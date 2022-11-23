Ontario’s Medical Regulatory Body Attempts to Extend Covid Emergency After Advising Vaccine Hesitancy Should Be Viewed as a Mental Illness

After disappearing behind the veil of Covid for over two years, it seems seasonal flu is officially back.

Echoing moves recently made by Colorado’s Governor through an Executive Order, Canada’s College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (“CPSO”) attempts to prolong the Covid “emergency” by updating their Covid advice to include “flu symptoms” and how to manage the “crisis” in paediatric hospitals.

“Physicians may be asked to practice outside their usual scope of practice to support responding to this crisis,” CPSO said.

Last month, CPSO updated their advice to state that physicians should consider treating vaccine hesitancy with psychotherapy or drugs. By so doing, they officially endorse and promote the false ideology that exercising the right of refusal is comparable to having a mental illness.

Meanwhile, in what could be considered a reflection of what is happening in Canada’s vaccinated population at large, Dr. William Makis has now identified 93 working-age doctors, mostly young, that have died suddenly or unexpectedly post-Covid injection.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Ontario Extending Covid Emergency by Stealth

The CPSO is the regulatory body, or college, for medical doctors in Ontario, Canada. It issues certificates of registration for all doctors to allow them to practise medicine and also: monitors and maintains standards of practice; investigates complaints against doctors; and, disciplines those found guilty of professional misconduct and/or incompetence.

The CPSO updated their guidance for physicians on Friday. The updates, indicated by an asterisk, relate to paediatric hospitals and restrictions on people in care.

Covid-19 FAQs For Physicians, CPSO, updated 18 November 2022

There are two interesting statements in the updates:

Given the strain on paediatric hospitals physicians may be asked to practice outside their usual scope of practice to support responding to this crisis. Patients cannot be denied access to necessary in-person care based solely on having symptoms of the flu or COVID-19.

Why are these statements notable? Because a week before, on 11 November, the Governor of Colorado, USA, extended the Covid emergency using the same excuses: children, flu and other respiratory illnesses, and hospital bed shortages.

The similarities are not lost on those who understand there is a global plan in place to enable a perpetual state of emergency and declare pandemics, and their associated restrictions, as dictated by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) on behalf of those who intend to profit and consolidate power from it. As WHO’s website states on its Global Influenza Programme page:

We provide Member States with strategic guidance, technical support and coordination of activities essential to make their health systems better prepared against seasonal, zoonotic and pandemic influenza threats to populations and individuals. Global Influenza Programme, World Health Organisation

And from WHO’s most recent Influenza Report:

Countries are recommended to monitor the co-circulation of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses. They are encouraged to enhance integrated surveillance and in northern hemisphere countries step-up their influenza vaccination campaign to prevent severe disease and hospitalisations associated with influenza. Influenza Update N° 432, Emergency Situational Updates, World Health Organisation, 14 November 2022

CPSO Advises Drugging Public into Compliance

The CPSO are such strong advocates of the Covid injection — that they are advising physicians to use psychotropic means on those with vaccine “anxiety,” wrote Vigilant Fox.

On the same CPSO FAQ webpage, under the section titled ‘Pandemic-Related Practice Issues’, it advises physicians:

Patients are asking me to write notes supporting a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccines – what do I need to know? It is also important that physicians work with their patients to manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour. For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options. Overall, physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption. [emphasis our own] Covid-19 FAQs For Physicians, CPSO, updated 18 November 2022

There is an obvious contradiction in the final sentence:

allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines

and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption.

If patients were allowed to be properly informed about the Covid injections, all would be exempt simply by exercising their right of refusal. And, being fully informed before freely giving consent to taking part in a medical experiment does not cause anxiety. What causes anxiety is when information is withheld and participants are coerced into a trial to only later discover they have been experimented on without their knowledge or being informed of the risks.

However, the use of drugs to enforce compliance for those who refuse to take the injection takes CPSO’s medical fascism to the next level. It enables doctors to become the firing squad to eliminate those who simply say “no” to their demands because after psychologically incapacitating their victims, they will then inject them with the most dangerous vaccine in history completely obliterating any notion of informed consent.

Notably, the psychotherapy sentence was edited on 6 October.

We exposed this yesterday and after much backlash they are trying to dig themselves out of a whole by amending the web article saying we meant something else. I predicted this may happen and it’s why I posted a screenshot in addition to the link. Amended version and old attached: https://t.co/oOZ8XplFMC pic.twitter.com/nlDy83Ivz5 — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) October 5, 2022

It previously stated:

It is also important that physicians work with their patients to manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour. In cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options. Overall, physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption. [emphasis our own]

The statement “for example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern,” has been added to the beginning of the second sentence. A fear of needles is a plausible reason for not having a vaccine. And, although it has been included merely to soften the tone, it is psychological babble as the underlying meaning remains the same. Why?

Because physicians who diagnose an “extreme fear of needles” also prescribe the treatment for it. And, the same physicians will inject their patients with an experimental and dangerous drug, the so-called “vaccine.” In effect, physicians who take the CPSO’s advice will become the judge, jury, and executioner.

93 Canadian Doctors Have Died Post-Covid Injection

This push to declare health emergencies at will and push more injections onto the public is made more sinister considering the extraordinary numbers of Canadian doctors who have died post-Covid injection.

Dr. William Markis trained as an immunologist, nuclear medicine radiologist and oncologist. His main speciality is radiology and nuclear medicine but he also had an oncology practice. His medical license was revoked before the Covid era began for blowing the whistle regarding the corruption in cancer research.

He has been researching doctors who have died suddenly post-Covid injection. When we published an article in September on his investigation, Dr. Makis had identified 32 working-age Canadian doctors who had become victims of the experimental injection. He also said in this interview that all the colleges in Canada, CPSO being one such college, are private corporations. “So, these are private entities, privately owned, that control the licenses of every doctor in Canada.”

On Friday, Dr. Makis spoke with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson after an Independence Party of Alberta rally. “There are 93 doctors who have died suddenly or unexpectedly since the rollout of the Covid vaccine. We know that doctors have to be fully vaccinated to be working in Canada. Most doctors, by now, have had four Covid shots, some have even had five,” Dr. Makis said.

He also briefly mentioned the CPSO’s statement regarding unvaccinated patients, saying:

“So far, they’re not mandating it. They’re just suggesting it – that any of their unvaccinated patients – that they should consider that they have a mental problem and that they should be put on psychiatric medication. So far, it’s just a suggestion. But the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario should not be making these kinds of suggestions. This is extremely unethical, and this is a very, very slippery slope.”