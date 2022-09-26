Global Survey Shows “Unvaccinated” Didn’t Get Sick from Covid but They Did Suffer from Government Victimisation

At the beginning of August, researchers published the results of a survey on health outcomes for “unvaccinated” respondents. Almost 18,500 people from around the world completed the survey monthly which asked questions regarding their health during the period September 2021 and February 2022. The largest numbers of participants were from Europe, North America and Australasia.

Participants’ reasons for avoiding Covid-19 “vaccines” were: a preference for natural medicine, distrust of pharma, distrust of government information, poor/limited trial data and fear of long-term adverse reactions.

The survey’s authors wrote:

During the survey period, the greatest incidence of Covid-19 disease was reported in the 50-69y range, peaking at 12.3%, in January 2022. Persons at 70y and above were least affected (1.3%), with 10.7% and 3.8% in the 20 to 49y band, and in the 1 to 19y group, respectively. Most rated their symptoms as “mild” (14.4%), with 2% reporting “severe” disease. Just 0.4% of the cohort reported hospitalisation (as in- or out-patients). Nearly two-thirds reported taking vitamin D, C, zinc, quercetin, or a combination, for prevention, with 71% using vitamin D, C, and zinc for treatment. The findings suggest that opting out of the world’s largest medical experiment, relying on natural immunity, self-care with supplements, and/or ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, appeared to contribute to low incidences of severe disease, hospitalisation, or death. [emphasis our own] Self-Selected Covid-19 “Unvaccinated” Cohort Reports Favourable Health Outcomes and Unjustified Discrimination in Global Survey, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 12 August 2022

However, between 57% and 61% of respondents in Southern Europe and Western Europe, Australia/New Zealand and South America, reported being targets of governmental victimisation.

Joel Smalley has helpfully prepared a summary of the survey results: