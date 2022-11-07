A Tribute to the Unvaccinated, You Are Homo Sapiens Indomitus

A few months ago, Professor Fernando López-Mirones paid tribute on his Telegram channel to the unvaccinated who have held out despite the pressures put on them to “get vaccinated.” He calls them “Homo sapiens indomitus” – humans that cannot be subdued.
Prof. Fernando López-Mirones is a biologist and documentary director. He was part of the jury of several international film festivals. His script for the feature film Guadalquivir was nominated for the Goya Prize for best documentary. He received the Medal of the Circle of Film Writers in 2013.
Homo Sapiens Indomitus
By Fernando López-Mirones, 26 July 2022
Even if I were fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for resisting the greatest pressure I have ever seen, including from spouses, parents, children, friends, colleagues and doctors.
People who have been capable of such a personality, such courage and such critical ability undoubtedly embody the best of humanity.
They are found everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, countries and opinions. They are of a particular kind; these are the soldiers that any army of light wishes to have in its ranks. They are the parents that every child wants to have and the children that every parent dreams of having. They are beings above the average of their societies, they are the essence of the people who have built all cultures and conquered horizons. They are there, by your side, they seem normal, but they are superheroes.
They did what others could not do, they were the tree that resisted the hurricane of insults, discrimination and social exclusion. And they did it because they thought they were alone and they believed they were alone.
Excluded from their families’ Christmas tables, they have never seen anything so cruel. They lost their jobs, they let their careers sink, they had no money … but they didn’t care. They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciations, betrayals and humiliations … but they continued.
Never before in humanity has there been such a [discrimination], we now know who the resistance is on planet Earth. Women, men, old people, young people, rich people, poor people, of all races and all religions, unvaccinated, elected officials of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything collapsed.
It’s you, you’ve had an unimaginable test that many marines, commandos, green berets, astronauts and toughest geniuses could not overcome. You are made of the makings of the greatest who has ever lived, these heroes born among ordinary men who shine in the dark.
Yes, it is you, the culmination of the spirit of Homo sapiens indomitus. A shout out.
Republished from Le Media En 442
Note: “French General Christian Blanchon took over and distributed the text “Homage to the unvaccinated,” but, according to profession-gendarme.com, the author of the text is, in fact, the biologist and documentary maker Fernando López-Mirones,” Romania Posts English wrote. For the text distributed by General Christian Blanchon, read HERE.
Featured image: Doña Ana’s preserve – Fernando López Mirones’ blog
I’m a person (as my name attests to) and not any homo but people can call themselves what they want.
So, in the true context, who can claim to be alive or a life?
Can any that portrayed a level of critical thinking and thus avoided the poisoning of their blood, still be considered alive or experiencing a life?
“You will own nothing and be happy” was an expose of the Truth as it stands for 95% of the worlds population today. They have been so brainwashed and indoctrinated that they failed to real eyes the fundamental Truth within that WEF statement.
JOE BLOGGS already owns nothing by his own volition. Including Mind, Body and Soul.
JOE BLOGGS isn’t a Man. It is a legal fiction devoid of all the qualities attributed to a Wo/Man. He is the walking dead. Can the dead own property of any description? Of course not.
Every body holds the key to their own prison cell where the door has always been open.
Freedom is nothing more than giving back that which does not belong to JOE BLOGGS.
Give back the NAME and the documents that belong to the real owner of the NAME. That one simple action counters the “You will own nothing” narrative. It really is that simple for Life to be returned to Joe of the family Bloggs.
https://kateofgaia.files.wordpress.com/2013/10/the-long-and-short-of-it-2.pdf
[…] The Expose […]
Thank you Professor. In Early 2020 I smelled a rat! Too many coincidenses. Then James Corbet helped me. There is now an Everest of evidence against these monsters! Yet the susceptible STILL cling on!. For My challenge to Vicar Figg at Warton LA5 I got POLICE at My Door!. For my writing my protest graphity on MY garage doors my neighbours got the POLICE 4 times! Ash Trees GP Practice would not accept my challenge to debate. Neither would Ms Williamson head of Lancashire County Council. Neiyher would the Director of Public Health!…”Just Obeying Orders!”…..I,ve heard that before when I SAW the Dimbleby programme opening Belsen! I was 7 years old!…LA5 Lancs
Indeed. And some of us remained unvaccinated because we knew that pathogenic viruses don’t exist, it also means we knew that whatever killed people (if anything really killed them – China’images), that couldn’t be a virus.
This knowledge was the real life-saver because there was no level of coercion which could have worked on us.
And if this would have been a common knowledge IN TIME, many more lives could have been saved including a big bunch of children and elderly. The only base of vaccinating people with poisons is the belief of viruses.
Many have blood in their hands.
I enjoyed the acolaid of the article. Thank you. It was simple for me a decision made from hatred and mistrust of public servants and their blood sucking government masters. Who knew it would turn out like this. So sad for our world to be destroyed so easily and many lives lost so unnecessarily. I hate them all with a vengeance I cannot sate. It will consume me for the rest of my life unless they are all somehow brought to justice.