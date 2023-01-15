BBC led network withholds vital information about covid injection safety

An antitrust lawsuit filed on 10 January 2023 in the US has obtained documents that expose the Trusted News Initiative’s (“TNI”) role in suppressing and censoring information on the (un)safety of covid “vaccines.” Many prominent voices have been censored by this repressive media network which is led by the BBC.

While published studies continue to pour in revealing the horrific extent and prevalence of covid vaccine injury, the corporate media silence on the subject shows that this repressive and life-threatening BBC network is still very much active and should not be trusted.

In July 2019 the UK and Canadian governments hosted the FCO ‘Global Conference on Media Freedom’, where then BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced:

Last month I convened, behind closed doors, a Trusted News Summit at the BBC, which brought together global tech platforms and publishers. The goal was to arrive at a practical set of actions we can take together, right now, to tackle the rise of misinformation and bias … I’m determined that we use that [BBC] unique reach and trusted voice to lead the way – to create a global alliance for integrity in news.

The initial Trusted News partners in attendance were the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google, The Hindu, and The Wall Street Journal.

This was the embryonic start of a soon-to-become global media-wide Early Warning System that would rapidly alert members to “disinformation which threatens human life or disrupts democracy during elections.” There was no inkling at the time of how vast, repressive, and darkly persuasive the TNI’s interventions were soon to become.

A week of extraordinary revelations. Studies confirm serious adverse effects after Covid vaccination.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Flying under the radar, the BBC has been accused of orchestrating an alliance of legacy media outlets and social media sites to suppress competition from alternative media. This is entitled ‘The Trusted News Initiative’. An antitrust lawsuit filed on 10 January 2023 in the US has obtained documents which they say indicate that the BBC joined with the Washington Post, Reuters, AP, Facebook/Meta, Google, Twitter, and others in order to protect their business models from competition. Whilst publicly talking about suppressing misinformation, documents indicate that the real intention was to exclude other information platforms whether their reports were true or not. You can view Tucker Carlson interviewing Robert Kennedy Jnr. about the lawsuit HERE. There appears to be little doubt that vital information about covid vaccine safety was withheld from the public as a result.

Meanwhile published studies continue to pour in which reveal the horrifying extent and prevalence of covid vaccine injury. For two years we have been told that Covid vaccines are especially essentially for older age cohorts. A study published on 9 January 2023 in the journal Vaccine entitled ‘Surveillance of covid-19 vaccine safety among elderly persons aged 65 years and older’ reports that covid vaccination increases the risk of pulmonary embolism in the age group by 50%. A pulmonary embolism occurs when a clump of material, most often a blood clot, gets stuck in an artery in the lungs, blocking the flow of blood.

A study published in Vaccine on 22 September 2022 ‘Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA covid-19 vaccination in randomised trials in adults’ by Dr. Joseph Fraiman and others is gaining increased traction. The authors completed secondary analysis of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA phase III clinical trials and found they were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 10.1 and 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo baselines of 17.6 and 42.2 (95 % CI −0.4 to 20.6 and −3.6 to 33.8), respectively.

The study concluded: “The excess risk of serious adverse events found in our study points to the need for formal harm-benefit analyses, particularly those that are stratified according to risk of serious covid-19 outcomes. These analyses will require public release of participant level datasets.”

The continued refusal to release the datasets from the Pfizer and Moderna trials is raising eyebrows very high indeed. Even the BBC has been forced to consider the evidence that the vaccines are raising all cause deaths to record levels in the UK. Watch this interview with Dr. Aseem Malhotra which took place yesterday. It is a first for mainstream media exposure.

An article in Frontiers of Immunology published on 12 January 2023 ‘mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 induce comparably low long-term IgG Fc galactosylation and sialylation levels but increasing long-term IgG4 responses compared to an adenovirus-based vaccine’ reveals some concerning news. The initially obscure conclusion reached by the study states:

Repeated immunisation of naïve individuals with the mRNA vaccines increased the proportion of the IgG4 subclass over time which might influence the long-term Ab effector functions. Taken together, these data shed light on these novel vaccine formats and might have potential implications for their long-term efficacy.

Translating this into everyday English, the study found that mRNA vaccines cause a worrying drop-off in immune responses to covid infection that increases over time leaving vaccine recipients more vulnerable to repeated infection. Crucially the long-term outcomes of this are unclear. Igor Chudov discusses the possible implications for our immune tolerance HERE.

Eminent cardiologist Dr. Malhotra is asking that the mRNA vaccination programme be withdrawn based on the published evidence. Our government and the health service remain silent and apparently unrepentant. For two years many science writers, doctors, and other professionals asking questions have been labelled conspiracy theorists. The mounting evidence is by now unequivocally pointing to a conspiracy – a very concerning alliance of media, government, medical professionals, and pharmaceutical companies determined to remain silent in the face of overwhelming evidence of harm to the public.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.