Garay would be a good life lesson for your kid.

Click on the image below to view the video on Rumble.

The Highwire: Maddie’s Story, 13 August 2022 (107 mins)

18) You’d like your child to go from looking like this:

… to this:

19) You wish you could feel like this father did after his son got vaxx-induced myocarditis, which comes with a five-year life expectancy.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

The Vigilant Fox: Father Whose Son Developed Myocarditis Gets Pharmacist to Admit They’re Omitting the Truth,

6 August 2022 (8 mins)

20) You want your child to experience the adventure of a heart attack.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.