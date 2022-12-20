As the chorus of “Covid vaccines are unsafe” grows, WHO threatens “anti-vaccine activists” and labels unvaccinated a “major killing force”

Last Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) labelled unvaccinated people a “major killing force globally.” WHO is promoting a new video that targets “anti-vaccine activism” by blasting those who choose not to be vaccinated for supporting “anti-science aggression.”

The WHO has made this wholesale condemnation of “anti-vaccine activists” despite the emerging risks of the experimental mRNA shots. However, the WHO’s showcased physician, paediatrician and vaccine advocate Peter Hotez, did not acknowledge these facts in his rant.

What Did They Know and When Did They Know It?

The day before WHO tweeted out its video, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held an accountability roundtable. He announced his plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the Covid “vaccines.” The goal, said DeSantis, would be to gather more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and their potential side effects.

Governor Ron DeSantis holds an accountability roundtable for mRNA shots. https://t.co/aiHpQWJ2g2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

Covid Accountability Moves Closer

A coroner in the UK has ruled that the death of a fit and healthy 27-year-old was caused by a blood clot as a direct result of the AstraZeneca jab.

In the US the GOP members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have released a report that indicates that SARS-CoV-2 may have been a Chinese bioweapon.

A Conservative Member of Parliament in the UK denounced the approval of these injections for infants as, “not safe, not effective, and not necessary.”

Unfortunately for those still pushing the psyop, people worldwide are waking up and realising that the “cure” has been more deadly than the disease.

The Twitter Files

“Shadowbanning,” “visibility filtering,” “de-amplification” – the Twitter Files released since Elon Musk took over have given us a new and sinister language of digital censorship. For example, users were systematically de-amplified, shadowbanned and banned essentially because they are fierce opponents of doctrines like “white privilege” and “critical race theory,” and were opposed to Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The first details of the Twitter Files were released on 2 December. Twitter’s former leadership curtailed public debate; drew arbitrary lines about what’s fake and what’s real. Musk says he won’t do that.

So far, the details being published relate to Hunter Biden’s laptop and US politics. But who knows what else they may reveal. Are Covidians fearful of what secrets may not remain hidden?

Scientists and researchers answer the question: Are Covid injections safe or effective?

Analysis of survey data collected by Steve Kirsch would suggest that not only is it not safe or effective, it most likely causes more death PLUS further evidence of iatrogenic death.

The point of this analysis is not to prove definitively that the Covid injection causes death but rather to highlight that if the public health authorities were in any way honest and competent, they would be collecting and analysing this data, correctly accounting for and fixing any confounding factors.

All around the world, public health authorities are not doing this. Why not is the only question you should be asking.

Read more HERE (including a 23-minute video presentation and slides taken from the presentation).

Why Are We Vaccinating Babies?

The UK has approved Covid vaccines for babies with the medical watchdog saying “lower-dose Pfizer jab is safe and effective for kids aged 6 months and above.”

“The coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines are safe and effective. They give you the best protection against Covid-19”.

The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Ashish Jha, stated that the vaccination for children aged six months to 5 years was “exceedingly safe and effective and thoroughly tested”.

Whilst the European Medicines Agency states: “the authorised Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

However, the evidence presented suggests that Covid vaccines are not effective, there are serious questions about their safety, and they are not necessary for children.

Effect of lipid nanoparticles on red blood cells to render them dysfunctional – is obvious

The lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) used in the Pfizer and Moderna formulations are a composite of four different lipids (fats). And what is their historical success story you ask? Well, whenever people tried to use them in the context of injecting them into animals or other people, things went ‘awry’ because of toxicity issues.

The LNPs are unique in several ways, but most relevantly in the realm of toxicity to humans due to the incorporation of cationic lipids. Cationic lipids themselves are terribly toxic.

The mother, the drug-safety advocate and the doctor speak out

A leading drug-safety advocate, a mother of mRNA ‘vaccine’ injured son & a doctor of internal medicine, come together to speak about Big Pharma’s web of influence; the dangers of the lipid nanoparticles & how “the normal practice of medicine has been violated.”

Sonia Elijah of Trial Site News speaks to Kim Witczak, Heather Hudson and Dr Eduardo Balbona.

Kim Witczak, leading international drug safety advocate and consumer representative on the FDA’s advisory committee. Witczak speaks about her extensive research on Big Pharma’s insidious influence over media; the legal system; medical journals and academic institutions to name but a few, culminating in her generating a map called the Spider’s Web.

Heather Hudson, mother of a severely mRNA vaccine-injured young man, turned medical researcher, speaks openly about her son’s injuries (pulmonary embolisms, blood clotting and neuropathy) and how his condition, antiphospholipid syndrome, which causes the immune system to attack the body’s own cells, is related to the lipid nanoparticles found in the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Covid-19 injection, particularly the modified phospholipids.

Dr Eduardo Balbona helped save Cody, Heather’s son, when he was on the brink of death, and when all the other doctors turned him away. Dr Balbona ran critical tests that showed the modified phospholipids found in the mRNA injections, caused Cody’s life-altering injuries.

Both Dr Balbona and Hudson’s ground-breaking research has led to the discovery of how the injectable modified phospholipids can cause serious adverse events in the human body.

TrialSiteNews: The advocate, the mother and the doctor raise concerns regarding the mRNA shots,

18 December 2022 (69 mins)

There have been numerous calls from doctors, scientists, researchers and politicians to halt the Covid injection program over safety issues the first of which was before the first member of the public was injected in the UK in December 2020. Read more HERE, HERE and HERE. And, the chorus of voices is growing and growing louder.

In 2002, Alan R. Yurko offered his definition of the term “iatrogenocide” as the extermination of a population in a systematic fashion through medical error. Toby Rogers sums up what we are now witnessing in his article ‘175 years of scholarship down the drain in an instant’:

“The harms from these injections are the worst disaster in the history of medicine and all of this is covered up by the Fascist Pharma State, its lackeys, and a culture built around iatrogenocide.”