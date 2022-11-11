Carbon Dioxide isn’t Warming the Earth. How do we know? It’s simple really …

You have been told that carbon dioxide (“CO2”) is warming the Earth. It’s a lie.
Within a few minutes, host of The New American Ben Armstrong debunks the entire climate change story touted by Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, United Nations, World Economic Forum, corporate media, governments, professors, school teachers and anyone else who follows Agenda 2030’s climate change narrative.
What climate alarmists have done is reverse cause and effect. They are saying the effect of something is the cause, said Armstrong. However, rather than being the cause, CO2 in the atmosphere is the effect of warmer temperatures – first, there are warmer temperatures and then higher CO2 levels in the atmosphere follow.
How can I prove this? Armstrong asked. The oceans. The Oceans are the number one contributor to CO2 in the atmosphere. Watch Armstrong’s full explanation in the video below. It’s so simple even a child will understand.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble. For those who are unable to access Rumble, you can find the video on Bitchute HERE.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News