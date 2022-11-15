PfizerGate: Official EU Data proves Thousands are dying every week due to COVID Vaccination with Europe suffering 300k Excess Deaths in 2022, making it a record-breaking year in terms of Deaths

Mortality figures published by 27 countries across Europe reveal that the continent has suffered nearly 300,000 excess deaths so far this year. Officially making 2022 a record-breaking year in terms of death.

Every single age group, including children, has suffered more deaths by week 44 of 2022 than it did by week 44 of 2020, a year that saw extreme waves of alleged Covid-19 deaths.

But if we remove the first wave of Covid-19 deaths in 2020 from the equation, and just look at excess deaths following week 20, we find that the true scale of death in 2022 is even worse.

That’s because Europe recorded 74,684 excess deaths between week 20 and week 44 of 2020, but has recorded 161,403 excess deaths between week 20 and week 44 of 2022. This equates to a 116% increase in excess deaths in 2022 compared to 2020.

The data has been published by the European Mortality Monitoring Project known as EuroMOMO, and does not include deaths in Ukraine, meaning the increase in deaths cannot be attributed to the ongoing war.

According to the published data, deaths among children aged 0-14 actually fell below expected levels in 2020, with Europe recording 172 fewer deaths than expected by week 44.

But it’s been a whole different story in 2020, with Europe recording 929 excess deaths among children aged 0-14 by week 44 of 2022.

Excess deaths among 15-44-year-olds totalled 3,090 by week 44 of 2020. But there have been 1,717 more excess deaths in 2022, with 4,807 excess deaths among the age group by week 44.

Excess deaths have been very similar among 45-64-year-olds however, with 326 more excess deaths actually recorded by week 44 in 2020.

But if we again remove the first wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths, we find that this year actually tells a completely different story. Because there were 6,854 excess deaths between week 20 and week 44 of 2022 among 45-64-year-olds, but 9,836 excess deaths among the age group during the same time frame in 2022. This represents a 44% increase.

There have been nearly 3,000 more excess deaths among 65-74-year-olds in 2022 than there were by week 44 of 2020.

But just look how drastic the difference in excess deaths has been when we again disregard the first wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths –

Between week 20 and week 44 of 2022, Europe recorded 18,798 excess deaths among peopled aged 65-74. Whereas in the same time frame in 2020, Europe recorded 9,623 excess deaths. This equates to a 95% increase in 2022.

It’s a similar story when we look at 75-84-year-olds.

There have been nearly 2,000 more excess deaths among the age group in 2022 than there were by week 44 in 2020.

But when we disregard the first wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths, that gap increases to over 24,000 –

There were 22,151 excess deaths among people aged 75-84 between week 20 and week 44 of 2020. But this number has risen to a shocking 46,181 in 2022. That’s a 109% increase.

Finally, we see the same pattern among those aged 85 and over.

There have been over 6,000 more excess deaths among people aged 85 and above by week 44 in 2022 compared to 2020. But that difference increases to 45,833 when we disregard the first wave of alleged Covid-19 deaths.

There were 33,749 excess deaths among people aged 85 and above across Europe between week 20 and week 44 of 2020. But that number has increased to 79,582 during the same time frame in 2022. That equates to a 136% increase.

What’s most concerning about 2022 is that the year has seen a pretty constant increase in excess deaths week on week across Europe. Whereas the increase in 2020 can be accounted for by the alleged wave of Covid-19 deaths.

This leaves us with the question of why so many people are dying this year.

We can find clues that point to an answer by analysing the deaths among children.

According to the figures provided by 27 countries across Europe, there were 270 fewer deaths than expected among children by week 21 of 2021. But then deaths suddenly began to rise week on week among this age group.

And it just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 12 to 15.

Following the extension of the emergency use authorisation to children, excess deaths increased to 848 among 0-14-year-olds by the end of 2021.

But if you look a the above chart, you’ll see a slight levelling off at week 48 in terms of excess deaths, before they begin to rise again 1 to 2 weeks later.

It just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 5 to 11.

Is this just a coincidence? It seems far too good to be true if it is.

The only main difference between 2022 and 2020 is that millions of people have been injected with an experimental gene therapy numerous times. This, therefore, makes the Covid-19 injections a common denominator.

So it’s quite fair to conclude that the reason 2022 has so far been a record-breaking year for deaths across Europe is that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.