Terrain Theorists Are Not Terrorists but Neither Are Germ Theorists

A lot of debate abounds over whether or not the SARS-Cov-2 virus exists – or viruses themselves exist – and can cause illness or whether it’s the health of our body, our terrain, and the cells that lead to someone becoming sick.
Writing in Country Squire Magazine, Roger Watson, shares a highly emotive piece denying terrain theory. There appears to be some confusion and conflict in his article, which Rachel Nicoll, PhD, seeks to redress in a response to his article.
In it she clearly sets out why both terrain theory and germ theory are both valid and balance each other. The health of our terrain (body) determines how sick we might become if we become infected with a germ, be it bacterial or viral, or even prevent us from becoming sick in the first place.
She sums it up nicely by saying, “…if our health depended exclusively upon germ theory, then we would all be sick all the time. In fact, it is highly unlikely that the human race would have survived past a few hundred years!”.
Note: The above is extracted from Alliance for Natural Health’s Natural News Roundup
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
Watson is a British Registered Nurse and Editor-in-Chief of Nurse Education in Practice. His article is distastefully titled ‘Terrain Theory Terrorists’. Terrain theorists, irrespective of whether you agree or disagree with them, are not terrorists. Germ theory and terrain theory are both theories. Although some do, not everyone sits in one camp or the other and even fewer take it to extremes. It is, after all, science and not warfare.
In science, the word “theory” refers to the way that scientists interpret observed phenomena and the results of experiments. Theories can be proven or rejected and theories are continually improved or modified as more information is gathered. A part of this process is scientific debate which should be aimed at coming to the most appropriate conclusion. So, to label people who promote any scientific theory as “terrorists” is simply absurd. And, it is an uncomfortable reminder that science is being used as a tool for propaganda.
But Watson’s shoddy remarks don’t stop with the article’s title. According to Dr. Nicoll, Watson labelled terrain theory as nonsense and quoted Wikipedia’s opinion that terrain theory is an “obsolete variation” of “germ theory denialism.”
Roger Watson also makes some very sweeping, but unsubstantiated, statements such as ‘But the …. doctors who adhere to (terrain theory) do not use or prescribe antibiotics and, needless to say, they are anti-vaxxers’. Is there a survey of these doctors to find out to what extent they support terrain theory and whether or not they prescribe antibiotics or are anti-vaxxers? No, it seems not, or he would have provided a reference to it.
He believes that one is either a germ theory adherent or a germ theory denier through advocating terrain theory. Such polarisation is completely unnecessary and does not, in any case, reflect the real world where degrees of opinion exist.Response to Roger Watson’s Article: Terrain Theory Terrorists, Rachel Nicoll, 21 September 2022
As a medical researcher, Dr. Nicoll wrote, “I would like to demonstrate that it is possible for terrain theory to coexist peacefully with germ theory.”
We have all seen comments from aggressive germ theory deniers on social media which seem to have got progressively worse over the months. Dr. Nicoll admits that perhaps Watson has encountered such people and so has come out with guns blazing. “But I have no intention of employing any of these methods,” Dr. Nicoll wrote.
Nicoll agrees that germs – bacteria, viruses, parasites, etc – do exist “there is ample evidence for this” but argues that terrain theory is also important. “Unfortunately, possibly because of encounters with rabid germ theory deniers, it is clear that Roger Watson does not really understand terrain theory … Yet he appears to accept some of its tenets,” Dr. Nicoll wrote.
Germ theory states that a number of diseases are caused by microorganism/germ invasion of the body. This has now evolved into the ‘microbial theory of disease’ and is currently accepted as the medical model, for which prevention takes the form of avoidance and vaccination, while treatment involves pharmaceutical drugs.
Terrain theory [ ] is essentially what determines whether a germ infects us or it doesn’t and if it does, how badly we are affected. We have all seen in families how one person gets really sick with the flu, others are mildly affected and some seem to escape symptoms altogether. It’s all the same virus, so what determines this difference? The terrain, or health status, of the individual; a healthy body will assist in fighting off a germ, whereas a body which is already struggling with a health issue could have difficulty.
Terrain theory has honourable beginnings, originating with the scientists Claude Bernard and Antoine Béchamp, roughly contemporaries of Louis Pasteur, who originated germ theory in the 19th century. Science, as we know it today, was then in its infancy, so much of what all three scientists postulated has now been overtaken but nevertheless, germ theory has evolved down one route and terrain theory down another.
We can see that germ theory focuses exclusively on the germ, while terrain theory is about the susceptibility to illness or serious disease due to the state of the body. Whereas germ theory advocates avoidance and vaccination, as we saw above, terrain theory recommends getting your body as healthy as possible and boosting your immune system to better fight off the germs. So, we need to take account of both theories in public health, not just the one.Response to Roger Watson’s Article: Terrain Theory Terrorists, Rachel Nicoll, 21 September 2022
The gut has long been known to contain a mixture of bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungi etc. The lead author of a 2004 study, Professor Jeremy Nicholson, wrote: “It is widely accepted that most major disease classes have significant environmental and genetic components and that the incidence of disease in a population or individual is a complex product of the conditional probabilities of certain gene components interacting with a diverse range of environmental triggers.”
What does he mean by “environmental triggers”? That would be the terrain, the internal and external environment which affect the body, Dr. Nicoll wrote.
Similarly, others have reported that the gut microbiota composition is influenced by many factors, including nutrition, stress, pollutants, antibiotics and other drugs, collectively known as the exposome; again, this represents the terrain.
The gut contains vast quantities of bacteria, some beneficial, some neutral and some disease-causing. What determines the balance between them, thereby determining whether the body exhibits health or disease? A diet of real food, with plenty of fibre and vegetables and a healthy lifestyle with adequate exercise, are huge beneficial influences whereas malign influences include processed (as opposed to real) food, sugar (because it promotes disease-causing bacteria), smoking, the quantity of antibiotics taken (because they wipe out many of the beneficial bacteria) and environmental toxins.
The gut also contains many viruses. A healthy immune system keeps stored viruses dormant, while a suppressed or deficient immune system allows them to flourish.
So, the terrain influences whether health or disease results from exposure to disease-causing germs; it is not solely the presence in the body of the disease-causing germs.Response to Roger Watson’s Article: Terrain Theory Terrorists, Rachel Nicoll, 21 September 2022
The scientific discourse surrounding germ theory and terrain theory has been around longer than we have and, assuming another theory doesn’t appear to replace them, it’s likely to continue long after we’re gone. There are good and respected scientists debating from both sides and the debate should continue but we don’t need to pick a side and fight among ourselves – the growing polarisation of views on SARS-CoV-2 and “pathogenic viruses” will divide and conquer the health freedom movement. As Alliance for Natural Health’s Dr. Rob Verkerk said:
“Let’s get this one put to bed sooner rather than later – and re-unite our movement based on the multitude of issues we do agree on. Let’s forge ahead with the extraordinarily ambitious task of re-building a world that respects and values humanity, human dignity and freedom, as well as nature. And one that tolerates and respects differences in opinion or perspective.”
Featured image: The Terrain Theory vs. The Germ Theory, Dr. Robert Young and It’s the Terrain, Prestige Wellness Institute
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News
I want to address an argument that many in the so-called truth movement make in regards to “viruses” which is that the germ theory and terrain theory are not mutually exclusive. These are even false terms in my view, the correct terms are the germ hypothesis & terrain model.
I truly understand this false perspective that people may have and it’s easy to demonstrate this level of thinking by just throwing seeds on the concrete where nothing will happen with the seeds due to terrain being wrong but if we put the seeds in the soil they will start to grow because the terrain is in alignment with the seeds. Now I will only address this false argument in relation to “viruses” and not bacteria, fungi & parasites because bacteria, fungi & parasites actually exist while there is no evidence for the existence of “viruses”.
To all of you that hold this position, I would like you to answer this question: how can something that never been proven to exist in nature by the use of the scientific method ever be a cause of something regardless of the status of the terrain? To even entertain that argument we would first have to prove the existence of the “virus”, then and only then could we begin to argue from the experimental evidence if the germ hypothesis & terrain model are complementary in regards to “viruses”.
I would also like to say that in my view the terrain model got nothing to do with “viruses” because we would first have to prove the existence of “viruses” before we can begin to argue about how they may behave in various environments. This is why I constantly state in my interviews that there is nothing to debate here in regards to “viruses” because all “virologists”, institutions, scientists and researchers around the world are all in full agreement with the fact that they have never found an alleged “virus” directly from nature. This is also one of the reasons I have turned down debates because what is there to debate, either something exists or it doesn’t. It’s like arguing about the existence of unicorns, either we have found unicorns in nature or we haven’t.
There is no ambiguity here, there is no middle ground, period.https://johnblaid.substack.com/p/viruses-are-not-part-of-the-debate
Right on John (love your work btw). This article merely shoehorns people into one camp or another. the truth is those that the Watson article was aimed at (Baileys, Cowan and others) are refuting a theory. This is totally different from saying it is wrong because we have the correct theory here. Like Cowan recently stated, why on earth would anyone believing in the solid ground virology supposedly stands on, have any problem in being a signatory to the Settling the virus debate document. It will only prove their case further. The fact there is no appetite from anyone in the health freedom movement to simply verify the uncontrolled science that virology is based on speaks for itself. Again, terrain is not the issue. Virus existence should stand on its own or fall with other unsubstantiated theories. Period.
Not sure I understood your first paragraph, but in my view the rest was spot on.
This sentence confused me a little and remember please, that I have limited knowledge of the subject .. but you stated “full agreement with the fact that they have never found an alleged “virus” directly from nature” … it does not matter in my understanding if it originates in nature or in the lab.
Thanks
Hi Bob, i believe John’s point is here that if you need to culture a ‘virus’ in a lab because it cannot be done (for whatever reason) by simply taking it from its natural state (infected human), how can you ever be sure that what you are witnessing is not a result of the environment you have created.
If I can make the brief assumption you know something of the process of causing cytopathic effects (I’m a layperson myself), if you need to stress a cell culture (that is not even the same type of cell as the infected person) and add things to it that are not present in the natural process of a person getting sick (antibiotics, bovine serum etc), then what kind of conclusion can you draw from what this has to do with what happens with the alleged virus inside the body?
Yes, I know a “little” of what I am talking about, but I would have to repeat my non-stop rhetoric of the fact that NO so called VIRUS has ever been isolated and therefore by default NO so called VIRUS can ever physically be developed in a lab – therefore all must be assumed and designed on a computer to boost the jab sales.
Regards your Cytopathic Effects (CPE) – my argument is not that you can inject somebody with a chemical poison, it is that “an alleged virus” cannot be isolated nor can it be proven to be transmittable.
Now bringing up CPE, doesn’t one of the rules state (if you believe it) = “Viruses are parasites that need a host cell to replicate” ?.
For me virology and germ theory are dead; but that is just my personal view; now I am off to that Buddhist temple and learn all sorts of healthy crap.
Yes sorry Bob it seems we are talking at cross purposes as I misinterpreted your initial comment to mean you were saying it is just as valid finding an alleged virus in a cell culture as it is in nature.
In total agreement with everything you have said here. Enjoy your day.
“Terrain theory [ ] is essentially what determines whether a germ infects us or it doesn’t and if it does…It’s all the same virus, so what determines this difference?”
I assume this statement is saying that terrain theory people believe in germs and possibly even viruses. I’m not sure that the terrain theory people on this site all believe in germs – certainly maybe don’t seem to believe in viruses, as far as I can tell 🙂 .
“Nicoll agrees that germs – bacteria, viruses, parasites, etc – do exist “there is ample evidence for this”.”
This is simply not true. It is essential to distinguish between the different types of “germs”. There is ample evidence that viruses do not exist. A virus is defined as a replication competent, parasitic, disease causing particle that can be transmitted between individuals. None of that has been proven.
The genomes and other supposed viral structures are pieced together on computers and do not exist in their entirety in the real world. Pictures are taken of extracellular vesicles/exosomes which are presented as viruses without any evidence at all. Virologists never purify viruses before studying them and have redefined the word “isolate” to fool people including themselves.
It is obvious from multiple lines of inquiry that there has been no pandemic and those that believe that SARS-CoV-2 exist, either naturally or lab made, fail to understand the difference between genetic sequences in databases and supposed whole virions. Giving the virus credibility plays into the hands of the globalist terrorists.
Bacteria, parasites and fungi on the other hand do exist and given the right conditions (terrain) can cause disease. The extent to which these diseases are infection or outfections is debatable.
An excellent article that has cleared away a lot of the fog, so that a simpleton like me can understand what’s going on here! Love the cartoon! I am a tank cleaner!
The way certain groups and ideologists bandy around the word “terrorist” really is quite appalling. I was called a “terrorist” for simply being an evangelical Christian, being a danger to society! And when I forsook the state education system some 22 years ago and started my own homeschool, some said this was akin to child abuse-shocking! Well, we know who the child abusers are now, don’t we?
The “scribes and pharisees” scolded the incarnate Deity for not reproving His disciples for “eating with unwashen hands” (Mark 7), such was their extreme punctiliousness! for you can be assured He wouldn’t have come in with His disciples eating with mud falling of their hands!
This “middle ground” position is obviously a hard one to maintain, to some science is “warfare”! I have observed in my lifetime that “the theory of evolution” has silently morphed into “the fact of evolution!” And, believe me, when you start questioning some, the daggers come out!
What are you actually arguing here Rhoda (no offence intended).
You start off with “A lot of debate abounds over whether or not the SARS-Cov-2 virus exists – or viruses themselves exist” – well do they ?; have they ever been proven to exist or proven to be transmittable – NO
It is strange because on UK Column and many other alt sites; they are sort of having the same discussion (ish), yes about alleged virus but also about calling the jabs -> vaccines; because of idiots like me, taking offence.
But I notice again the above is a very good piece in that it covers all sides and keeps everyone happy, but NEVER SUMMARISES with a few conclusions.
We have had 2.5 years of this debate, thousands are dying, dropping dead in the street that this web site shows itself and any of us can provide links for eg. https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
If people do not wake up to the fact that the alleged virus is complete and utter BS and so called vaccines are a scam, we have no hope.
PS Thanks CP – https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/Stefan-Lanka-The-Misinterpretation-of-the-Antibodies-English-Translation.pdf
Hi Bob, I’m not arguing any point. I am not trying to impress my opinion on anyone. I don’t have opinion on either either germ theory or terrain theory, to me they are both part of the same game which I’m choosing not to play.
However, there is a warning in this article for those who choose to see it and take heed – the clues for which lie in the terms “terrain theorists are not terrorists” and “divide and conquer.”