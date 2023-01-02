Rounding up 2022: For those fighting for freedom it was a hectic year

It’s that time of the year when we reflect on what’s happened and what we can do better going forwards. A lot happened last year and it is not possible to summarise events in even a series of articles. So below we have compiled a randomly selected list of others’ thoughts about 2022. Let us know in the comments section what sticks most in your mind about 2022.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Remembering Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

In his annual letter, Foster Coulson, CEO and founder of The Wellness Company, said:

“Right before my good friend Dr. Vladimir Zelenko headed in to the surgery that ultimately took his life earlier this year he said the most powerful thing I have ever heard. He said, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” Zev was a lion, and taught me the meaning of true courage, and unwavering faith. In a world of frauds and grifters Zev was pure of heart and wanted to use his incredible talents for one single, noble purpose. To heal the sick. His courage, faith and compassion were my inspiration for starting The Wellness Company.”

Read the full letter HERE.

Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko led the movement for using repurposed drugs to treat Covid. In November 2021 he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Zelenko died on 30 June 2022. Read more about his life HERE.

The Year of Omicron

Eugyppius remembers 2022 as the ‘Year of Omicron’. In the final week of 2022, Christian Drosten – Germany’s Anthony Fauci – finally declared the pandemic over.

The head of virology at Berlin Charité, Christian Drosten, believes that the Corona pandemic in Germany has ended. “We’re experiencing the first endemic wave with SARS-CoV-2 this winter; in my opinion the pandemic is over,” Drosten said in an interview.

The virologist defended the measures taken to contain the virus: “It was never about stopping the pandemic, it was clear from the beginning that that was not possible. But if we had done nothing at all, we would’ve had a million deaths or more in Germany in the successive waves through Delta. So, we had to reduce contacts.”

Drosten and the other Corona astrologers will go to their graves exaggerating the risk of the virus to justify their actions, but with every passing moment fewer and fewer will believe them. All that matters is that not even Drosten can deny it now. The Corona era has drawn to a close.

Read the full article HERE.

Joe Rogan – The One Year Anniversary

Dr. Robert Malone recalls a podcast he had with Joe Rogan one year ago. Just before the interview, he was banned from both Twitter and Linked-in. “A coincidence that I think is highly unlikely.”

Dr. Malone had no idea how this podcast would change his life. When it went live, the number of people watching it just kept going up and up and up. Some even say it even “broke Google”. Then came the backlash. Spotify created a special attack, a “fact-checking” episode. Most cringeworthy was the subsequent Business Insider hit piece. Neil Young and Joni Mitchell “left” Spotify in a tantrum. On 30 December 2022, a year later, a teacher in New York state was fired because she dared to use the Malone/Rogan video as a teaching tool for her criminal justice class.

Censorship is alive and well in America.

Read the full article HERE.

John Campbell’s Defection from the Covid Cult

James Cintolo highlighted Campbell’s video of 28 December where he had made a complete defection to the freedom movement by calling for a halt to Covid “vaccines.”

“In my view the UK health authorities should pause the current covid-19 vaccination programme, due to the risks associated with vaccination,” Campbell said.

Read the full article HERE.

James Lyons-Weiler ends the year with John Campbell’s video a couple of days later where he discussed the unprecedented rate of serious adverse effects from Covid “vaccines”: 1 serious event per 800 vaccinees.

Read the full article HERE.

This is the statistic Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen had stated in his “vaccine harms speech” on 13 December. Mr. Bridgen said in Parliament:

“With the covid mRNA vaccine, we are talking of a serious adverse event rate of at least one in 800, because that was the rate determined in the two months when Pfizer actually followed the patients following their vaccination.”

What Was the Most Insane Piece of Vaccine Propaganda You’ve Seen?

A Midwestern Doctor rounds off the year by looking at some of the most insane propaganda past and present. From medieval witch hunts to the World Health Organisation’s promotion of Dr. Peter Hotez’s labelling “anti-vaccine activists” as a “major killing force.”

Read the full article HERE.

Is there already a global governance apparatus?

Dr. Meryl Nass reflects on her “WTF moment” when she realised how many countries and corporations were willing to act in lockstep to stop the use of hydroxychloroquine (“HCQ”) to treat Covid. “My list of over 50 ways that HCQ was suppressed, around the world provides another strong chunk of evidence to support Childer’s contention about the existence of a global governance structure,” Dr. Nass wrote.

What sparked her memory of this was reading an essay authored by Jeff Childers, who describes himself as “a small-town lawyer” in Florida. Childers’ essay is about how we got here and where we’re going. In Chapter 2 he reasons in his own way the one world government conspiracy:

“I do believe the 2020 covid-19 pandemic revealed a provable global conspiracy. Most folks think the conspiracy was intended to engineer a one-world government. But I wonder if we’re way beyond that. I think the pandemic may provide irrefutable evidence that WE ALREADY HAVE A ONE-WORLD GOVERNMENT. A secretive, hidden, elusive one-world government.”

Read the full article HERE.

The Twitter Files

CJ Hopkins didn’t mean to but he did more than one year-end column:

“OK, so I lied. I said that my traditional year-end column, The Year of the Gaslighter, was my last one of the year. I said that I was finally going to take a break from the madness of the last three years and hibernate until 2023. And here I am, not doing that, at all.

“Yes, the ‘Covid Twitter Files’ are looking like a textbook limited hangout … I’ll be covering it in detail in 2023. In the meantime, you can scroll through those threads on Twitter, assuming you are able to see them. The Consent Factory is being rather heavily ‘visibility filtered’ by the new ‘free-speech’ Twitter.”

Read the full article HERE.

Top Posts of 2022

Various writers and media outlets are sharing their top posts for 2022. Here are two. The titles alone remind us what a tumultuous year 2022 was. Never forget what globalist oligarchs have done in an attempt to gain control of the world and claim it as their own.

Nation First

Epoch Times

What We Learned in 2022

As we prepare to bid farewell to 2022, the feeling that seems to course through our social media, our politics, and our culture these days is one of uncertainty, ambivalence and ambiguity. It feels like nothing is quite in focus. That a lot is up in the air.

With that in mind, The Free Press asked some of the most thoughtful writers they know: What did you learn in 2022?

Read the full article HERE.

Hope for the Future

Meryl Dorey has been watching and reading over this last year and believes we have finally turned a corner. She read a great post from Levi Quackenboss which showed her clearly that her optimism wasn’t misplaced.

In 2022, a freedom revolution began. Dorey mentions a few of the signs that show this is the case: Canadian truckers, Netherlands’ farmers, over 1 million Australians descended on the Nation’s capital, massive demonstrations in Brazil, weekly protests in France, the Chinese government has started to bend due to widespread activism against the government’s “zero Covid” policies, women in Iran have risen up demanding an end to the oppression.

The dam is ready to burst – can we help it along?

Read the full article HERE.

New Year Message from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says: “Thank you for all that you have given me in 2022 – support, laughter, prayers, love. When I say I’m doing this for YOU, I really mean it!, from the bottom of my heart … There is a big plan in the works for helping as many as possible recover from the assault on their body from Covid and Covid shots.”

Read the full article HERE.