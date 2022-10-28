Nanostructures in Covid “Vaccines” are Not Self-Assembling; they are Being Constructed by Micro-Machines

During an interview with Australian podcaster Maria Zeee, Dr. David Nixon revealed a video of nanotechnology in Pfizer’s Covid injections assembling. They are not self-assembling, Dr. Nixon explained, but rather they are being assembled by nanorobots or micro-machines. The work of these robots is happening at such a slow pace that the work they’re doing isn’t detected unless the video is played at about 100x real-time speed. To demonstrate Dr. Nixon condensed his 3-hour video into about a minute.
Dr. David Nixon is a general practitioner based in Brisbane, Australia, with a special interest in diabetes, cardiovascular disease and the management of long-term conditions.
In a previous podcast with Maria Zeee, Dr. Nixon revealed his findings of nanotechnology inside the Covid injections. He also discussed how protecting the vials inside a Faraday bag stopped the structures from forming. A Faraday bag is used to block out electromagnetic radiation; e.g., signals sent between cell phones. You can read more HERE and watch this earlier podcast HERE.
In his latest revelations, Dr. Nixon played a video he had taken of the contents of a vial of Pfizer’s Covid “vaccine.” He placed approximately four drops of Pfizer “vaccine” on a glass slide, placed it under a microscope at 200x magnification and filmed the slide for three hours.
In real-time, it appears nothing is happening. “But look what happens when I speed this up,” Dr. Nixon said, “it’s apparent we’re dealing with something completely different from self-assembly – this is nano construction … it’s not assembling itself, it’s essentially, I guess, micro construction.
Dr. Nixon points to two micro-machines in the video that are working on building the same nanostructure “square” and commented that “it’s being put together by, essentially, micromachinery which is coordinated. You can’t see anything in real-time, nothing seems to be happening. It’s only when you speed it up [you can see it]. I can’t even begin to think of technology that works at those sorts of speeds … Not only is this happening very slowly but it’s also happening in a coordinated fashion.”
It takes a little while to get your eye in but once know what to look for the micro-machines can clearly be seen at work in Dr Nixon’s video. To help our readers get their eye in we have taken a screenshot at about timestamp 10 mins and circled in red the two robotic arms or micro-machines pointed out by Dr. Nixon that are assembling the nanostructures. Once you get your eye in you can see what seems to be a third micro-machine at work on the right-hand side of the nanostructure “square.”
You can watch Dr. Nixon’s demonstration of micromachinery on Rumble by clicking on the image below.
I don’t THINK so! This man is an MD, with apparently no background in the area of crystallography or electronics. There are no robotic arms! What you see is crystals forming, which happens under ordinary/natural conditions that are good for the formation of crystals. It may well be that for these to form under these circumstances will be stimulated by RF, or may require it. Hence, the Faraday bag. But crystals by themselves are NOT machines. They won’t do anything without a circuit. There is no circuit here. Obviously, the crystals are foreign and toxic matter. Their hardness and shape are going to damage tissue. But we will look like fools if we claim that this is some kind of machine forming. If you want to know why I can assert this, suffice it to say I have been married for 52 years to one of the top experts in computer hardware and software, and electronics. As a radio ham, he designed and built his own ham television station, including an NTSC standard color sync generator. And he has taught me much. I also have an interest in mineralogy that goes back decades, and a background in several sciences.
Finally it should be noted that the crystals are irregular in shape, so not good for much of anything except damaging tissue.
I have never seen crystals do anything like this. Measurement of angles to the basal angle will render your hypotheses without fact. And the good doctor mentioned viewing many different types of crystal formation under similar conditions. Crystal growth is always in defined angles, never changing angles!
I wouldn’t throw the bathwater out just yet, try and ascertain if there is indeed a baby in there first.
Crystals indeed do tend to have specific angles, but they can be malformed, and these ARE malformed. And no, these are not changing angles. These are nothing more complex than malformed crystals. This is not to say that they’re not dangerous. They certainly are. But they are not devices that can be used to control people, and it isn’t necessary for them to be, to accomplish their purpose. All they need to be is sufficiently damaging to kill someone, and if these are formed when bathed in 5G, that’s all that is needed. I think the jury is still out on that, however.
An open mind is required, what you understood to be fact years ago, is now as different as incandescent bulbs to LED’s or valves with heaters and cathodes etc to micro electronics.
Understood. But it is necessary for you to understand that modern day technology is MORE complex in structure than the old stuff. My knowledge spans these decades. These are NOT COMPLEX ENOUGH to be any kind of circuit.
I have an open mind, but not so open my brains fall out! Let’s not make more elaborate claims than are necessary. It is a fact that it is SUFFICIENT for these to be poorly formed crystals of a toxic substance that also physically damages tissue. Leave it at that. We don’t need for them to control people through these structures and 5G. Most people are already being controlled by their cell phones and advertising. All you need to remember is the millions upon millions who willingly got the shots or failed to stand up to tyranny. I am not aware of anyone that wants to exterminate the race. They just want to reduce the numbers drastically so they have slaves.
Another first for Aus.
3 hours may seem slow but imagine what could be done by these bots over six months?
Great work Dr. David Nixon, Maria Zee and expose’ for bringing this to the light of the world.
They’re not bots. Just poorly formed crystals, nothing more. You read my earlier comment. I stand by what I said.
I should mention that I have seen a number of videos of this phenomenon, and some of the others show much better formed crystals. The lack of specific angles you are looking for here might well be nothing more than poor videography. It is also possible that the presence of living tissue is helping these to form poorly.
What do you think Barry R. Smith would make of all this?
Interesting. Worth additional study.