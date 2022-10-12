Government publishes horrifying figures on COVID Vaccine Deaths: 1 in every 73 Vaccinated people had died by June 2022 compared to just 1 in every 172 Not-Vaccinated People

According to official figures published by the UK Government institution, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), by the 1st of June 2022, 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people in England had sadly died. But during the same time frame, only 1 in every 172 not-vaccinated people had sadly died.

These are extremely concerning figures when coupled with the fact that mortality rates per 100,000 are significantly higher among the vaccinated and lowest among the not-vaccinated in every single age group, as confirmed by the same ONS figures.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

For months on end, UK Government institutions insisted that they did not hold any data on deaths by vaccination status. Each and every single time a Freedom of Information request was made, the response received was as follows –

But every single UK Government institution was lying, and now, we, unfortunately, know why.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK, and on the 6th of July, they published a dataset containing a whole host of horrifying data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022.

Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022, England’.

Here’s a snapshot of how the ONS presents the data –

The data presented allows us to work out how many people have died following Covid-19 vaccination in England.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths following Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 based on the figures provided by the ONS –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22, a total of 41,117 people died with Covid-19 following Covid-19 vaccination, and a total of 565,420 people died of any other cause following Covid-19 vaccination. This means that in all, 606,537 people sadly died by 31st May 2022 following Covid-19 vaccination.

How does this compare to deaths among the unvaccinated?

We need to take a look at table 6 of the same ONS dataset to find out.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths among not-vaccinated people in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 based on the figures provided by the ONS –

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 109,891 deaths among people considered ‘unvaccinated’ between 1st January 2021 and 31st May 2022. This is already a huge difference, but of course, we need to take into account the number of people who have been vaccinated compared to the number of people not vaccinated.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the UK Health Security Agency’s week 27 ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report‘, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

Please note that the above figures are solely for England, as you can see from the title of the table ‘Provision cumulative COVID-19 vaccine uptake by age in England’. So these are the figures we need to compare against deaths in England.

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

The UKHSA state in their document that 63.4 million people were in the National Immunisation Management Service cohort in England, but only 44.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, according to the UK Government, by July 3rd 2022, there were 18.9 million unvaccinated people in England.

Now that we know how many people are vaccinated and how many people are unvaccinated we can calculate the rate of death among the two groups.

44.48 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England, and 606,537 of those people had sadly died. This, therefore, equates to 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people having sadly died by the 1st of June 2022.

18.9 million people had not received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England, and 109,891 of those people had sadly died. This, therefore, equates to 1 in every 172 unvaccinated people having sadly died by the 1st of June 2022.

Obviously, these figures do not take into account other factors such as age etc. but this is still a huge difference and is most definitely concerning when we take a look at the actual mortality rates per 100,000 by vaccination status and age group.

We can find those figures on table 2 of the same ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status.

The official figures unfortunately confirm that mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group in England. And the data reveals the gap between the unvaccinated and vaccinated populations in terms of mortality rates is widening by the month.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is precisely why, according to the figures that the Government has made available, 1 in every 73 vaccinated people was dead by the beginning of June 2022 compared to just 1 in every 172 unvaccinated people.