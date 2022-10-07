Government reports confirm 1 in every 110 COVID Vaccinated people had died by January 2022, compared to just 1 in every 187 Unvaccinated people

Data published by the Office for National Statistics confirms 1 in every 110 vaccinated people had died by the 31st January 2022 in England. Whilst just 1 in every 187 vaccinated people had died.

But more up-to-date figures reveal things have got even worse in terms of the rate of death among the vaccinated, with the ONS revealing 1 in every 73 vaccinated people had died as of May 31st 2022.

The following chart has been extracted from the UK Health Security Agencies (UKHSA) weekly ‘Flu & Covid-19 Report’. It can be found on page here.

The chart shows the number of people vaccinated in England as of January 9th 2022.

According to the UKHSA, out of the 62,830,666 people in the National Immunisation Management System, 43,207813 had chosen to get at least one dose of a Covid-19 injection. This means 19,612,853 people remained unvaccinated, contrary the widely publicised figure of five million that has been touted by Government scientists and the mainstream media.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK.

They have been periodically publishing information on deaths by vaccination status in England, despite claiming for months that they did not hold the information.

And on the 6th July, they published a dataset containing a whole host of horrifying data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022.

One of the updates was published on the 16th of March and contains figures for the period between the 1st of January 2021 and the 31st of January 2022. The dataset can be downloaded here or accessed on the ONS website here.

Table 6 of the dataset contains figures on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st January 2022. England. Here’s a snapshot of how the ONS presents the figures –

We took the ONS figures to calculate the overall number of deaths by vaccination status up to 31st January 2022 and these are the results –

According to the ONS, between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st Jan 2022, a total of 104,659 people considered unvaccinated had sadly lost their lives.

Whilst a total of 394,178 people had sadly lost their lives.

Because the UKHSA kindly provide us with the true vaccination figures as we have shown above, we are able to use the ONS death figures to calculate a rate of death by vaccination status by simply dividing the number of deaths by the number of people vaccinated or not vaccinated.

According to ONS and UKHSA (UK Government Institutions) figures, a total of 1 in every 110 vaccinated people had died by 31st January 2022. This compares to a total of just 1 in every 187.4 unvaccinated people who had sadly died by the same date.

Does the fact the rate of death is much higher among the vaccinated represent a significant problem? Yes it does.

Further data provided by the ONS proves that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group as shown in the following charts –

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

You can read a much more detailed analysis of the above mortality rate figures broken down by age group here.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is most likely why the most recent dataset published by the ONS on ‘Deaths by Vaccination Statis in England’ shows that 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were dead by the 31st May 2022.

The following chart shows the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose by 3rd July 2022 –

The UKHSA state in their document that 63.4 million people were in the National Immunisation Management Service cohort in England, but only 44.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, according to the UK Government, there were actually 18.9 million “vaccine refuseniks” in England alone.

On the 6th of July, the ONS published a dataset containing a whole host of horrifying data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022.

Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022, England’.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths following Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 based on the figures provided by the ONS –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22, a total of 41,117 people died with Covid-19 following Covid-19 vaccination, and a total of 565,420 people died of any other cause following Covid-19 vaccination. This means that in all, 606,537 peoplesadly died by 31st May 2022 following Covid-19 vaccination.

This means an extra 212.359 vaccinated people died between 31st Jan and 31st May, a period of 4 months. This is an increase of 55%. Based on the 2021 figures we should hae expected to have seen an increase of around 111,000 / 28%.

Therefore, these figures prove we definitely have a serious problem.

Using the UKHSA figures on the number of people vaccinated by 3rd July 2022 we can again calculate the death rate among the vaccinated.

Based on the fact that 44.48 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England, this equates to 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people having sadly died by the end of May 2022.

This means things seem to be getting worse and correlates with both the mortality rates per 100,000 by vaccination status and each “booster” campaign

Of course not every vaccinated person will have died because of the Covid-19 vaccine. But the mortality rates per 100,000 and the death rate per number of people vaccinated still strongly suggests Covid-19 injections have killed and are killing many, many people.

Is this why the ONS have refused so far to publish a further update on deaths by vaccination status, despite previously publishing them every three months?

Now it has been four months and counting.

Your Government and mainstream media would never tell to this. The extraordinaryamount of your hard eared money spent on these experimental, harmful injejctions and the amount of propaganda theyve used to coerce the public into taking them is disgraceful and amounts to a crime against humanity. This is why they will never admit the damage they have done.

