All-Cause Excess Deaths are up 1,314% in the past 6 Months compared to 2020 & 731% compared to 2021

Official UK Government data sadly confirms that all-cause excess deaths have increased by a shocking 1,314% over the past 6 months in 2022 compared to the same period in 2020, and 731% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a weekly update on deaths registered in England & Wales that can be viewed here.

Their latest update, published 8th November, covers deaths registered up to 28th October 2022.

Unfortunately, that update has been revealing for quite some time that England and Wales have been recording a significant number of Excess Deaths on a weekly basis. So long in fact that you would need to go back to the middle of April to recall a time when deaths were below the 5-year average.

But what’s most concerning about all these excess deaths occurring this year is that they can not all be attributed to Covid-19, even though a significant amount of people have still allegedly died due to the disease despite the vast majority of people being at least double vaccinated.

Instead, what we are seeing is a huge increase in deaths due to other causes.

The ONS provides a link to a spreadsheet in their updates that contains figures on non-Covid-19 deaths and Covid-19 deaths all the way back to the first week of 2020. That spreadsheet, which can be downloaded here, also contains the five-year-average number of deaths.

According to the ONS, excess deaths have been occurring in England and Wales on a weekly basis since week 16 (week beginning 18th April) of 2022.

The only two weeks where excess deaths have not been recorded since the 18th of April are the weeks that coincide with the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the late Queen’s funeral, which will have seen delays in registrations of deaths due to the bank holidays.

So we took a look at the figures for 2022, from week 16 to week 43 (the most recent data) and compared them to 2020, 2021 and the five-year average.

The dataset provided by the ONS reveals the total number of deaths between weeks 16 and 43 in the 2015-2019 five-year average equates to 264,180.

Meanwhile, the following chart shows the total number of non-Covid-19 deaths between weeks 16 and 43 in the past three years –

As you can see, there have been significantly more deaths in 2022 due to all causes except Covid-19 than there were in both 2021 and 2020.

The following chart shows precisely how many more deaths (excess deaths) there were between week 16 and week 43 in the past three years compared to the five-year average –

According to the ONS, there were 1,492 excess deaths not related to Covid-19 in 2020. This nearly doubled in 2021 to 2,537. But it has taken a shocking turn in 2022, with 21,107 excess deaths against the five-year average.

This means excess deaths in 2022 not related to Covid-19 are 731% higher than they were in 2021 and a shocking 1,314% higher than they were in 2020.

The question is, why?

Well, that’s for your Government to know and you never to find out. But you might find some answers by contacting your Government’s expensive friends known as Pfizer and Moderna.

Whilst the 21,107 excess deaths in 2022 is shocking, it doesn’t take into account the fact that a further 14,616 people also allegedly died of Covid-19 between weeks 16 and 43 of 2022.

Meaning there have actually been 35,723 excess deaths in England and Wales since the weekly trend of thousands more people dying than usual began in the middle of April 2022. And when we include Scotland in those figures the number of excess deaths increases to 39,121.

Is the mainstream media ever going to start making a noise about this?

Is the Government ever going to start investigating this and putting plans in place to end this never-ending cycle of deaths?

Or are they all going to carry on as if this is just normal? Because it’s not normal. It’s shocking.

But maybe this is what the Government meant when it said we’d all have to get used to living (or not) in a new normal.