Total number of COVID Deaths in UK over past 4 Months is 96% higher than total in 2020 despite roll-out of Fifth Dose

Official figures published by the UK Government confirm the total number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales over the past four months is 96% higher than the total number of Covid-19 deaths during the same time frame in 2020 despite the fact a fifth dose of the Covid-19 injection was recently administered to the elderly and vulnerable.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 21st October 2022.
According to the figures provided by the ONS, which can be downloaded here, over the past 4 months (week 27 to week 42) of 2022, England and Wales have suffered 8,036 Covid-19 deaths.
During the same period in 2021 that number was 9,677.
By that point in 2021 millions of people were considered “fully protected” as they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So one would expect Covid-19 deaths during this period in 2020 to be much higher.
But that’s definitely not the case according to this chart collated using figures provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) –
Between week 27 and week 42 of 2020, a period of 4 months, England and Wales recorded just 4,093 Covid-19 deaths. This is a period where not a single person was considered “fully protected” against Covid-19 because the vaccines had not yet been granted emergency use authorisation.
So if the Covid-19 vaccines are effective, how is it that Covid-19 deaths increased by 136.4% between week 27 and week 42 of 2021 compared to 2020, and 96.3% in 2022 compared to 2020?
The answer lies in the fact that not only are the Covid-19 injections ineffective, but they are also dangerous and actually increase the risk of suffering disease and death.
This is probably why further official figures published by the UK Government reveal the fully/triple vaccinated population have accounted for over 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England over the past year, 91% of all Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of 2022, and 94% of all Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of April 2022.
