Pandemic of the Vaccinated: Japan’s excess deaths are four times higher after Pfizer “booster” shots

In 2020, during the “pandemic,” Japan had fewer all-cause deaths than all the previous 9 years.

On 1 December 2021, Japan started administering the third dose, or “booster shots,” of Pfizer-BioNTech. At the end of 2022, 83% of Japan’s population was “fully vaccinated.”

During 2022, Japan experienced the highest number of excess deaths in 11 years. Excess deaths were approximately four times the number of those in the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Joel Smalley highlighted the seasonal deficit and excess mortality in Japan for the years 2011 to 2022. “Logical analysis and Occam’s razor indicate that the mRNA experiment is associated with significant loss of life,” he wrote.

By Joel Smalley

Japan is a compliant nation of people, achieving way above average covid “vaccination” rates compared to the rest of the world and the rest of Asia too.

But it’s strange that they would be so zealously compliant to “protect” themselves from a disease that had absolutely no excess mortal impact.

In fact, as can be clearly seen in Figure 2, immediately after the covid “epidemic” in 2020, Japan had the most significant period of seasonal deficit in ten years in terms of mortality after no excess mortality whatsoever.

And yet, in the aftermath of the mass mRNA experiment (to protect them against a virus/disease that they did not need protection from), they have experienced higher seasonal excess and lower seasonal deficit ever since.

In 2020, the year of the covid epidemic, Japan had the lowest “super excess”1 mortality for ten years (Figure 3). Some epidemic, huh?

In 2021, when the mRNA experiment began, “super excess” mortality returns to the usual range.

In 2022, it is two to three times higher than usual… Go figure!

It is a similar picture when looking at “seasonal excess”2 (Figure 4).

Perhaps most alarming (unless you are in public office) is the dramatic rise in the “baseline” or level of “seasonal deficit mortality”3 (Figure 5).

Before the “vaccination” campaign, the seasonal deficit mortality averaged just over 45k. In 2022, it was just 17k4, with both 2021 and 2022 being the only two years since 2011 having baselines higher than the low end of the range trend5.

In terms of “net deficit”6 (Figure 6), once again 2022 has seen a substantial rise above normal levels, at around four times recent years, after 2020 (the year of the covid “epidemic”) had bucked the recent trend, coming in substantially lower.

So, after a year of below-normal mortality, measure both in terms of seasonal excess and baseline during the alleged epidemic, Japan is now experiencing the worst mortality outcomes in recent times.

Source data: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan

