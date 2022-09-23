UK Gov. data proves COVID Vaccine is to blame for 25k excess deaths & counting since April; as England suffers yet another record-breaking week of Deaths

The UK Government institution known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has confirmed that England and Wales have recorded another record-breaking week of excess deaths against the five-year-average, bringing the total to just under 25,000 since the end of April 2022.

However, this number would be far higher if it were not for the fact that the ONS now include the deaths for 2021 in the five-year average. A year that also saw significant excess deaths week on week that could not be attributed to Covid-19.

With further ONS figures proving 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were dead by the end of May 2022, mortality rates per 100,000 are highest among the Covid-19 vaccinated in every single age group, and it takes approximately five months following vaccination for that elevated mortality rate to be realised, it appears Covid-19 vaccination may be to blame.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been an unmitigated disaster.

On the 6th July, the ONS published a dataset containing a whole host of horrifying data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022.

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22, a total of 41,117 people died with Covid-19 following Covid-19 vaccination, and a total of 565,420 people died of any other cause following Covid-19 vaccination. This means that in all, 606,537 people sadly died by 31st May 2022 following Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, in England, by July 3rd 2022, 44.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This means 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people in England were sadly dead by the end of May 2022.

Of course, some of these deaths can be attributed to other causes and would have most likely occurred anyway, but the figures are representative of a real serious problem.

We know this thanks to further data from the Office for National Statistics confirming the unvaccinated population in England has the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 population in all age groups.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

Click to enlarge

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

A more detailed analaysis of the above mortality rates which can be viewed here, shows that it has taken approximately 5 months for the elevated mortality rate per 100,000 to be realised among the triple vaccinated since the mass winter booster campaign at the end of 2021.

We also saw the same pattern occur in 2021 approximately five months after the first and second dose were offered to each age group across England.

The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on 8th December 2020, and here are the figures on mortality rates by vaccination status in the following 4 months provided by the Office for National Statistics –

The unvaccinated were substantially more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than the vaccinated population in both January and February 2021, before the rates seemed to normalise by the end of April.

But look at what happened from May 2021 onwards –

All of a sudden, the vaccinated population as a whole were more likely to die than the unvaccinated of any cause other than Covid-19, and this trend has continued month after month since. It also turns out this trend tally’s up with those who received the Covid-19 injections first, with people in England vaccinated by order of age.

So this may explain why England and Wales has experienced significant excess deaths since the end of April 2022, five months after the winter booster campaign.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 9th September 2022.

In the week ending 9th September there were 10,753 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 938 excess deaths against the five-year average.

The following chart, created by the ONS, shows the number of deaths per week compared to the 5-year average since the beginning of 2020 and it proves the trend of weekly excess deaths in 2022 began at the end of April –

However, due to the limited dates provided on the chart, you need to delve deeper into the actual ONS figures to see that this is the case.

The following table is taken from the ONS dataset on deaths that can be downloaded here.

Week 16, which was the week ending 22nd April, is when things began to turn south in terms of deaths across England and Wales. Since then there have been 211,940 non-Covid-19 deaths and 11,490 Covid-19 deaths as of 9th September 2022. This equates to 223,430 deaths overall.

But the five-year-average number of deaths during the same time frame (which includes the extraordinary amount of deaths in 2021) equates to 198,487.

This means since the week ending 22nd of April, there have been 24,943 excess deaths in England and Wales.

But only 5% of all deaths since the week ending 22nd April can be attributed to Covid-19, and if you want to play the card of blaming Covid-19 for the excess deaths then even then Covid-19 deaths only account for 46% of excess deaths since the end fo April.

And it turns out over 91% of those Covid-19 deaths are most likely among the triple vaccinated according to the latest available data proving the vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths between 1st Jan 22 and 31st May 22.

So with –

ONS figures proving 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were dead by the end of May 2022;

ONS figures proving mortality rates per 100,000 are highest among the Covid-19 vaccinated in every single age group;

ONS figures proving it takes approximately five months following vaccination for that elevated mortality rate to be realised,

ONS figures proving there have been nearly 25,000 excess deaths since the end of April 2022, five months after the winter Booster campaign;

And ONS figures proving Covid-19 deaths account for less than 5% of all deaths since the end of April and less than 50% of excess deaths, with at least 9 in every 10 of those Covid-19 deaths being among the triple vaccinated;

We can conclude that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been an unmitigated disaster that shows no signs of coming to an end, especially now they are offering everyone a fourth/fifth dose in time for the coming winter.