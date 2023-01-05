The PfizerGate Disaster: The link between COVID Vaccines, Millions of Excess Deaths & Lower Mortality Rates among the Unvaccinated

Imagine if a vaccine was administered to a large number of people in every age group. Then just a few months later there were millions of excess deaths.

Whilst at the same time, official figures showed mortality rates per 100,000 population were significantly lower among the unvaccinated in every single group than they were in the vaccinated.

This would be a significant cause for concern. Because this scenario would suggest that the vaccine was causing harm to those who received it, rather than protecting them from illness or death.

It would in fact be a catastrophic event that would require a thorough investigation and response.

Unfortunately, the above scenario is not just a hypothetical event. It’s actually playing out in the real world following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections to millions of people across the world.

Official figures prove that in the ‘Five Eyes’ countries alone there have been nearly 2 million excess deaths since the beginning of 2021.



And in the USA there have been half a million deaths among young adults and children resulting in 118,000 excess deaths since the Covid-19 injections were first administered to the wider population.



Meanwhile, official figures provided by the UK Government prove that mortality rates per 100,000 population are significantly lower among the unvaccinated in every single group than they are in the vaccinated.

This means the Covid-19 vaccines are causing harm to those who received them, rather than protecting them from illness or death.

It is a catastrophic event.

So why isn’t there a thorough investigation and response taking place?

There are a number of possible explanations for this outcome.

It is possible that the Covid-19 vaccines were not adequately tested before they were released, and therefore had unknown side effects or complications that were not discovered until after it was given to a large number of people.

It is also possible that the vaccine was not properly manufactured, and therefore was contaminated or otherwise not effective in preventing illness or death.

Regardless of the specific cause, the implications of what is currently occurring in the real world are significant.

It has called into question the safety and efficacy of vaccines in general and may well lead to a loss of public trust in the medical community and the healthcare system.

We found data on excess deaths for 15% of the world’s countries on the website of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The OECD hosts data for countries including the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and some of Europe.

We also extracted data from EuroMOMO, which provides compiled data for 28 countries in Europe including the UK and is more up-to-date.

The data has been provided to the OECD and EuroMOMO by each country’s government organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control in the USA and the Office for National Statistics in the UK.

The following chart shows excess deaths in the “Five Eyes” countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US) and 27 other European countries –

In 2021, the US suffered nearly 700k excess deaths and a further 360k excess deaths by November 11th 2022, while Europe had 382k excess deaths in 2021 and 309k excess deaths by November 2022. These figures do not include Ukraine.

The figures for New Zealand, Australia, and Canada only cover up to week 40, week 30, and week 28 of 2022, respectively. The excess deaths in these countries are not just a result of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic and have not decreased since the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The following chart shows the overall excess deaths in Australia in 2020, 2021, and up to week 30 of 2022 –

In Australia, there were only 1,303 excess deaths in 2020, but this increased by 747% to 11,042 deaths in 2021 after the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

By the end of July 2022, there were 18,973 excess deaths in Australia, representing a 1,356% increase from 2020. This is more excess deaths in 7 months than in the previous two years combined.

The situation is similar in the US –

In the US, 1,700 more people died by week 38 of 2022 compared to week 38 of 2020, and 109k more died by week 38 of 2021 compared to week 38 of 2020.

These numbers indicate that deaths increased rather than decreased following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The following two charts show the total excess deaths in the “Five Eyes” and Europe since the beginning of 2021, when the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out –

According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, there have been over 1 million excess deaths in the US between 2021 and 2022 so far.

Official figures from EuroMOMO, provided by 28 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, show over 690k excess deaths in Europe by 2022.

Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have also had significant numbers of excess deaths, though their overall populations are smaller.

In total, the “Five Eyes” and most of Europe had 1,103,592 excess deaths in 2021 and 716,133 excess deaths by November 2022.

This adds up to over 1.8 million excess deaths since the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The official narrative that the vaccine is safe and effective and would reduce the number of deaths is contradicted by the data. These figures suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines are the main cause of the excess deaths in the “Five Eyes” and Europe.

And this is backed up by official UK Government data published by the Office for National Statistics.

The UK government’s official report shows that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and killing people in the thousands.

The figures can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report reveals that mortality rates per 100,000 are lower among the unvaccinated population in every age group in England.

The data also shows that the gap between the mortality rates of the vaccinated and unvaccinated population is increasing.

As of May 2022, the most recent month with data available, the partly vaccinated, double vaccinated, and triple vaccinated populations in England were more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated population in all age groups, as you can see in the following charts –

18 to 39-year-olds

40 to 49-year-olds

50 to 59-year-olds

60 to 69-year-olds

70 to 79–year-olds

80 to 89-year-olds

90 + year-olds

Due to the above figures being age-standardised and rates per 100,000 population, they are indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of death and are killing people.

But as the Covid-19 vaccine continues to be distributed in the US, another disturbing trend has emerged.

Nearly half a million children and young adults in the US have died since the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 vaccines, representing 118,000 excess deaths by November 2022 compared to the 2015-2019 average.

In 2021, there were 291,461 excess deaths among people aged 0 to 44 in the US, a shocking 60,000 more than the previous year.

The CDC data can again be found on the website of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This chart reveals a troubling trend, with a significant increase in excess deaths in 2021 compared to 2020 –

When the Covid-19 pandemic allegedly hit the US in early 2020, one might have expected excess deaths among children and young adults to decrease with the introduction of a vaccine.

However, official figures show that excess deaths among this age group were significantly higher every week in 2021 compared to the previous year, with the exception of weeks 29 and 30.

Then, in week 31, excess deaths surged among children and young adults. This trend has continued into 2022, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. T

These figures raise concerns and warrant further investigation, as the vaccine was supposed to provide protection and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The CDC’s latest data reveals a disturbing trend among children and young adults because according to the agency’s figures, which cover up to week 40 of 2022, there has been a significant increase in excess deaths among this age group.

While it’s worth noting the last few weeks of data are subject to change, they paint a worrying picture of the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on the younger generation.

But how does the situation in 2022 compare to previous years? To provide some context, let’s take a look at the figures from 2020 and 2021.

According to the data, there has been a disturbing increase from the same time frame in 2020., with a staggering extra 7,680 excess deaths among this age group in 2022 alone.

But it’s not just this year that has seen a spike in excess deaths among young people. In 2021, the situation was even direr, with a total of 27,227 extra excess deaths by week 40 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine compared to the same time frame in 2020.

These numbers raise serious questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. If the official narrative that these vaccines are safe and effective is to be believed, how can we explain the increase in deaths among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022?

In conclusion, the data shows that excess deaths have increased significantly in the “Five Eyes” and Europe since the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This includes a dramatic increase in excess deaths among children and young adults in the US and a widening gap in mortality rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations in England.

These figures raise serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine and call into question the official narrative.

It is imperative that any potential issues with vaccines are thoroughly investigated and that the public has access to accurate information.

The health and well-being of the population depend on it.