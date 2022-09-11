International Medical Crisis Declared Due to Unprecedented Illnesses and Deaths from Covid Vaccines

At a press conference yesterday, over 400 doctors and scientists from more than 34 countries declared an international medical crisis due to diseases and deaths associated with Covid injections. The Declaration originated among concerned medics and professionals in India from a group called the Universal Health Organisation (“UHO”).

Further resources: Medical Crisis Declaration, James Roguski

The Declaration states:

We, the medical doctors and scientists from all over the world, declare that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and deaths co-related to the administration of products known as “Covid-19 vaccines”.

We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so called “Covid-19 vaccines”. To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.

The large number of sudden deaths in previously healthy young people who were inoculated with these “vaccines”, is particularly worrying, as is the high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths which have not been investigated.

A large number of adverse side effects, including hospitalisations, permanent disabilities and deaths related to the so-called “Covid-19 vaccines”, have been reported officially.

The registered number has no precedent in world vaccination history.