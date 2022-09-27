[…] Spike Proteins in Covid Injections Compromise Not Only Current but All Future Pregnancies […]

An agency in Her Majesty’s Government has been advising against administering Covid injections to pregnant or breastfeeding women throughout the entire pandemic, according to a report by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

MHRA: Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech, 16 August 2022,

retrieved 26 September 2022

The website has been updated several times, most recently on 16 August 2022, but a review of the archives by America Frontline Doctor’s Frontline News shows that the above statement has remained unchanged since December 2020. Read more HERE.

The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”), by contrast, recommends the opposite on its website:

UKHSA: COVID-19 vaccination: a guide on pregnancy and breastfeeding, 2 September 2022, retrieved 26 September 2022

UKHSA replaced Public Health England (“PHE”) on 1 April 2021. UKHSA’s guidance in favour of injecting pregnant and breastfeeding women has evolved since the start of the pandemic when the agency admitted that the vaccine had not yet been properly assessed for those populations and advised against the shot. The page was updated on 22 December 2020 and archived on the Wayback Machine a couple of days later.

On 31 December PHE updated their guidance:

On 22 December 2021, one year to the day after advising pregnant women should not have the vaccine, UKHSA changed their guidance to read, as it currently states, that “vaccination is strongly recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women”:

Dr. Peterson Pierre of America’s Frontline Doctors explained this in a brief video clip adding:

“The spike protein is related to a minor extent, to a placental protein that allows the mother to carry babies to term … [After you received the vaccine] your body will mount an immune response to the spike protein but also to the placental protein … This could clearly compromise current pregnancies as well as all future pregnancies.”

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Daily Dose: ‘Real Data on Jabs in Pregnancy’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre, 22 September 2022 (2 mins)

Further reading:

Transcript of Dr. Peterson Pierre’s Daily Dose (links embedded in the text are out own):

Hi, freedom lovers. This is Dr. Peterson Pierre with America’s Frontline Doctors bringing you today’s Daily Dose.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency states there is insufficient evidence to safely recommend that Covid shots in pregnant women. That’s been their position since December 2020 and it has remained unchanged.

To the contrary, the UK’s Health Security Agency originally agreed with that but has since changed their position multiple times. And now they recommend the exact opposite. And I quote:

“Covid vaccination is strongly recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The vaccines available in the UK have been shown to be effective and have a good safety profile.”

Let’s stop right there.

Effective at what? They don’t stop infection. They don’t stop transmission.

Good safety profile? Not with nine pages of potential side effects, including myocarditis, neurological problems, bleeding problems and death.

Clearly, someone’s lying.

And as I reported a few months ago, the spike protein is related to a minor extent, to a placental protein that allows the mother to carry babies to term.

So, what happens after you’ve received this Covid “vaccine” [is] your body will mount an immune response to the spike protein but also to the placental protein. In fact, there was a study that showed that there was a 2.5 times increase in antibodies to the placental protein after receiving the Covid shots. So, this could clearly compromise current pregnancies as well as all future pregnancies.

Ladies and gentlemen, only the truth will set you free. Stay tuned for the next Daily Dose.