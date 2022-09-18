NEJM study confirms COVID Vaccination causes new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & takes 5 months to kill

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has concluded that the mRNA Covid-19 injections destroy the natural immune system.

The study backs up months of work conducted by the team here at The Expose analysing official Government data in which we uncovered severe immune system degradation among the vaccinated population that worsens by the week, suggesting the vaccinated are developing some new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

It also supports further analysis of official Government data that suggests Covid-19 vaccination takes approximately 5 months to kill.

The huge study was conducted by several doctors and scientists at the University of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Among 887,193 children 5 to 11 years of age in the study, 193,346 SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred between March 11, 2020, and June 3, 2022; a total of 309 of the infected children were known to be hospitalised, and 7 were known to have sadly died.

A total of 273,157 of the children in the study had received at least one dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine between November 1, 2021, and June 3, 2022.

The study authors used a counting-process extension of the Cox model to formulate the time-varying effects of the BNT162b2 vaccine and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection on the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with adjustment for demographic variables.

Here are their findings –

Chart A shows that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection against infection fell below zero by April 2022 among children vaccinated in November 2021. It also shows that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection against infection fell below zero by June 2022 among children vaccinated in December 2021.

Chart B shows that the Covid-19 injection was proving to have negative effectiveness against infection among both children who had previously been infected with Covid-19 prior to vaccination and children who had not been infected with Covid-19 prior to vaccination within 20 to 22 weeks (5 Months) after they were given the first dose.

Chart C shows that unvaccinated children who had previously been infected with Covid-19 were still proving to have positive immunity to reinfection against all variants of the Covid-19 injection by May 2022.

Chart D shows that vaccinated children who had previously been infected with Covid-19 were proving to have zero immunity against reinfection with the Delta variant, and the same decline was beginning to be seen against reinfection with the Omicron variant.

What does all of the above tell us?

It tells us that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections declines sharply and enters negative territory.

It tells us that the Covid-19 injection destroys any naturally acquired immunity from previous infection.

It tell us that it takes approximately five months for the negative effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection to be realised.

This is extremely concerning for several reasons.

Another analysis of official UK Government data conducted by the team here at The Expose found that mortality rates per 100k are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in all age groups, and it takes approximately five months for the elevated mortality among the vaccinated to be realised.

The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2021, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months provided by the Office for National Statistics –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since. It also turns out this trend tally’s up with those who received the Covid-19 injections first.

People in England were vaccinated by order of age, with the eldest being offered the Covid-19 injection first.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status and age-group for the month of May 2021 –

The figures show that in May the three age groups who had a higher mortality rate among the vaccinated were the 70-79, 80-89, and 90+-year-olds. The trend then continues into June with vaccinated 60-69-year-olds joining the highest mortality rate club.

This, therefore, tallies up with the findings of the New England Journal of Medicine study that it takes approximately five months for the negative effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection to be realised.

But what’s most concerning is the evidence that the Covid-19 injection is proving to have negative effectiveness among people who have previously been infected, whereas unvaccinated people who have previously been infected are proving to have positive immunity.

This proves that Covid-19 vaccination is destroying the natural immune system.

Despite a mass media campaign to make you believe getting a booster is essential to “top up your immunity” due to declining effectiveness, it is actually impossible for vaccine effectiveness to wane when it comes to the Covid-19 injections.

Vaccine effectiveness is NOT a measure of the effectiveness of a vaccine. It is a measure of a person’s immune system performance.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to work by injecting mRNA into your body, which then invades your cells and instructs them to make the spike protein found on the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Once your body has produced millions of spike proteins, your immune system is supposed to get to work, rid the body of the spike proteins, and then remember to release those same antibodies if you ever encounter the actual alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So, when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weakens over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

The problem we are seeing in the New England Journal of Medicine Study, and real-world data is that the vaccination population’s immune systems are not returning to the natural state seen among most of the unvaccinated population.

If they were, then we would be seeing vaccine effectiveness (immune system performance) close to 0%.

But the New England Journal of Medicine study proves the effectiveness is breaking the 0% barrier into negative “effectiveness”. And real-world data supplied by the UK Government, unfortunately, shows the exact same thing,

The following table has been stitched together from the case-rate tables found in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UK Health Security Agency Vaccine Surveillance Reports –

The following chart has been created using the figures contained in the above table –

The above shows a rapid improvement in case rates among the unvaccinated population in every single age group over three months, and a frightening rise in case rates per 100,000 among triple vaccinated individuals in every single age group over a period of three months.

In fact, the difference between the two groups was so significant that by week 12 of 2022, real-world vaccine effectiveness was proving to be as low as minus-391% among 60 to 69-year-olds. This had fallen from an already concerning effectiveness of minus-104.7% among the same age group by week 2 of 2022.

Pfizer’s Formula: Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

But as we’ve already explained, vaccine effectiveness is NOT a measure of the effectiveness of a vaccine. It is a measure of a person’s immune system performance. Therefore, this is evidence that the Covid-19 injections are destroying the immune system.

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a condition that can cause a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses to occur when your immune system has been severely damaged.

It is a common misconception that it is only caused by the HIV virus.

There are actually several causes of AIDS, and one of the rarer causes is drugs and medications.

Unfortunately, the New England Journal of Medicine study and official UK Government data both suggest that the Covid-19 injections should now be added to the list of causes.