We’ve entered into a “new world order” says BlackRock Chairman

“We’re in a new world order of geopolitical fragmentation,” says Tom Donilon, chairman of Blackrock’s Investment Institute, in BlackRock’s 2023 Global Outlook released two weeks ago.

BlackRock manages almost $10 trillion in investments, making it the world’s biggest asset manager and is a big player in companies developing digital vaccine passports and “digital wallets” that track and allocate carbon allowances. Its promotion of a “New World Order” legitimises what many still try to dismiss as a “conspiracy theory.”

By Sikh For Truth; Editor of Truth Talk UK & regular contributor to The Expose

In its 2023 Global Investment Outlook, multinational investment firm BlackRock stated that “we’ve entered a new world order,” in which “geopolitical cooperation and globalization” are “evolving into a fragmented world with competing blocs.”

The report noted that we are now in “the most fraught global environment since World War Two.”

BlackRock 2023 Global Outlook, pg. 11

According to the report, the fragmentation of the world into power blocs (especially the US, Russia, and China) “comes at the cost of economic efficiency.” Western sanctions against Russia, for instance, have made “energy security” a priority for many European nations.

This “geopolitical fragmentation” will “likely contribute to the new regime of greater macro and market volatility – and persistently higher inflation,” according to the BlackRock report.

On page 3, it also says, “The transition to net-zero carbon emissions has caused energy supply and demand mismatches.”

BlackRock manages almost $10 trillion in investments, making it the world’s biggest asset manager. It’s played a key role in pushing the globalist agenda. It supports cashless societies and digital currencies, green energy transitions, and ESG scores.

ESG scores promote investments in companies with leftist social justice goals, like renewable energy, racial equity, and abortion access. In addition to incorporating ESG principles, BlackRock has promised to leverage its “ESG-focused financial products” to promote “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

BlackRock lists the World Economic Forum as one of its “key diversity partners,” which promotes mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns, abortion access, and the globalist “Great Reset.”

BlackRock’s promotion of a “New World Order” legitimises what many still call conspiracy theories. In March the World Government Summit 2022 asked the question, ‘Are We Ready for a New World Order?

New World Order: “We are on the brink of a dramatic change; we are about to abandon the traditional system of money and replace it with a new one, Digital Blockchain CBDC, which will give us greater clarity over every single transaction.” – Pippa Malmagren.

Vanguard and BlackRock are big players in companies developing digital vaccine passports and “digital wallets” that track and allocate carbon allowances. As part of the elites’ global reset, humanity is being forced to rely on all things digital. This includes a global digital currency and digital passports if they have their way. For example: IDNow, Germany’s digital identity provider Wallet / Vaccine Pass, etc, is now being financed by none other than BlackRock in preparation for its European integration.

Finally last month Blackrock’s Fink said most crypto firms “are not going to be around” in the future. “I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around.” – Fink said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin onstage at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

For further reading on Blackrock: How Blackrock Investment Fund Triggered the Global Energy Crisis “Adherence to UN 2030 Sustainability Agenda”. Colossal disinvestment in the trillion-dollar global oil and gas sector.