Are Vaccines Safe and Effective? Watch This Film to Find Out

‘Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion’ – here is a professionally produced, balanced, up-to-date film assessing the impact of genetically engineered Covid-19 vaccines. A film that everyone should watch. A film that you can send to your friends and relatives. It contains interviews with leading scientists and doctors. It also offers ample opportunity for UK corporate media and government advisory and health officials to respond to questions and criticisms.

The film includes in-depth interviews with a few of those injured by Covid vaccination. It primarily focuses on the situation in the UK, but by inference covers the pandemic response around the world.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

It is of particular note that the pandemic response here in New Zealand was far more heavy-handed than the very concerning features of the pandemic response in the UK reported in the film.

Our lockdowns were longer and more restrictive.

The control and funding of our media content were more coercive.

Our government Covid advertising budget was higher per capita.

Our advertising messages were even more outrageous, containing false claims of absolute safety and effectiveness.

Our vaccine mandates and passes were more restrictive.

Our government accident compensation programme routinely denied claims for vaccine injury.

Vaccine exemptions were almost never granted even in the case of prior vaccine injury.

Unlike the UK, our government is still supporting universal child vaccination against the conclusions of scientific journal publishing.

Our leaders played a more significant role in the global promotion of Covid vaccination and restriction of public information.

Our government concluded an agreement with social media platforms to restrict any messaging that is contrary to government pandemic policy.

Unlike the UK, our government paid cash grants to media which were used to fund the persecution of Covid vaccine hesitant groups and individuals.

Our courts and regulatory agencies sided with the government without sufficient investigation, apparently bypassing key provisions of the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Our government curtailed our right to protest and ask questions.

Vaccine mandates were applied in multiple professions and thereby our hard-won employment rights were restricted and permanently cancelled.

Our government withheld vital public health data. As a result, hiding: the true extent of vaccine injury, the reasons for our record rates of excess all-cause mortality, low rates of Covid mortality, and ultimately exaggerating vaccine effectiveness and safety.

Our government labelled unrestricted online access a threat to democracy, a source of violent extremism, and a cause of war.

Against the conclusions of internationally published analysis in scientific journals, our government maintains that only one death in the entire country during the last 19 months can be attributed to the effect of Covid-19 vaccination.

Bear these points in mind as you watch this film. We are living through a period where truth and honesty concerning medical risk are hard to come by. This film lays it out for you simply and honestly. It asks important questions.

Oracle Films: Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion, 28 September 2022 (55 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it HERE.

About the Author

New Zealand’s Guy Hatchard, PhD, is an international advocate of food safety and natural medicine. He was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. He has lectured and advised governments in countries around the world on health and education initiatives. You can find more articles by Hatchard on his website The Hatchard Report HERE.