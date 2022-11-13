COVID Deaths are up 82% in the past 3 months compared to 2020 despite roll-out of 3rd Booster to Over 50’s & Vulnerable

Data supplied by the Office for National Statistics confirms that significantly more people have died of Covid-19 in England and Wales over the past three months compared to the same period in 2020.

The following chart has been created using figures contained in an Office for National Statistics (ONS) dataset published as part of their weekly update on deaths registered in England and Wales, which you can view here.

The above reveals that between around the middle of July and end of October, there were 4,539 Covid-19 deaths across England & Wales in 2020, 10,353 Covid-19 deaths in 2021, and 8,264 Covid-19 deaths in 2022.

This means there was a 128 % increase in Covid-19 deaths in 2021 compared to 2020, and an 82% increase in 2022 compared to 2020.

The following chart shows Covid-19 deaths broken down by the week they occurred, and concerningly reveals there were many times more deaths over Summer in 2022 compared to 2020 despite the fact SARS-CoV-2 is allegedly a coronavirus and therefore a seasonal virus that strikes in Autumn/Winter.

The 82% increase in Covid-19 deaths is rather surprising when you consider the following facts –

Natural immunity was most likely low between July & November 2020 and no Covid-19 vaccines were available.

Natural immunity should now be high in 2022, and we should have high vaccine-induced immunity (if they work).

This is because nearly 90% of those aged 12 and over in England are allegedly double vaccinated, and 80% are allegedly triple vaccinated.

And people aged over 50 or considered vulnerable are now being offered a 3rd booster (fifth dose).

The most hopeful scenario for those who have chosen to get up to five doses of the Covid-19 injection is that the 82% increase in deaths is due to so many people who have refused the Covid-19 injection dying.

But unfortunately, the available evidence suggests quite the opposite.

Because, according to another dataset published by the ONS, over 90% of Covid-19 deaths in England between the beginning of 2022 and the 31st of May were among the triple-vaccinated population.

Meanwhile, 90% of Covid-19 deaths between May 2021 and May 2022 (a whole year) were among the fully vaccinated population.

So it’s highly doubtful that the tables have suddenly turned, and it would appear the 82% increase in Covid-19 deaths over the past 3 months compared to 2020 is in fact because so many triple/quadruple/quintuple vaccinated people are dying.