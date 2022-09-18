“Health Experts” are baffled by shocking increase in Excess Deaths but the rest of us knew it would happen

The Scottish government has started an inquiry into the causes of excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland.

Beyond Scotland, other areas of the UK also experienced an unexplained rise in excess deaths. According to the latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (“ONS”), from June to late August 2022, around 1,000 excess deaths took place in England and Wales each week. However, most of them are unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, many baffled and worried health experts in the UK are calling for an urgent government investigation into these excess deaths.

The UK is not alone in this trend of unexplained rising excess deaths. It is being seen in the USA and in many countries, as attested by statistics from the scientific online publication Our World in Data. From January 2020 to early July 2022, the top five countries with cumulative excess deaths are Russia, the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Egypt.

Further reading:

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By Joel Smalley

I’m baffled.

But, not as baffled as the “health experts” around the world about why there are so many young, healthy people literally dropping down dead unexpectedly.

I mean, that’s obvious, isn’t it?

It’s obvious to Mercure Wang and Dr. Yuhong Dong, writing for The Epoch Times:

2022 Excess Deaths All Around the World Raise an Alarm,

The Epoch Times, 9 September 2022

It’s obvious to their readers.

I imagine it’s obvious to you if you subscribe to my Substack.

It’s obvious if you read anyone’s Substack.

It’s obvious if you read other alt media sources like Lifesite News, The Conservative Woman and The Daily Sceptic.

It’s obvious if you watch The Highwire.

I mean it’s even obvious if you’re on Twitter because even the most voracious censorship in the world cannot possibly hide this truth, it is so obvious.