CDC confirms COVID Deaths among Americans aged 5 to 44 increased by 160% in 2021 despite roll-out of COVID Vaccines

Official figures published by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirm that Covid-19 deaths among children and adults up to the age of 44 increased by a shocking 160% in 2021 compared to 2020, despite the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection in December 2020.

It was clear by the end of April 2020 that the majority of people allegedly dying of Covid-19 were either elderly or vulnerable.

In fact, the Office for National Statistics in the UK actually found that 3 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths were among people who had learning difficulties.

Which, when you really think about it, doesn’t make a lot of sense, because how can a learning difficulty make you more susceptible to dying of a virus? The answer to that question lies in what they did to people in care homes with a drug known as Midazolam in the UK, and a similar drug known as Remdesivir in the USA, and you can read all about that here.

But the point is, it was pretty clear that the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus never posed a danger to young adults or children. And we can see that in the official Covid-19 death figures for young adults and children across the USA for the whole of 2020 which are included in the following chart –

As you can see from the above, the eldest group, 35 to 44-year-olds suffered the most deaths, with 6,756 Covid-19 deaths. According to the CDC, this equated to 16 in every 100,000 people. Whilst the 68 deaths among 5 to 14-year-olds equated to 0.2 in every 100,000 people.

So as you can see, the lethality of the virus among young adults and children in 2020 was virtually non-existent.

Then, in December 2020, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorisation to the Covid-19 injection. Several months later they then extended the emergency use authorisation to 12 to 15-year-olds and then extended it to 5 to 11-year-olds.

So, you would have thought that with deaths being pretty low among children and young adults in 2020, they would be even lower in 2021. But according to the CDC, the opposite happened, as you can see from the figures provided in the following chart –

Covid-19 deaths among children and young adults all more than doubled in 2021. In fact, they almost tripled. Deaths among 5 to 14-year-olds increased by 157%. Death among both 15 to 24-year-olds and 25 to 34-year-olds increased by 167%. And deaths among 35 to 44-year-olds increased by 156%.

The following chart shows the overall number of Covid-19 deaths among 5 to 44-year-olds in the USA in both 2020 and 2021-

In 2020, there were 10,045 Covid-19 deaths among 5 to 44-year-olds across the USA. But in 2021 this number increased to 26,084, representing a 160% increase in Covid-19 deaths following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death figures for all age groups in both years, just to stress how significant the increase in Covid-19 deaths across the USA was in 2021 –

Now, as a country, the USA is pretty poor in publishing up-to-date statistics that we are able to analyse compared to countries like the UK. So of course, it’s impossible to know the vaccination status of the people who died of Covid-19 in 2021.

But surely these figures should raise alarm bells when we knew in 2020 that the Covid-19 virus posed little to no risk to young adults and children, and then suddenly that risk increased by around 160% the following year following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

The Covid-19 injections were meant to reduce the number of deaths, not increase them.