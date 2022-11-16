Polish Government Notified of Their Crime of Attempting to Legalise Genocide

On 1 October 2022, Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak served notice on ten Polish government officials including the Prosecutor General, Poland’s President and the President of the Council of Ministers. She has also published it as an open letter to all Polish citizens. By doing so, she has notified government officials of an attempted crime to legalise crimes of genocide against Polish citizens. The attempt is being made through a draft law should it be passed by parliament.

Diana Wojtkowiak has a master’s in chemistry and a doctorate in molecular biology. For twenty years she has conducted research in molecular biology and biotechnology. A more detailed biography can be read in a letter to The Exposé which we previously published about her research on torsion fields.

The preamble to her open letter stated:

“It’s no longer the telecom companies with their 5G, nor the pharmaceutical cartel, but ‘our’ government that is vigorously taking on the depopulation of the Polish nation they perceive as an enemy. Act ‘UD 432’ on population protection and natural disasters is being processed, which in the government announced state of natural disaster mandates indefinite medical procedures, under penalty of imprisonment and the possibility of losing personal property without compensation. Below is my allegation of those responsible for the Act that I’ve sent to ten government addresses with acknowledgement of receipt.”

On 14 June 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, Minister Mariusz Kamiński, and Deputy Minister Maciej Wąsik presented details of a draft law on civil protection and a state of natural disaster.

“The new procedures are created so that the state can act decisively, effectively and in an unbureaucratic way in crises. The aim is to provide protection and assistance to victims of various extraordinary situations as quickly as possible,” said Minister Kamiński.

A paper published on 30 October 2022 in the European Studies Journal found that the draft law includes a lot of significant legal concerns:

Unfortunately, it has to be stated that the draft law ‘on civil protection and the state of natural disasters’ presented by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration does not meet basic legislative standards, and the part of proposed solutions is incompatible with the Constitution of the Republic of Poland. Ireneusz T. Dziubek & Tatiana Manasterska, 2022. “Draft Law on Civil Protection and the State of Natural Disasters as a Prolegomenon to a New View on Crisis Management,” European Research Studies Journal, European Research Studies Journal, vol. 0(Special 3), pages 245-255.

Although the paper’s concerns do not mention it, Dr. Wojtkowiak pointed out in her letter that the proposed bill on civil protection and the state of natural disaster, UD 432, provides for the enforcement of unspecified vaccinations and medical treatments under penalty of a fine and imprisonment.

“Contrary to its name, the Act does not protect the population, but is an instrument of enslaving and killing. It is part of a series of laws introduced in recent years, adjusting Polish legislation to the demands of globalist bodies.”

While the new law is being drafted, the harms caused by Covid restrictions and vaccinations are ignored. As well as non-Covid deaths since the beginning of the “pandemic,” what has become noticeable, Dr. Wojtkowiak wrote, is that immediately after each of the successive vaccination campaigns the excess deaths rose. “By withdrawing from treating chronically ill patients and using medical treatments that worsen health, the Health Service killed over 200,000 Polish citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

But, according to Dr. Wojtkowiak, this is only just the beginning. “If introduced, Act UD 432 will legalise compulsory injection of anything toxic to all citizens, a procedure planned by globalist groups, and more specifically by German bodies to which the Polish government and parliament are subordinate.”

She noted that the ingredients of the Covid injections are unknown. There are no Polish institutions, nor European Union institutions, that are analysing the vaccines’ contents. “The tests are carried out by the manufacturer, a judge in his own case, which means a complete and utter lawlessness,” she wrote.

The pharmaceutical cartel is the implementer of the Globalists’ plans, she noted:

“They are one of the groups fighting for the future power over the world. Since the 1950s, pharmaceutical products are not meant to treat people, but to make them dependent on the cartel that enriches itself by taking a large part of our household budgets. However, it is not so much profit as it is power that drives the actions of the psychopaths from whom the globalists are recruited.”

She mentioned information that is obtainable from the internet that shows “strange substances and objects found in vaccines and in injectable drugs.” She has tested vaccines, IV fluids, insulin, and injection heparin.

“A person close to me was injected with this very heparin containing graphene, suffering an extensive inflammatory reaction and consequently suffered an inflamed, aching abdomen.

“I have studied vaccines containing graphene, iron, copper and mercury that should not be there, as they are taken supposedly voluntarily, while everyone knows that this is a medical experiment. Drugs for hospital and home treatment contain highly toxic graphene, too. Monstrous statistics: out of eight medicinal preparations that I have studied, seven contained graphene.”

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, she added noting that it is not her responsibility to test these products. “The National Medicines Institute, registration office for medicines (URPL), office for disease control (Sanepid), and Poland’s other institutions with sophisticated apparatus, and funded with piles of money should research medicinal products,” Dr. Wojtkowiak wrote.

She noted that injected graphene quickly accumulates and causes damage in the cells of the lungs, liver and kidneys. It also activates prion and prion-like proteins causing diseases which exacerbate and hasten the onset of death, mainly in the elderly.

“So, they die of pre-existing conditions, or from unexpected blockages caused by amyloid fibres formed by activated prion-like proteins. A dozen or so people in my extended family and in the families of my friends died because of the vaccine.

“There is no doubt that Act UD 432 serves to legalise the crime of genocide committed by the government of the Republic of Poland against its own citizens, with the participation of the pharmaceutical cartel.”

Dr. Wojtkowiak pointed out that ignorance is not a defence because she has now notified them “about the lethal effects of the use of pseudo-drugs produced by the global pharmaceutical cartel.” Additionally, she wrote, in Poland, “not knowing that a law has been violated does not exempt a plaintiff from punishment. Nor does parliamentarian immunity protect against the crime of genocide.”

“I am calling to investigate the authors of this Act regarding their connections with foreign companies and intelligence services, and to hold them criminally responsible for an attempt to attack civil rights, preferably before the law under consideration is processed.”

You can read Dr. Wojtkowiak’s full notification letter HERE (English translation by Piotr Bein) or the original in Polish HERE.