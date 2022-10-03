A List of Post-Vaccination Resources – Help Us to Help You

This article is a collection of resources, worldwide, which aims to help those who have been injured by “vaccines,” suspect they or someone they know has been vaccine injured or are concerned they are at risk of vaccine injury.

Information in this article is NOT intended to serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment, or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Any treatment protocol you undertake should be discussed with your doctor, physician or another licensed medical professional. Seek the advice of a medical professional for proper application of ANY material listed in this article.

We know that there are numerous resources available covering varying and multi-disciplinary aspects for vaccine injured covering anything from legal advice to community support to detox guides. We cannot hope to collect them on our own but we have made a start. So, if you are aware of any reliable resources that would be helpful, please share them in the comments below this article and we will update our list from time to time to include them. This article will, therefore, hopefully, be an ever-growing list of resources.

When you share a resource, please give a brief description of what sort of information it provides so others who read your comment can easily assess if it is the help they seek. Please also note whether the resource is country-specific and if so which country, or worldwide.

Please remember if you share a resource under a post that is not on one of our pages then we will not see it. The most helpful way to share your resource is as a comment under this article on our website not only for us but also so others can see it irrespective of the social media platform they use.

Share Your Story

Real not Rare HERE No More Silence HERE Covid Vaccine Injuries HERE Adverse Reaction Report (Video) HERE Adverse on Odysee (Video) HERE.

General Help and Support

People’s Health Alliance HERE UK CV Family – Covid Vaccine Injured HERE.

Spike Protein Detox and Treatment Protocols

C19Protocols – Post-Vaccination Protocols HERE. FLCCC Alliance – I-RECOVER: Post-Vaccine Treatment HERE. Brave Survival Episode 6 (subscription only, free for a limited time) – Learn about the top protocols and treatments that world-renowned experts are currently using to treat vaccine-related injuries. Find out more HERE. Unbreakable Series Episode 7 (subscription only) – Discover expert insight into the treatments and protocols you can follow to regain your health post-vaccine and detox your body from their gene-altering technology. Find out more HERE. Herbal Stuff n Things – Dandelion Inhibits Spike Protein Bonding (2021 study) VIDEO HERE. World Council for Health – Spike Protein Detox Guide HERE.

Graphene Detox