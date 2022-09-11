International Medical Crisis Declared Due to Unprecedented Illnesses and Deaths from Covid Vaccines

At a press conference yesterday, over 400 doctors and scientists from more than 34 countries declared an international medical crisis due to diseases and deaths associated with Covid injections. The Declaration originated among concerned medics and professionals in India from a group called the Universal Health Organisation (“UHO”).
Further resources: Medical Crisis Declaration, James Roguski
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
The Declaration states:
We, the medical doctors and scientists from all over the world, declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and deaths co-related to the administration of products known as “Covid-19 vaccines”.
We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so called “Covid-19 vaccines”. To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.
The large number of sudden deaths in previously healthy young people who were inoculated with these “vaccines”, is particularly worrying, as is the high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths which have not been investigated.
A large number of adverse side effects, including hospitalisations, permanent disabilities and deaths related to the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines”, have been reported officially.
The registered number has no precedent in world vaccination history.Declaration Of International Medical Crisis Due to The Diseases and Deaths Co-Related to the “Covid-19 Vaccines,” Medical Crisis Declaration
It makes eight urgent demands:
- A worldwide ‘stop’ to the national inoculation campaigns with the products known as “Covid-19 vaccines.”
- Investigation of all sudden deaths of people who were healthy previous to the inoculation.
- Implementation of early detection programmes of cardiovascular events which could lead to sudden deaths with analysis such as D-dimer and Troponin, in all those that were inoculated with the products known as “Covid-19 vaccines,” as well as the early detection of serious tumours.
- Implementation of research and treatment programmes for victims of adverse effects after receiving the so-called “Covid-19 vaccine.”
- Undertaking analyses of the composition of vials of Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Janssen, Sinovac, Sputnik V and any other product known as “Covid-19 vaccines,” by independent research groups with no affiliation to pharmaceutical companies, nor any conflict of interest.
- Studies to be conducted on the interactions between the different components of the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines” and their molecular, cellular and biological effects.
- Implementation of psychological help and compensation programmes for any person that has developed a disease or disability as a consequence of the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines.”
- Implementation and promotion of psychological help and compensation programmes for the family members of any person who died as a result of having been inoculated with the product known as “Covid-19 vaccines.”
The Declaration concludes:
Consequently, we declare that we find ourselves in an unprecedented international medical crisis in the history of medicine, due to the large number of diseases and deaths associated with the “vaccines against Covid-19”. Therefore, we demand that the regulatory agencies that oversee drug safety as well as the health institutions in all countries, together with the international institutions such as the WHO, PHO, EMA, FDA, UK-MHRA and NIH respond to this declaration and act in accordance with the eight measures demanded in this manifesto.
We call on all doctors, scientists and professionals to endorse this statement in order to put pressure on the entities involved and promote a more transparent health policy.Declaration Of International Medical Crisis Due to The Diseases and Deaths Co-Related to the “Covid-19 Vaccines,” Medical Crisis Declaration
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Sorry but this should have been called out at least 18mths ago..When people started dying and being forced to take a vaccine tbis should have been done then..Never in the worlds history have our medical boards and medical people been so lax regarding the lives of world citizens. This has been and still is a War on every himan beings heart and and Soul..Literally..