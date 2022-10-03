Pfizer’s “Vaccine” Causes Astonishing Drop in Male Fertility – Men Have Not Been Informed nor Given Their Consent

When the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the public began in late 2020, medical professionals, public health agencies, and government spokespeople all assured the public that the novel mRNA “vaccines” did not cause negative systematic effects on human bodies. They promised the public, many of whom were sceptical about the safety of a drug brought to market at “warp speed,” that the vaccines were “safe and effective.”

Those who questioned or challenged the “safe and effective” assurances were dismissed as “anti-vaxxers” and accused of wanting to kill others, especially the elderly. Few medical and public health experts spoke out about the need for long-term studies.

This attack on challengers to public health’s all-out push, and the resulting censorship of the emerging problem, resulted in catastrophic harm to male fertility.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

The following is extracted from the article ‘Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients’ by Amy Kelly, Program Director for the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project as well as the COO of DailyClout. Find more by Amy Kelly HERE.

Pfizer’s own documents and other medical studies show:

Pfizer did not test “male reproductive toxicity”. Male reproductive toxicity is defined as adverse effects (negative impacts) related to sexual function and fertility in an adult male.[2] Pfizer also did not test for adverse effects from vaccinated men’s semen, on the development of their offspring.[3] mRNA vaccine ingredients travel throughout the body and gather in organs, including in the testes.[4] mRNA vaccines resulting in “anti-sperm antibodies” – that is to say, antibodies that treat sperm as an “invader”, and damage or kill it – is a known adverse event related to this form of vaccination.[5] mRNA vaccines cause a staggering drop in semen concentration and total motile count.[6] By suppressing discussion of this information, public health agencies, medical professionals, and governments globally denied and continue to deny men true informed consent.

Transfer of mRNA Vaccine Ingredients Between Humans

Pfizer knew that men can transmit the vaccine ingredients to their partners via sexual intercourse. Pfizer’s clinical trial protocol shows the company suspected that negative fertility impacts may occur in men, from its vaccine. Male trial participants had to follow specific “Male Participant Reproductive Inclusion Criteria.” These were spelt out in all fourteen versions of Pfizer’s protocol:

Male participants are eligible to participate if they agree to the following requirements during the intervention period and for at least 28 days after the last dose of study intervention, which corresponds to the time needed to eliminate reproductive safety risk of the study intervention(s). A Phase 1/2/3, Placebo-Controlled, Randomised, Observer-Blind, Dose-Finding Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 RNA Vaccine Candidates Against Covid-19 in Healthy Individuals, Protocol Amendment 14, 2 March 2021, pg. 213

Pfizer’s trial protocol required that men must:

Refrain from donating sperm.

Abstain from heterosexual intercourse with a female of childbearing potential as their preferred and usual lifestyle. They must be abstinent from heterosexual intercourse with a female of childbearing age on a long-term and persistent basis and they must agree to remain abstinent. Or,

must agree to use a male condom when engaging in any activity that allows for passage of ejaculate to another person. In addition to male condom use, “a highly effective method of contraception may be considered in WOCBP (women of childbearing age) partners of male participants.”

In other words, the men in the Pfizer trial agreed to abstain from heterosexual intercourse with childbearing-age women or else, if they did have intercourse with women who could bear children, they agreed to use a condom and were advised to add an effective additional method of contraception. The Pfizer study constructs regarding total abstinence from sex with women who could bear children, or else the use of both condoms and other contraception, suggest that Pfizer suspected that vaccinated men’s ejaculate could affect both women and unborn children conceived during the trial or after.

Pfizer’s protocol documents also explain that “an EDP (Exposure During Pregnancy) occurs if:

A male participant who is receiving or has discontinued study intervention exposes a female partner before or around the time of conception.

A female is found to be pregnant while being exposed or having been exposed to study intervention due to environmental exposure. Below are examples of environmental exposure during pregnancy … A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner before or around the time of conception.” [1]

Clearly, Pfizer showed strong concern about and precautions against exposure to the “study intervention” – that is, the mRNA vaccine – via bodily fluids contact such as exposure to ejaculate, and via skin-to-skin contact.

mRNA Vaccines’ Adverse Effects on Male Reproduction

Pfizer did not initially evaluate its vaccine’s male “reproductive toxicity” – i.e., adverse effects on fertility in adult males – during clinical trials because the company was in a rush: “The absence of reproductive toxicity data is a reflection of the speed of development to first identify and select Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 for clinical testing and its rapid development to meet the ongoing urgent health need.” [2]

When Pfizer eventually did look at the mRNA vaccine’s impact on male fertility, the company used “untreated male” rats for its “Reproductive and Developmental Toxicity” studies. The untreated males mated with female rats that had been dosed with BNT162b2, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.[7] In other words, Pfizer tested fertility effects on female mammals dosed with its mRNA product but left the males undosed. How do scientists determine a new drug’s adverse effects on male fertility if they give only one-half of the reproducing population – the females – the treatment in question?

Since there were no vaccinated male rats at all in the Pfizer reproductive studies during its internal trials, it appears Pfizer, and since the human males in the Pfizer study had to promise to abstain from intercourse with childbearing age women or else use a condom PLUS another effective contraceptive – it appears that Western public health agencies decided to test the effects of mRNA vaccines on men’s reproduction during a mass vaccination campaign.

mRNA Vaccine Ingredients Travel Throughout the Body and Gather in Organs

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA”) received a Pfizer document on 9 November 2020, over a month before Pfizer’s vaccine received emergency use authorisation (“EUA”), which shows shocking biodistribution results.

“Biodistribution” is a method of tracking where given ingredients travel in the body of an experimental animal or a human subject. The document clearly demonstrates that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine contents – including lipid nanoparticles (“NPs”) – enter the bloodstream, travel throughout the body, and accumulate in organs, including in the testes.

These experts who were swearing that the mRNA vaccine ingredients did not leave the injection site also had access to a 2018 NIH-published paper that clearly shows that nanoparticles – of which lipid NPs are subtype [8] – could pass into the testes from the blood and cause male reproductive harm. The 2018 study showed that NPs accumulate in the testes to damage sperm quality and amount, as well as their “motility”, or ability to move effectively, a requirement of conception.

How did medical and public health leaders remain so staunchly firm in their position that mRNA vaccination did not impact male fertility, even as they had access to Pfizer’s biodistribution study?

To appreciate fully how NPs harm key components of healthy male sexual development and function, one must understand the roles of the damaged organs and cells, all crucial to male sexual health and even to male sexual development, mentioned above. Four papers HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE show that:

lipid nanoparticles gather in human organs including the testes, nanoparticles are detrimental to normal male reproduction, and Big Pharma and public health agencies knowingly gambled with harm to boys’ and male teens’ sexual development, and with all ages of males’ testosterone levels, older males’ sperm counts, and male fertility.

A Sperm-Related mRNA Vaccine Adverse Event That Causes Male Infertility

An alarming mRNA vaccine-induced reproductive Adverse Event of Special Interest (AESI) came to light at the end of February 2021. Pfizer’s own document lists “anti-sperm antibody positive” among its 1,290 AESIs. [5a]

According to inviTRA, a certified medical magazine created by doctors and fertility experts, “The presence of anti-sperm antibodies (ASA) in the ejaculate is an immune cause of male infertility. The adhesion of antibodies to sperm affects their motility, making the sperm’s journey to the egg highly difficult or even impossible.” [5b]

Pfizer knew about this male infertility AESI almost 12 months before the clearly false National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) statement from February of 2022: “Covid-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of conception…”

For nearly a year, then, the FDA, public health agencies, and medical organizations ignored this “cause of male infertility” contained in the Pfizer documents – all of which were sent to the FDA. Then they lied about it and men were denied informed consent.

The Suspension of Informed Consent for Men Continues

Contrary to established medical ethics, Pfizer and public health agencies did not disclose the true impacts of mRNA gene therapy vaccines on male fertility and, thus, as noted above, denied men informed consent.

In fact, the medical establishment, governments, public health agencies worldwide, Big Pharma, and Big Tech colluded to suppress Covid vaccine facts, risks, and alternatives.[9]

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (“ASRM”), Male Reproduction and Urology (“SMRU”), and Society for the Study of Male Reproduction (“SSMR”) – all reproductive societies – stated in unison in 2021 that there were no data about fertility impacts and that men “desiring fertility” should take the drug for which fertility impacts are unknown.

But how could they advise that men take the vaccine if there were no data proving that it would not affect fertility?

The push to brush off fertility concerns continued throughout 2021. At the end of 2021, a Chinese study published truths that previous Western studies had refused to acknowledge. The study validated fertility-related vaccine concerns:

Although several fertility societies have announced that Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are unlikely to affect fertility, there is no denying that the current evidence is very limited, which is one of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy… …given the potential damage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to the reproductive system, some individuals suspect that the vaccine which mimics the virus (mRNA vaccine) may also affect fertility via the same mechanism. Admittedly, data on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are incomplete when compared with traditional vaccines based on long-term studies with large samples. Chen, Fei, et al. ‘Effects of Covid-19 and mRNA Vaccines on Human Fertility’, Human Reproduction (Oxford, England), Oxford University Press, 27 Dec. 2021

Finally, cracks were appearing in mRNA vaccine and fertility information dam, and those cracks prefaced a stunning revelation that was about to drop.

Pfizer’s mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine, in Fact, Cause an Astonishing Drop in Male Fertility

On June 22, 2022, Andrology published a bombshell study [6] – which did not even include the effects of additional booster injections – showed a staggering drop in male fertility, with an average decrease of 22.1% across the study group, from the initial injections alone.

The investigators studied participants for five months after they received Pfizer’s vaccine. At close to six months post-vaccination, sperm concentration, motility, and total motile count were all still in significant states of decline versus pre-vaccination levels. Sperm concentration had not recovered at all and was, in fact, at its lowest point yet.

Despite these alarming outcomes, the published study went on to encourage vaccination.

Alarmingly, men continue to receive incomprehensibly contradictory messages, being told to keep injecting the mRNA vaccines even when the study that contains these exhortations, clearly demonstrates adverse fertility results – for men.

The Public Is Left with More Questions Than Answers

This review of documents and studies, culminating with one that shows shocking data about mRNA vaccines conclusively reducing men’s fertility, gives rise to important questions:

When, if at all, do men’s fertility fully recover from such a drastic decline after a two-dose vaccination course?

Do boosters, which twenty-nine per cent of the world’s population have received as of 31 July 2021, have an even stronger negative impact on men’s fertility?

Does giving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to pre-pubescent and adolescent males affect their normal sexual development and ability to reproduce, as the implication of the study on NPs in testes suggests it may?

Is the decline in birth rates being seen in highly vaccinated countries at least in part due to how mRNA vaccines have conclusively affected male fertility?

References