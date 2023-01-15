Doctors increasingly diagnose using information from computers; information which is controlled by global actors

You must have noticed a worrying trend increasing over the last few decades. When you visit some doctors, they seem to spend more time looking at their computer than they do questioning or looking at you. This is because the Ministry of Health has linked them with databases allowing them to enter symptoms and ask the computer what tests to run and what pills to prescribe.

The Secret War: How our world and the medical landscape has been transformed

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

A paper was published on 5 January outlining a study completed in Taiwan. A survey of Electrocardiogram (“ECG”) parameters after the Pfizer Covid shot found that 17.1% of senior high school students had at least one cardiac symptom after the second vaccine dose, mostly chest pain and palpitations. 1% of students returned abnormal ECG measurements. The study concluded:

Cardiac symptoms are common after the second dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine, but the incidences of significant arrhythmias and myocarditis are only 0.1%.

85% of the estimated 500,000 12–18-year-olds have been vaccinated in New Zealand. 0.1% of this number is 425 children whom the study estimates will have had “significant arrhythmias and myocarditis,” while 4,250 would have returned an “abnormal ECG,” and17,625 who will have had “at least one cardiac symptom.”

My immediate issue is with the use of the term “only” in the conclusion. Many of these cases will have gone undetected and untreated, or worse dismissed out of hand by doctors as insignificant or due to anxiety. Left untreated, some of these kids are likely to go on to develop serious complications that may leave them vulnerable to sudden cardiac events and even death.

If you follow Twitter closely as some of our researchers do for us, you will have noticed that a number of qualified doctors are very busy on Twitter dismissing concerns. After the sudden collapse of a college basketball star on the field, Tweeters who were present at the game expressing concern (who didn’t mention vaccination) were nevertheless rapidly attacked for making a fuss about “nothing.” According to many doctors, sudden collapse during sports is now normal and nothing to worry about???

How has this happened?

You must have noticed a worrying trend increasing over the last few decades. When you visit some doctors, they seem to spend more time looking at their computer than they do questioning or looking at you. This is because the Ministry of Health has linked them with databases allowing them to enter symptoms and ask the computer what tests to run and what pills to prescribe. A sort of lazy man’s approach to doctoring, largely controlled by pharmaceutical firms.

It is no surprise to realise that the “treatment” (???) of covid vaccine injury has also been automated in this way. Doctors have been prompted to treat chest pains, palpitations, and shortness of breath as normal outcomes of vaccination. They never were before covid Pfizer vaccines. Previously these symptoms would have prompted a call for an ambulance. The variety of ways that concerns are dismissed is mind-boggling. CBS News reports in the first week of January that five college basketball players were hospitalised in Chicago following a workout. Incredibly the coach was blamed and removed.

The bigger picture

Increasingly authorities, politicians, and doctors have allowed themselves to fall into the hands of information supplied directly to their computers by operators with commercial and political agendas. Many of these operators are working in a global space outside of the boundaries of national regulation, and they directly control medical agendas via sophisticated databases pushing suspect information. You are no doubt aware that Big Pharma is fully involved. Concerning Pfizer trial outcomes were kept well away from public view. Incredibly, military and spy agencies have also become involved and are possibly contributing to the advice your local doctor is offering you about Covid.

During the first Gulf War (1990-91) the US military suspected troops might face damage from deadly nerve agents like sarin. Soldiers were issued pyridostigmine bromide pills and vaccinated against anthrax. More than one-third of returning veterans suffered from Gulf War Syndrome, a chronic and multi-symptomatic disorder. A wide range of acute and chronic symptoms have been linked to it, including fatigue, muscle pain, cognitive problems, insomnia, rashes and diarrhoea. The causes of Gulf War Syndrome have never been determined.

I am using this example not to point the finger at any cause, but rather to suggest that the US military has a long history of involvement with Big Pharma. The pharmaceutical industry is a military contractor. Recently discussion and evidence have surfaced that the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) has been closely involved with the formulation and promotion of pandemic policy. Why? Left-wing, pro-vaccine news platform Politico reports:

Officials are launching a new plan to develop medical treatments, vaccines and personal protective equipment that can adapt to a range of evolving biological and chemical threats,”said Ian Watson, DoD’s deputy assistant secretary for chemical and biological defence.

This new military approach to medicine is officially named the ‘Chemical and Biological Defense Program’s Enhanced Medical Countermeasures Approach’. The move involves the development of tests, treatments and vaccines for a range of as-yet-unknown threats. Its introduction marks a shift in strategy for the DoD.

According to Ian Watson, “the change in approach has been shaped in large part by the Covid-19 pandemic. It can be impossible to tell whether a new threat is naturally occurring or intentionally manipulated by adversaries, but either way, the countermeasures are often the same.”

Evidently all along there has been a US suspicion that covid-19 is actually an escaped bioweapon. If that is the case, the close involvement of the military in our future medical services is a given. Military thinking is quite different from civilian thinking. Military thinking involves inevitable casualties. As Tennyson said: “Theirs not to reason why, theirs but to do and die.” With this in mind, it is no surprise that the medical profession has changed gears and now insists that nothing has gone wrong – excess all-cause mortality in highly vaccinated nations is simply the cost of final victory.

Biotechnology doesn’t work

The fly in the ointment of this wacky philosophy is the risk of biotechnology itself. Apparently, no one has informed the top military brass that biotech doesn’t actually work, it kills people, any people, whether they are friends or foes, Russian, Chinese, or American. Moreover, it is an offensive/defensive weapon like no other, once launched it can’t be recalled, it goes on killing people indefinitely.

It appears to me that the military is as much a victim of biotechnology misinformation as everyone else is. You can make money out of biotechnology whether it works or not, whether it helps or kills people. You simply have to keep the investment dollars, the government grants, and the military contracts rolling in. You do this by making wild promises that you can’t keep.

By the time it becomes clear that your product doesn’t work and actually harms people, you have a new product ready to go and a new set of promises. Technology moves so fast that the government, the medical profession, and the military can never catch up. They are in a state of constant fear driven by people writing sexy public relations drivel that arrives on official-looking letterhead on everyone’s desktop. All at the push of a button. And the writers are very well paid to do so. They probably also write the scripts for fanciful quasi-medical Sci-Fi epics that pollute our televisions with stories of miracle cures engineered by white-coated scientists and hunky heroes. None of this exists.

In truth, the failure and risk of biotechnology are a dirty secret that is being kept from us. When trusting school children were told they needed to get the covid vaccine in order to participate in school activities, no one told them that 17.1% would experience a cardiac symptom whose final outcome was unknown. No one told them that they were being signed up as subjects in an experiment. No one told them or their parents that they had virtually no risk from covid infection, but a measurable and significant risk subsequent to vaccination. No one told them that many medical professionals would ignore or dismiss them if they suffered a vaccine injury. It is hard to escape the notion that school children have become cannon fodder in a secret war orchestrated by biotech dreamers and misguided military planners not too dissimilar from Dr. Strangelove.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.