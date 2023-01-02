Baby in USA dies after receiving blood transfusion from Covid vaccinated donor

This is the tragic story of Baby Alex in the USA who died in mid-December, two weeks after Baby W’s case in New Zealand hit international headlines.
With the advent of mRNA injections, such as the Covid “vaccines,” there are new challenges with blood donations. And many people have reservations about having blood transfused from vaccinated people. Be it in an emergency, a scheduled operation or because you need regular transfusions for other medical reasons. SafeBlood Donation is working to ensure its members can obtain unvaccinated blood.
Newborn Baby Dies After Blood Transfusion
By Dr. Panda
Sadly, a newborn baby died shortly after receiving a vaccinated blood transfusion. Despite the parents arranging a directed donation, the hospital claimed they were “unable to locate” the unvaccinated blood and without parental consent doctors gave the baby blood from the hospital’s vaccinated stockpile.
The baby, Alex, was born with a congenital heart defect and needed surgery. A close friend of the family recently passed away from a heart attack shortly after receiving her Covid-19 “vaccine.” This prompted the family to search for unvaccinated blood – which they found from a local church member.
After going through the proper protocols of directed donations to ensure Alex had unvaccinated blood, the hospital claimed they were unable to locate the donated blood. They used blood from the hospital’s supply – without the proper consent.
The day after the transfusion, Alex developed a large blood clot in his knee. He was put on the highest dose of blood thinners. Unfortunately, the blood thinners were unsuccessful and the clot travelled to his heart resulting in his death.
To make things even worse the parents are accusing the hospital, Sacred Heart’s Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington, of deleting records.
International Blood Bank for the Unvaccinated has been Formed with Members from at least 16 countries – Demand for “Pure Blood” Skyrockets”
The following is a report published on 1 December 2022 by The Gateway Pundit as summarised by Dr. Paul Alexander.
Unvaccinated patients who require transfusions can now access “pure blood” thanks to a new service called ‘SafeBlood Donation’, which was launched by a Swiss naturopath named George Della Pietra.
SafeBlood Donation, which currently has members in at least 16 countries, has the long-term goal of opening blood banks that provide its members with unvaccinated plasma, VICE reported.
According to George Della Pietra, the demand for “pure blood” has skyrocketed globally.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a peer-reviewed study in Italy found that 94% of people who experienced side effects after receiving mRNA vaccines had abnormal blood and contained foreign matter one month after vaccination.
Natural News reported:
Right now, SafeBlood Donation has members in at least 16 countries where the goal is to establish blood banks that provide unvaccinated plasma for their members. The plan is also to pressure more hospitals and health authorities into allowing “directed donations” of specifically unvaccinated blood at traditional blood donation centres.
“Medical authorities only allow directed donations in specific situations where it is medically necessary, such as to source a rare blood type, but refuse growing requests for ‘unvaccinated’ blood on ethical and medical grounds,” one media outlet reported.Unvaccinated blood banks? Learn about the growing movement for clean transfusions, Natural News, 19 November 2022
Always remember these scoundrels stated their case before action-500-000-000 is all they want alive-& they will be totally initiated by Quantum Ai!……..
I would have let my baby die rather than give it Vaxd blood.
At least then his soul would have been saved. The Vax is mark of the beast.
