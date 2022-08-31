BREAKING: Professor Norman Fenton Catches Out UK Government, its Advisors and NHS Lying About the Safety of Covid Injections for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women

From the beginning, vaccines during pregnancy and breastfeeding have been a really, really bad idea. Not just the Covid injections, but ALL vaccines. None of them has been scientifically tested for safety and efficacy and increases in miscarriages, fertility issues and congenital malformations have been the (unacknowledged) outcome.
The use of experimental untested and ineffective Covid injections during pregnancy however is the ultimate insult to the safety of pregnant women and their precious infants.
The UK Government’s latest advice however warns against the use of Pfizer during pregnancy and breastfeeding – after telling women that it was perfectly safe for nearly 2 years.
Read more: UK Government Warns against use of Pfizer in pregnant and breastfeeding women, Meryl Dorey, 30 August 2022
Professor Norman Fenton is Censored
On Monday Professor Norman Fenton tweeted: “Compare and contrast. Two screenshots taken just now from UK Government website – directly contradictory recommendations about the vaccine for pregnant women.”
Twitter has censored his tweet: it can’t be replied to, shared or liked. Find out more, Twitter states, providing a link to their own write-up about why “vaccines are safe for most people.” So, Twitter is also in the so-called “fact-checking” business.
It also applies to the image Prof. Fenton shared which is a combination of two screenshots taken from the UK government website. If you click on the image to view it on full screen you get a warning. And if you attempt to “like” the image, another warning. Why can’t you even like the image? Twitter gives their answer “because the behaviour violates the Twitter Rules.” Interesting …
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
UK Government website says vaccine not safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women
However, Prof. Fenton is well versed in the censorship of the Covid era and has written an article on Substack. It’s worth keeping an eye on Prof. Fenton’s article as he is updating it as more information comes in. Read Prof. Fenton’s article HERE.
The relevant text from the above paragraph, which Prof. Fenton can confirm is certainly in the document at the end of Section 3.4, is:
In the context of supply under Regulation 174, it is considered that sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time.
and
Women who are breastfeeding should also not be vaccinated.
“The document has not in fact been recently updated,” Prof. Fenton noted, “apparently the Wayback Machine shows no changes since March 2021. However, this would make things even worse as it means that the Government officials and the NHS have been recommending pregnant women get the vaccine against the official Government document advice.”
Now compare what we know from above with what Sajid Javid, and many other Government and NHS officials, have been saying:
Sajid Javid joined Twitter in February 2009. However, it seems at the time of writing this article his Twitter profile has been purged. The earliest tweet, or more accurately a retweet, on his profile, is dated 5 February this year. However, Prof. Norman Fenton has captured a screenshot of a tweet by Javid in November 2021.
Lucy Chappell is Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care (“DHSC”), CEO National Institute for Health and Care Research (“NIHR), Professor of Obstetrics at Kings College London and Honorary Consultant Obstetrician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and an NIHR Senior Investigator.
Here is Lucy Chappell’s tweet that Javid retweeted, and then purged, encouraging pregnant women “to get their jab.”
The UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) “strongly” recommends Covid vaccination for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Here is the current advice given to NHS staff:
Prof. Fenton noted that this all also raises further alarms about the BBC who, in its documentary Unvaccinated had Professor Asma Khalil stating the vaccine was not only safe and effective for all pregnant women but that it “reduced the risk of miscarriage by 15%.”
Viki Male – one of the staunchest advocates for vaccinating pregnant women – has responded to Prof. Fenton by arguing that there is no contradiction because the Summary of the Public Assessment Report refers only to the Pfizer report and does not take account of new UK data. Prof. Fenton wrote:
“When I asked her to confirm when the crucial changes were made to the Summary Report she referred me to this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-for-covid-19#full-publication-update-history
“This list of updates does not include the crucial “Toxicity Conclusions” paragraph. However, the very existence of this update list introduces new confusion. Why does the Wayback Machine insist that the document has never been changed?”
Since then, a retired healthcare professional forwarded Prof. Fenton a copy of one of the documents issued to UK health professionals in December 2020. The highlights in the text are those of the person who sent it. Section 4.6 on “Fertility, pregnancy and lactation” states the following:
Pregnancy
There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.
For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.
Breast-feeding
It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used during breast-feeding.
Fertility
It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News
[…] From the beginning, vaccines during pregnancy and breastfeeding have been a really, really bad idea. Not just the Covid injections, but ALL vaccines. None of them has been scientifically tested for safety […] Source link […]