Billions of lives could be in danger due to covid vaccines, Japanese professor says

At a press conference for bereaved families held on 25 November, Dr. Masanori Fukushima, Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University, warned about Covid injection harms:

“Given the wide range of adverse events, billions of lives could ultimately be in danger … You spend trillions of yen importing and inciting the population [to have it] … In professional magazines, the misunderstanding has come to light and now it is understood how dangerous it is.”

Dr. Masanori Fukushima: “Vaccine damage now a global problem. Billions of lives at possible risk” (5 mins)

Dr. Masanori Fukushima has published several articles on biomedical research and translational medicine, and, as well being Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University, works in the Translational Research Informatics Centre Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation, Kobe, Japan. He has also written over 200 papers which have been cited over 7,000 times.

With comprehensive experience spanning over the past three decades as a medical oncologist at Aichi Cancer Centre and Kyoto University Hospital, Dr. Fukushima has engaged in the practice and dissemination of standard cancer treatment and reform of Japan’s medical care system and is active to date contributing to building up the infrastructure of clinical trial focusing on translational research.

Wake Up tweeted another clip from the press conference, a husband whose wife was killed by a Covid vaccine said:

“How many people are you guys going to kill [with the vaccines]? … We, the people, are neither toys nor guinea pigs.”

The above clips are taken from an almost two-hour video which you can find on Odysee HERE (Japanese only).

The conference was organised by Kazuhisa Ukawa with a view to giving family members of those who have died post-vaccination and those who have suffered discrimination due to vaccine mandates a chance to tell their stories and to offer them guidance and support. The purpose of the conference, Ukawa stated on his website, was to:

Provide advice to vaccine-injured people to prepare the paperwork and the procedures to be followed for national and local governments.

Examination and consultation with doctors.

Litigation support for those who have been discriminated against due to vaccinations.

Support regarding class action suits for the vaccine-injured and bereaved families.

The website states that human rights abuses due to vaccines are occurring, for example, unvaccinated people are not allowed to visit nursing homes or hospitals, are not admitted to hospitals for treatment and are discriminated against at work.