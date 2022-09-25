Manipulation of Data and Testing During the Covid Pandemic Was Done Intentionally

Dr. Meryl Nass shares astonishing figures on the blatant PCR testing and case count frauds that occurred during the pandemic:

The FDA has given emergency use authorisation to 281 tests for Covid-19 but not one has received approval; this means their manufacturers have zero liability if the tests don’t work.

The number of people who actually had and/or died from Covid in the beginning of the pandemic is unknown because everybody who died “with Covid” was labelled a “Covid-caused” death.

Hospitals were financially incentivised to increase the number of Covid cases because they got paid more if their patients had a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Nass has created a pledge to provide a way to speak out against the injustice of vaccine mandates, propaganda and censorship that’s run rampant since March 2020.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Note: The Mercola.com website disappeared on the morning of 23 September 2022. You can subscribe to Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library on Substack HERE.

The manipulation of data and testing during the Covid-19 pandemic was done intentionally to create fear in the population, driving them to accept the experimental Covid-19 jabs that we’re now learning are both dangerous and ineffective at stopping transmission.

In the episode of the Children’s Health Defense “Against the Wind” program below,1 Dr. Meryl Nass, a board-certified internal medicine physician with special expertise in vaccine safety and vaccine mandates, shares some astonishing figures on the blatant testing fraud that occurred — including the fact that 281 tests for Covid-19 have received emergency use authorisation (“EUA”) by the US Food and Drug Administration, but not one has received approval. This means their manufacturers have zero liability if the tests don’t work.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Children’s Health Defense: ‘Against the Wind’ Episode 49 With Dr. Meryl Nass, 31 August 2022 (65 mins)

Covid’s Laboratory Roots

Nass summarises some prominent examples of malfeasance by Big Pharma and abuse of power of governments throughout the years, from the Vioxx scandal that killed more than 60,000 people to the opioid epidemic. But all may pale in comparison to the Covid-19 pandemic. To understand the roots of how the SARS-CoV-2 shots came to be, it’s important to understand, Nass says, that Covid-19 was born in a lab:2

Covid the illness clearly came out of a laboratory … if you’re an honest scientist there’s no question about that. Even Jeffrey Sachs, who is a Nobel Prize-winning economist and who was the leader of the Covid Recommendations Committee of The Lancet, has come out and said that it came from a lab … Whether the disease was designed to cause harm to people or whether it was just an experiment gone awry, we don’t know. But because of this lab origin, the potential exists that certain features were actually built in deliberately to the virus that causes the disease. So, it seems to cause more autoimmunity, more clotting, more damage to the inside of blood vessels, the vascular endothelium, than other coronaviruses.

The Origins of ‘Delicious’ mRNA Covid-19 Shots

The platforms behind Covid-19 shots were already in the works well before the pandemic. They were just waiting for the opportunity to go mainstream. Covid provided that, Nass said:3

The powers that be, and I can’t identify who they are, but powers in Washington — this is probably some combination of federal, regulatory and research agencies like Tony Fauci and Francis Collins and officials at the FDA and CDC — they have been looking for new, what they call, platforms of vaccines. They don’t want to make vaccines with eggs; it takes a long time, it’s expensive, they want something faster, and messenger RNA or DNA vaccines are another platform … For some reason, the mRNA platform was extremely delicious for our regulators and industry. So, there were many start-ups, Moderna being one of them. Moderna’s whole reason for being is to develop messenger RNA gene therapy products either for cancer or for genetic diseases or, later, when those didn’t work out for them, they turned to vaccines. And these companies — BioNTech is another one — have gotten huge grants from governments as well as entities like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. So, the Gates Foundation in 2019, the year before the pandemic, invested $50 million in BioNTech. And Tony Fauci has been working with the Moderna company on messenger RNA vaccines for quite a while. So, these were platforms waiting for an excuse to make a product.

Moderna, together with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), sent mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on December 12, 2019, before the pandemic — raising significant red flags.4

December 18, 2020 — about one year after the material transfer agreement was signed — the FDA issued emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.5 “Moderna had actually patented a sequence a few years ago that is found in SARS-CoV-2, which is another clue that it came from a lab,” Nass said.6

The PCR Testing Fiasco

Problems with testing began almost immediately after the pandemic began. In the beginning, only tests from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention were allowed, and the tests were virtually meaningless, as asymptomatic people were plagued by false positives. Host Dr. Paul Thomas described it as an epidemic of positive test results that got translated into an epidemic of the infection.7 According to Nass:8

For the first two months of the pandemic, the CDC only offered its own test, and it knew very early on that its test didn’t work … so the SARS-CoV-2 infection spread throughout the US during January, February and early March of 2020, when CDC only allowed a few hundred people, maybe 1,000 people during that period of time, to be tested with their tests. And they all had to have a clinical picture that almost proved they had Covid. After the whole country was really frustrated with this, FDA did two remarkable things … in the beginning of March, Stephen Hahn, the [now former] FDA commissioner, said OK, we’re going to now allow other entities — universities, labs, anybody who has developed or can develop a test for Covid — to do so, and send us the paperwork and we’ll work really fast to get it done and allow your tests to get out there.

The paperwork, however, was so complicated that it took companies a week to complete it. By then it was the middle of March 2020 and there were still only a few tests available in the entire U.S.

“So, then Stephen Hahn did something else. He said, OK, anyone who has a test for Covid, you start using it, you put it out there. You can start testing people, you’re allowed … you send us the paperwork in a few weeks.”9 At this point, testing basically turned into a free for all, with tests from China, Germany and other countries overseas coming in.

Nearly 300 EUA PCR Tests — Not One Approved

As of Nass’ latest count, the FDA has given emergency use authorisation to 281 different PCR tests for Covid-19. Not a single one has been approved or licensed.

This means, under emergency use authorisation, you can’t sue the manufacturer if your test is no good,” Nass said. “And that means FDA doesn’t have to stand by any of those authorisations … no one’s responsible. So that’s a disaster. They’ve also authorised about 50 antibody tests and other rapid tests. So we have a testing mess, and we’ve always had a testing mess.10

The CDC also created an “odd” set of case definitions for Covid-19, basically turning “a positive test into a positive diagnosis even if you didn’t have symptoms.” The case definitions, Nass said, were so complicated they required reading through several pages of information and included whether or not the person was in an area where Covid-19 was present, whether the person had had an exposure to a known Covid case and a list of symptoms that helped formulate the definition.

She continued, “Despite all that, a positive PCR test was labelled a probable case. That’s all you really needed. And then the CDC relabelled probable cases as cases. So as everybody else has noticed, that meant we had a case-endemic. We didn’t exactly have an epidemic.”11

Hospitals Paid to Diagnose Covid Cases

The number of people who actually had and/or died from Covid in the beginning of the pandemic is unknown because everybody who died “with Covid” was labelled a “Covid-caused” death. Health officials could count deaths from unrelated causes — even gunshots12 and motorcycle accidents13 — as Covid-19 deaths if the person had the virus within the last 30 days. According to Nass:14

At the beginning, the number of cases, the number of people who died with Covid … everybody who died with Covid was called a Covid-caused death, and that was again due to the CDC playing with their definitions and hand coding all of their Covid deaths and requiring doctors, even if you went into the hospital with a heart attack and then they tested you in the hospital, you wound up being labelled a Covid death.

Hospitals had every reason to go along with the questionable labels, as they earned more money if they diagnosed Covid-19 more often. They didn’t even need a positive test to do so. The end result is that the actual number of Covid-19 cases was heavily skewed and it may be impossible to sort out the real figures at this point:15

Hospitals were financially incentivised to up the number of Covid cases because they got paid more if their patients had a Covid diagnosis. And they were told by the CDC that they didn’t even need a positive test. If it looked like a Covid case, you could call it a Covid case and then up your reimbursement. So, we were all stuck with that kind of shenanigans, and it’s hard to know now who were the Covid cases and who were the Covid deaths.

This means all the numbers of Covid deaths you hear being bandied about by mainstream are major misinformation. They are nothing more than cleverly inflated statistics based on the major incentive to identify virtually every death they could as due to SARS-CoV-2. Best estimates are the number of deaths authentically due to Covid are at least half what they say they are.

US Life Expectancy Drops

The CDC released its provisional life expectancy estimates for 2021,16 which reveals life expectancy dropped from 77 years in 2020 to 76.1 years in 2021. “It was the first time life expectancy dropped two years in a row in 100 years,” NPR noted.17 The media is, of course, blaming the drop in life expectancy primarily on Covid-19,18 largely ignoring the increasingly clear dangers of the Covid-19 shots that were forced on many in the US and throughout the world.

As mentioned in the last section, the number of Covid deaths are likely half of what the inflated numbers the mainstream claims, which makes their contribution to the decrease in life expectancy essentially irrelevant. What mainstream fails to say in their misinformation coverage is that the average age of those dying of Covid were above the average life expectancy!

According to Nass, “mRNA Covid vaccines in the US, after you get a shot, for about two or three weeks, your immune system is not as strong as it was, and viruses that are in your body can come out, like the chicken pox virus … you’re also more susceptible to Covid for the first couple of weeks after a shot.”19

After about six months, most of the protection you may have gained from the shot wanes, and then, as time goes on, you get “negative immunity, which means you’re more susceptible to Covid,” she continued. “Unfortunately, now we’re seeing data … that you’re more susceptible to dying from any cause. Mortality goes up in the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.”20

When it comes to products issued under emergency use authorisation, like Covid-19 shots, there’s no liability for the manufacturers or the government officials who recommended them. “There hasn’t been a single claim that has been adjudicated regarding injuries from the Covid vaccines,” Nass said.21 This is all part of the scam they have created to protect themselves.

In the US, vaccine makers already enjoy full indemnity against injuries occurring from this or any other pandemic vaccine under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. If you’re injured, you’d have to file a compensation claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP),22 which is funded by US taxpayers via Congressional appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

While similar to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), which applies to non-pandemic vaccines, the CICP is even less generous when it comes to compensation. The maximum payout you can receive — even in cases of permanent disability or death — is $250,000 per person.

However, you’d have to exhaust your private insurance policy before the CICP gives you a dime.23 The CICP also has a one-year statute of limitations, so you have to act quickly, which is also difficult since it’s unknown if long-term effects could occur more than a year later.

A Pledge to Fix the Injustice and Restore Our Values

Nass has created a pledge to restore the US and its values,24 which will roll out soon and provide a way to speak out against the injustice of vaccine mandates, propaganda and censorship that’s run rampant since March 2020. She explained:25

What we have to do is redo the emergency laws in the US, and I’ve suggested a pledge that we can ask people and candidates to take that will cause legislatures to review emergency rules. So, when an emergency is declared, you only get it for two weeks, if you’re a governor or a secretary of health or the president, and then by the end of two weeks, the legislature or the Congress has to convene and hold hearings on whether they’re still in an emergency and whether they’ve done the right things for that emergency. The pledge also asks for mandates to be lifted. It’s against US law to mandate experimental products and everything under EUA is an investigational, experimental product. I’m happy for anyone to be vaccinated or wear masks who wants to, but there should be no mandates for those products.

The pledge also asks to end censorship, the restriction of communication between people, the propagandising by government and private enterprises and the collusion between government and social media, as well as ban gain-of-function research, which likely contributed to the creation of SARS-CoV-2 in the first place.

“The founders paid, in blood, for the freedoms we have,” Nass said. “And we have a lot of freedoms enshrined in law, but they’ve been taken from us under the guise of a pandemic. Now we have to fight with everything we’ve got to get them back before they’re gone forever.”26

Resources: