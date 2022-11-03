We, the People of the UK, Hereby Dissolve Parliament

To the unelected Prime Minister:

The UK People do not recognise this Government as of, by and for the People. We are therefore dissolving Parliament.

All existing parties are now categorised as terrorist organisations, and all sitting Members of Parliament are banned from holding office again.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Twitter Thread by Architects for Social Housing

Among the many and disastrous acts or failures to act committed by this Parliament and its three governments over the two-and-a-half years since the ‘pandemic’ was declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020, are the following:

1. Authorising the Bank of England to create a £895 billion quantitative easing programme in March 2020, and the Government to spend £410 billion on lockdown, both causing the spiralling inflation that is predicted to reach 18% in 2023, the highest since the 1970s.

2. Without mandate from the electorate, allowing the Government to transform the UK from a parliamentary democracy into a constitutional dictatorship in which 537 coronavirus-justified Statutory Instruments were made into law before being laid before Parliament for approval.

3. On the justification of a threat to public health that never existed, removing the rights and freedoms of the UK public for 2 years in violation of UK law, causing poverty, bankruptcy and the death of tens of thousands of citizens denied medical diagnosis, care and treatment.

4. Under cover of an ‘emergency period’, authorising the allocation of £46.7 billion of public money to private contractors on the justification of combatting the spread of a virus with the infection fatality rate of seasonal influenza using medically meaningless measures.

5. Authorising the mandating of a still experimental ‘vaccine’ programme that has already killed 2,272 UK citizens and injured millions more, and whose consequences in the future may be far worse, as a condition of restoring the public’s constitutional rights and freedoms.

6. Overseeing the implementation of the programmes and technologies of the Global Biosecurity State, including Digital ID, CBDC, UBI, SDG, ESC criteria, Social Credit and Facial Recognition, largely without the knowledge and certainly without the vote of the British people.

7. Overseeing the outsourcing of the authority and duties of the UK state to multinational corporations, including the right to censor anything Western governments and the international technocracies they form want censored, creating the basis for a new form of totalitarianism.

8. Overseeing the revolution in the governance of Western democracies from the nation state, and the division of powers between executive, legislature and judiciary, into global governance by international technocracies of unelected corporate CEOs and Government technocrats.

9. Authorising the expenditure of £2.3 billion of UK military armaments and training for a proxy war waged by a puppet Ukrainian Government that until recently was universally denounced as neo-Nazi and installed by a US-engineered coup in order to expand its hegemony in Europe.

10. Failing to renationalise the utilities whose privatisation under previous governments has allowed the companies now running them to raise the price of energy in the UK to the extent that 2/3rds of UK citizens, some 45 million people, will be driven into fuel poverty by 2023.

11. Under cover of the ‘pandemic’, enabling the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in modern history, with the wealth of the world’s billionaires rising from $5 trillion to $13 trillion in 2 years in which 250 million people were driven into extreme poverty.

12. Being a bunch of incompetent, ignorant, corrupt, weak, gullible cowards who will forever be remembered as the worst Parliament in British history that oversaw the return of fascism to the governmental, juridical and cultural forms of the neoliberal democracies of the West.

Where these and other actions by the UK Government, Parliament, judiciary, civil service, police, institutions, industries and people have brought us since March 2020 are analysed in the book ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.