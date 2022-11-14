The Hidden Truth About Vaccines; What Parents Are Not Being Told

In 1998 Bronwyn Hancock produced a documentary titled ‘Vaccination: The Hidden Truth’.

At great expense, she travelled around Australia capturing interviews with a great variety of people including researchers, doctors, and parents. With so much government and medical promotion of vaccination for the prevention of disease, the video is devoted to presenting the other side of the issue that parents and others are not being told.

The result is a damning account of the ineffectiveness of vaccines and their often-harmful effects. To summarise in broad terms, instead of resulting in prophylaxis – meaning prevention – all responses to vaccines actually fall under the broad umbrella of anaphylaxis – which means sensitisation – the opposite of immunisation.

Dr. Viera Scheibner and Bronwyn Hancock were two of the Australians trying to warn the public in the 1980s and 1990s against the dangers of vaccination and joint state-industry malfeasance.

Dr. Viera Scheibner, PhD, had studied almost 100,000 pages of orthodox medical research on vaccination. In 1993 she published a book ‘Vaccination 100 Years of Orthodox Research Shows That Vaccines Represent an Assault on the Immune System’. Her Wikipedia page of course tilts towards the bias of debunking her research. For a copy of an earlier version of her page read HERE.

Hancock, the producer of ‘Vaccination: The Hidden Truth’, runs the Vaccination Information Service which assists people engaged in custody battles where one parent insists the child must be vaccinated. Such cases often end up in the family court, and Bronwyn has been helping parents who are against vaccines to present legally sound arguments.

In the video below, fifteen people, including Dr. Scheibner, five medical doctors, and other researchers, reveal what is really going on regarding illness and vaccines. Ironically, the important facts come from orthodox medicine’s own peer-reviewed research. It raises the fundamental question of whether we should be trying to prevent childhood diseases anyway, in that they contribute to the development of a healthy immune system. And, why is vaccination pushed so heavily by government authorities?

In the documentary Dr. Scheibner warned:

“It took almost three years of research before we looked at each other, with my late husband, and said ‘vaccines are killing babies’… It is a well-documented fact that the incidence and mortality from infectious diseases fell by 90% well before any vaccine was even introduced.”

Dr. Archie Kalokerinos, the author of several books including the 1974 book ‘Every Second Child’, said:

“So, it was obvious that I, and every other doctor for that matter, had been grossly misled… It was clearly shown that the only people who got smallpox twice were the vaccinated.”

Dr. Mark Donohoe confessed:

“It is a problem for me that I am part of a profession that is systematically lying to people.”

Vaccination: The Hidden Truth (1993) (90 mins)

