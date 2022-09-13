Book Review: ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ (Part 3, Societal Shifts)

Klaus & Co. have sold 250,000+ copies of this book. It would shock me if 250+ people have actually finished it, tweeted Critical Sway. “I’m one of those people and frankly, I can understand if you don’t want to be next. [So] let me help.”

Three key themes emerge from the book: Pandemic Severity – of the virus, the control measures, the economic fallout Centralisation – World governance, coordination, public-private partnerships Societal Shifts – Human behaviour, equality, ESG We’ll tackle one at a time. This will be a big job. So, I’m splitting it up: Chapter 1 (Pandemic Severity)

Chapter 2 (Centralisation)

Chapter 3 (Societal Shifts) Critical Sway on Twitter, HERE and HERE

Below is Critical Sway’s Twitter thread.

Chapter 3 – Societal Shifts

COVID-19: THE GREAT RESET

Book Review, Part 3 of 3



Klaus & Co. return for the series finale – with the spotlight on societal shifts.



The bad ideas in this chapter stand on their own, so don’t worry if you haven’t read the first two.

That said, here are the links if you want to start from the start:

And now, Chapter 3 – Societal Shifts. I can’t think of a better place to start than this…

Klaus & Co. use one of the longest sentences in history to tell us:

→ How much wealth we will have

→ How we will be happy

They say we should “collectively” recognise that more wealth won’t make us happier beyond a certain level. But they haven’t explained (yet) what that level of wealth should be. Or who should determine the number.

*Quick aside: What is “responsible eating”? I doubt it includes grass-fed beef somehow. But it might include doughnuts… (You’ll see what I mean 👇)

Klaus & Co. want you to know about the “Doughnut” framework. They say it is being considered by “several institutions” and some major cities.

So…

The UN determines the SDGs.

Scientists determine the boundaries human activity must not cross – for the sake of the planet.

We’re allowed to live in the “sweet spot” between.

And a select handful of people determine the boundaries for the rest of us.

If that’s not a centralised control red alert I have never seen one.

→ Who elects the s-makers?

→ Who funds these scientists?

→ Who pays for the studies?

→ Who enforces it all?

No thank you, Klaus.

If nothing to this point has disrupted your inner peace, you are doing well.

Something in the next one triggered me a touch. See what you think…

“Degrowth” feels uncomfortably close to “depopulation” doesn’t it?

And, isn’t real economic growth a positive thing? Don’t we want more and more people to live in prosperity?

Throughout this series, I’ve made a point of highlighting contradictions. I want you to assign Klaus & Co. the degree of credibility they rightfully deserve. (Roughly zero). Well, the Kings of Contradiction aren’t done yet…

This one is so bad I wondered if it was a typo. Except, it isn’t.

From rich TO poor? Ummm… That just doesn’t make sense. But what follows immediately after does make sense. Even if it is the opposite of what they just said…

As if to drive the point home with all the force they could muster, they produce this for the reader:

*Not an economist myself, but this clearly does more for the already-rich than the still-poor of the world…

Moving from the contradictory to the obvious…

Klaus & Co. tell us that people with no jobs, no income and no prospects might resort to violence. Well, yes, they might.

And as for dealing with this potential violence…

“…could begin to disintegrate”?

Klaus, if governments have resorted to military force to quell riots… Society has well-and-truly started to disintegrate. Don’t ya think?

This won’t surprise anybody, but Klaus & Co. advocate for centralised control and government interference in markets. Writ large:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but…

Governments don’t have their own funds, they steal yours

Governments don’t fix market failures, they create them

Exerting centralised control over complex systems doesn’t work

The crazier things get, the less tolerant people will be of woke, hypothetical ideas. Providing valuable services, producing goods and generating wealth becomes more, not less important. Klaus & Co. (as per usual) take the opposite view:

Then our WEF-loving friends go on to tell us about the “bottom line.” Somewhat ironic, since that term refers to the last line on a business income statement. The amount left after deducting expenses. The PROFIT.

Prosperous (that is to say, profitable) businesses reward investors and employ people. Those people can then afford to ready themselves for adverse events. That is how we prepare society for a future crisis, in the real world.

A word on collaboration…

Of course, we should collaborate as a society to address our challenges. But Klaus & Co. advocate for centralised planning and control of society. Which is the path toward, not away from doom.

Remember this → Nobody ever fell asleep in a democracy and woke up in a dictatorship. The WEF drives a steady, creeping advance toward authoritarianism. They will erode freedom and liberty an inch at a time – if we let them.

If you come across anyone who still thinks the “Great Reset” amounts to no more than a conspiracy theory, send them this one. And if they remain unconvinced, they are beyond help.

No choice you say, Klaus? For the record, and for one last time, that’s incorrect. But you all know what I think by now.

Review complete.

281 pages of:

→ Half-truths

→ Contradictions

→ Bad predictions

→ Run on sentences

→ Anti-freedom bullsh*t

Final Grade: F-Minus.

