Covid Vaccine has killed over 34k people in England since May 2022 & the Country has suffered nearly 300k Deaths during the same period

The Office for National Statistics has revealed that England and Wales suffered another record-breaking week of deaths in the week ending 21st October 2022, with an extra 1,714 people dying compared to the five-year average.

Excluding the weeks affected by the Jubilee Bank Holiday in early June, and the late Queen’s funeral in September, this means England and Wales have now recorded significant numbers of excess deaths every week for the past 27 weeks, bringing the grand total to 34,237 since the week ending 24th April.

With further ONS figures proving 94% of all Covid-19 deaths since April have been among the triple/quadruple vaccinated, and also proving mortality rates per 100,000 are highest among the vaccinated population in all age groups, this strongly suggests that the Covid-19 vaccines are to blame for why so many people are dying.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 21st October 2022.

In the week ending 21st October, there were 11,938 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 1,714 excess deaths against the five-year average.

The increase during this week can not be blamed on Covid-19 because just 687 deaths were attributed to the alleged disease. This equates to just 6% of all deaths.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths between week 16 and week 42 of 2022 vs the 2015-2019 five-year average number of deaths, and the overall number of excess deaths in 2022. The figures have been extracted from the ONS dataset which can be downloaded here –

Sadly, over 34,000 more people have died than expected.

The UK Government and its institutions have not bothered to investigate or provide any clarity or official reasons as to why so many people are now dying.

However, if they were to bother to open an investigation, one of the things they should look into is the Covid-19 vaccine. That’s because the vaccines are experimental with a very limited amount of safety data and over 44 million people in England alone have had at least one dose.

This suggests a common denominator that could be causing a surge in deaths.

Unfortunately, further data provided by the ONS does strongly suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines could be a contributing factor.

A report that was quietly published by the UK Government, just hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation, revealed that Covid-19 deaths rose dramatically among the triple vaccinated population in England from April 2022, whilst declining drastically among the unvaccinated population.

The most recent figures reveal the vaccinated population in England accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 Deaths in April and May, and 90% of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple vaccinated population.

According to table 1 of the latest dataset published by the ONS titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, which can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here; there were 4,935 Covid-19 deaths between the 1st April and 31st May 2022 –

Shockingly, the vaccinated population accounted for 4,647 of these Covid-19 deaths. But what’s even more shocking is the number of deaths among the triple vaccinated population, 4,215.

The quietly published figures reveal that the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths in April and May 2022, with the unvaccinated accounting for just 6% of all Covid-19 deaths. But the most horrific statistic here is that 90% of the deaths among the vaccinated were among people who had been given at least three doses of a Covid-19 injection.

But only 13,278 of all deaths since April have been attributed to Covid-19, and this is 45% of all excess deaths and just 5% of all deaths during this time frame. So the fact so many vaccinated people are dying of Covid-19 doesn’t explain why there have been nearly 30,000 excess deaths since the end of April.

Unfortunately, further figures provided by the ONS on non-Covid-19 deaths do.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

The above figures reveal that for months on end, mortality rates per 100,000 have been the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

This is indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are most likely killing people in the thousands. Couple that with the excessive amount of Covid-19 deaths since April among the triple jabbed, and it strongly suggests that Covid-19 vaccination is to blame for over 34,000 excess deaths across England and Wales since the end of April 2022.