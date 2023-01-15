Rights and freedoms rapidly deteriorate under Brazil’s Lula da Silva Regime

On Sunday 8 January, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress, the Supreme Court, and the Presidential Palace to protest fraudulent elections. The protestors killed no one, wrote Glenn Greenwald, but caused substantial property damage.

The regime has clamped down and the situation in Brazil is deteriorating rapidly as citizens are being stripped of their rights and freedoms.

Lula da Silva regime forcibly injects its political enemies

OAN: Brazilian Protests Continue Against Regime, 12 January 2022 (8 mins)

The new Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is insisting on persecuting his political enemies and forcibly injecting them in makeshift cells. The Lula da Silva regime has arrested over 1,500 who protested the official results of the 2022 election in Brazil.

Approximately 763 of the protestors are being charged with invasion and depredation of public buildings in Praca dos Tres Pederes. They are currently being screened for disease, forcibly vaccinated, and sent to makeshift cells, as they await further punishment. The prisoners are appealing to Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court for a request for freedom.

Journalists on the ground have provided details about the conditions that these political prisoners face. All cell phones are confiscated. Detainees who support Bolsonaro are separated from the other prisoners.

Most shocking, the detainees are forced to undergo medical tests and be subject to covid injections. A medical task force was deployed to the camps to inject the covid-19 vaccine into the detainees, against their will. For many of the detainees, these forced jabs are like a death shot. Covid vaccines have already killed upwards of 32,000 people in Brazil.

When it is their time to appear before a judge, the detainees are brought into a prison-like environment called a parlatory. These makeshift courtrooms were created during the covid-19 scandal by communists who sought to facilitate quarantine orders and physical isolation of the unvaccinated population. These parlatories are now being used to speed up the persecution of political prisoners, who are essentially forced to confess their support for the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regime.

Bannons War Room: Matthew Tyrmand | Shocking Global Communism Full Consolidated Clamped Down in Brazil, 14 January 2022 (8 mins)

The censorship regime is growing rapidly

.@gilmarmendes is a Brazilian Supreme Court justice speaking at the biggest TV outlet in Brazil PROMOTING censorship in Brazil. Communism is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/jMURzMwzQI — Allan Dos Santos  (@allanldsantos) January 14, 2023

Glenn Greenwald posted a Twitter thread yesterday about the rapidly growing censorship in Brazil. Greenwald is a journalist, author and co-founder of The Intercept, of which he was an editor until he resigned in October 2020.

“The censorship regime in Brazil is growing rapidly, virtually daily now. We just obtained a censorship order that is genuinely shocking, directing multiple social media platforms to *immediately* remove numerous prominent politicians and commentators,” he tweeted. Greenwald’s thread continued:

I can’t overstate how shocking and dangerous this new censorship order is. It’s from the same judge that even the NYT has been warning about as authoritarian: Alexandre de Moraes. Read this NYT article. It was from September. It’s now severely escalating. A sign of how repressive the situation in Brazil is: I’ve had to spent hours with lawyers even figuring out if I can report this. I’ve confronted governments around the world and this is the only time I’ve ever asked: “Should I report on this? Can I safely criticize this judge?” Below is the second article from the NYT on the dangers of this judge’s censorship powers, from October. I’ve never seen a judge in any democracy with this level of power. He’s become a venerated hero of the Brazilian left, feared and off-limits from criticism Read more: To fight lies, Brazil gives one man power over online speech For the crime of criticizing this Judge – once hated by the Brazilian left as part of a “coup” government until this shocking censorship splurge – I was branded as “pro-terrorist” on Tuesday, trending for days. The censorship regime implemented in Brazil makes the US and EU look like bastions of liberty. Ten members of Congress – including some with the nation’s highest vote totals – have been banned by this judge from social media even though the platforms say they violated no rules. But the breadth and scope of this order – directing multiple platforms to immediately ban multiple politicians and analysts within two hours, upon threats of major fines – brings this to an all-new level.

Greenwald discussed and read the full (translated) order starting at around timestamp 21:30 of the ‘System Update’ episode below.

Glenn Greenwald: Extreme Escalation of Brazil’s Censorship Regime, 13 January 2022 (83 mins)

