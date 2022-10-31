Letter to the Editor: Without Torsion Fields There Would Be No Life

A reader writes to draw our attention to the work of Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak. Dr. Wojkowiak has been researching torsion fields for at least a decade.

Torsion fields are everywhere but at the same time, according to official sources, “they are not there.”

Over the course of the 20th century, various investigators in different countries, representing a variety of interests, have repeatedly reported the discovery of unusual non-local field effects in human biology which could not be explained in the framework of the Standard Model. The first research generally credited with the discovery of this “fifth force” – torsion – was that done in the late 1800s by Russian professor N.P. Myshkin.

In the early 1950s, Russian scientist Dr. Nikolai A. Kozyrev conducted an extended series of experiments with gyroscopes and found evidence that all physical matter is formed by an “aether” of invisible, conscious energy. Kozyrev conclusively proved the existence of this energy, demonstrating that, like time (and somewhat like DNA), it flows in a sacred geometric spiral. Later, Kozyrev’s results were completely and independently confirmed by a member of the Belarus Academy of Sciences.

According to independent researcher Brendan Murphy, torsion fields are generated by spin and/or by angular momentum; any object or particle that spins produces torsion waves and possesses its own unique torsion field. Since torsion fields influence spin states, one object’s torsion field can be changed by the influence or application of an external torsion field.

Dr. Kozyrev discovered that human thoughts and feelings generate torsion waves. And Dankachov showed in 1984 that water is “a good medium for storing static torsion fields.” The torsion fields created by human intention are simply memorised in water, especially water containing ionized salts.

During a lecture, Dr. Len Horowitz discussed how our DNA acts as an antenna in the receiving and transmitting of magnetic frequencies and “bioacoustics.” DNA interacts with proteins within a cell, Dr, Horowitz said, “enzymes are regulated electrically. The fact is that in your body chemical reactions virtually are insignificant compared to water and electromagnetic reactions. DNA – it operates simply because it’s surrounded by what’s sacred geometric forms of water.” To some, what Dr. Horowitz is describing is the torsion field.

The edited video clip below was taken from a 2005 lecture in Nevada titled ‘DNA Pirates of the Ancient Spiral’.

Len Horowitz – DNA is a Torsion field antenna (5 mins)

The torsion field carries a huge amount of information, Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak wrote, and “without it, there would be no life.”

“It radiates from the interior of the Earth … it radiates from the Sun … it radiates from planets … [Torsion fields] radiate from humans … they radiate from radioactive elements, nuclear power plants, transmitters, electrical devices … they can heal or kill [depending] whether they are in the hands of noble people or degenerates.” Torsion Field, What is it? Diana Wojtkowiak, 16 October 2016

Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak: Torsion Fields

About Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak: MA in chemistry, PhD in molecular biology. For twenty years she has conducted research in molecular biology and biotechnology. Currently, for ten years she has been conducting private experimental research in torsion field physics and of related areas where these interactions play a decisive role. For twenty years, she has explored the paradigm failures underlying physics, molecular biology, and medicine, with barrier-free construction of physical models in several areas of knowledge as a result. A large part of her achievements, in the form of articles containing the results of experimental research and descriptions of inventions, as well as two books, can be found on her website. She also works to protect health and civil liberties in the face of the erratic development of global control technology.

