Colorado Extends Covid Emergency by Including Cases of Flu and Other Respiratory Diseases

Covid rates are dropping but you want to cling on to these new emergency powers – so what do you do? If Covid isn’t around, citizens won’t allow these powers to be extended, will they? Well, Colorado USA has shown us the answer.

How to keep an “emergency” going forever, republished from Naked Emperor

Governor Jared Polis signed a new Executive Order on 11 November which amended the emergency Covid rules to include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza and other respiratory illnesses:

I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, issue this coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Executive Order amending and extending [previous Executive Orders listed] which refocuses the State’s efforts on recovery and incorporates Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, and other respiratory illnesses in Colorado into the disaster declaration. Executive Order D 2022 044, Colorado Covid-19 and Other Respiratory Illnesses Disaster Recovery Order Amendment, 11 November 2022

The Order says that “Colorado has seen a sharp increase in paediatric RSV infections and hospitalisations, in addition to patients with influenza and Covid-19, over the last two months”.

It then goes on to list the number of hospitalisations and the intensive care capacity. Therefore “if cases continue to increase, we may continue to see bed shortages across all hospital beds in Colorado as our state experiences a rise in Covid, influenza and RSV hospitalisations simultaneously.”

Due to staffing shortages facing hospitals related to Covid-19, RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illness hospitalisations and an associated decrease in capacity, including paediatric intensive care unit capacity, and to allow clinical staff to focus on patient care by reducing staff time associated with completing utilisation reviews, I direct the Colorado Division of Insurance, pursuant to authority in C.R.S. §§ 10-1-108(7) and -109, to promulgate emergency regulations to reduce the administrative burdens associated with discharging, transferring, and caring for patients by temporarily suspending those utilisation review requirements necessary to protect insured patients, including any or all prior authorisation and preauthorisation requirements. Executive Order D 2022 044, Colorado Covid-19 and Other Respiratory Illnesses Disaster Recovery Order Amendment, 11 November 2022

And that is how you create a perpetual state of emergency. Add all types of respiratory viruses that you are on the lookout for because every winter hospitals will be full of people with some type of respiratory virus.

I wonder why they waited until after the elections to sign this Order? Strange. Let’s see how quickly other states amend their emergency orders as well. Maybe they should add in rain for the spring and sun for the summer (climate change) just to make sure the emergency lasts all year.