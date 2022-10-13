The Great Reset: Klaus Schwab’s WEF has plans to implement a ‘Carbon Allowance’ that will restrict what you do, buy and eat

In his 2020 book “THE DENIAL” journalist Ross Clark describes a dystopian future in which everything we buy or do has a carbon (CO2) value and each household or individual has a carbon allowance which is the maximum amount of CO2 they are allowed to use each month.

No household or individual is allowed to exceed their CO2 allowance unless they are part of the elites who, of course, have no restrictions on their CO2 use.

‘THE DENIAL’ was fiction until 14 September 2022 – that’s just a few weeks ago.

On 14 September 2022, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum published an article titled:



‘My Carbon’: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities

By David Craig; author of ‘THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS‘

The World Economic Forum’s article can be split into three main parts –

Part 1 – The elites are amazed how easily we submitted

In the first part, the writers express what could almost be described as amazement at how willingly we submitted to their Project Fear Covid restrictions on our freedom

Here’s the key paragraph:

A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health

The article claims that our acceptance of Covid restrictions: ‘demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility’. But perhaps all it really demonstrated is how bullying authorities using Project Fear backed up by heavy-handed policing and mainstream media panic-peddling coerced us into abject cowering submission.

Part 2 – The Fourth Industrial Revolution

In this part the authors discuss how advances in technology allow our individual carbon emissions to be quantified and tracked

Here’s a section:

Fourth Industrial Revolution technology breakthroughs – Advances in emerging technologies like AI, blockchain and digitization can enable tracking personal carbon emissions.

The article gives an example of a smartphone app which can be used to measure an individual’s carbon emissions:

And explains:

There is a significant number of programs and applications enabling citizens to contribute towards carbon emissions by providing them in-depth awareness on the choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy and lifestyle choices.

Part 3 – How our carbon allowances will be controlled

In this part, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum article proposes a model showing how our rulers plan to control our individual carbon usage:

This falls into 3 main approaches:

Economic Behaviour – our rulers will keep increasing the price of carbon so that ordinary people eat less, heat our homes less, buy fewer products and restrict our travel

Cognitive Awareness – we will have to monitor our personal ‘carbon footprints’ so that we can reduce our carbon usage as part of the transition to a net-zero-carbon society. As the article explains, reducing our individual carbon footprints will cover most areas of our lives: ‘choices of personal carbon for food, transport, home energy and lifestyle choices’

Social Norms – we will all be given fixed allowances of what are called a ‘fair share’ and ‘acceptable levels’ of personal emissions. These ‘fair shares’ and ‘acceptable levels’ will be set by the ruling elites

In case you don’t believe this is coming, here’s a link to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum article:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/09/my-carbon-an-approach-for-inclusive-and-sustainable-cities/

The carbon-trading billionaires?

There is one part of our wonderful carbon-controlled future the World Economic Forum article doesn’t mention. I suspect that this carbon allowances scheme will also include a ‘carbon trading’ facility. This will allow ordinary people to sell parts of their carbon allowances to carbon-trading companies who will then sell them on to the privileged political, business and media elites. This will ensure that the elites can continue to live a life of unrestricted luxury with unlimited travel, the most expensive foods and other life pleasures while the rest of us huddle in our tiny barely-heated homes eating locally-grown potatoes, cabbage, insects or lab-produced fake meat.

(A cynic might claim that this almost has echoes of Soylent Green)

And those running the carbon-trading companies will all probably become billionaires at our expense.

Perhaps we should be grateful to Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum for so clearly describing the future they are preparing for us?

David Craig is the author of THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS available as a paperback or ebook from Amazon