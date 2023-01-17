An overview of WEF collaborators at Davos 2023

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting is taking place in Davos this week. According to the official list, which is accurate as of 10 January, 2,658 attendees are registered for the event. Among them are heads of state, business leaders, royalty, media honchos, academics and more.

This is part of our series to name and shame those who appear to be openly collaborating with the World Economic Forum (“WEF”). Previously we published an article which included the full list of public figures registered to attend.

We also published an article listing public figures from the UK which consisted of Zac Goldsmith (Conservative, House of Lords), Nicholas Lyons (City of London), Rachel Reeves (Labour, House of Commons), Richard Moore (MI6), Tony Blair (Labour, former Prime Minister) and Kier Starmer (Labour, House of Commons).

French President Emmanuel Macron is skipping this week’s events, as is Installed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and newly “elected” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This year, there is only one G7 leader: Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany. No Russians or Chinese officials are attending.

Fortune noted that the Club of Rome has been sidelined this year. Last Friday, the Club and its allies released a letter calling on the leaders at Davos to “tax wealth, income, companies and windfall profits” to counter the climate emergency. But such a message is unlikely to have landed well at the Swiss ski resort.

Addressing the energy, food, and climate crises is one of the five thematic pillars and “climate action” is the subject of dozens of sessions. But the same is not true for discussions on taxes, wealth or inequality. Taxes are always going to be a tougher sell to the global business elite. However, from its sideline presence in Davos, the Club of Rome will also be having conversations with governments and individuals it hopes to get on board of their plans to raise taxes.

Although we were unable to find a complete list, Quartz obtained a list of participants, analysed it and provided an overview with graphs. Over 100 countries and regions are represented this year at Davos, Quartz wrote. With 703 people registered, Americans constitute 27% and British constitute 9% of all participants. All told, two-thirds of the attendees are from 10 nations.

However, most attendees are not public officials. For example, only 2.8% of attendees are American public figures. And, according to Yahoo News, Bloomberg has calculated there are roughly 116 billionaires registered to attend which is 40% more than a decade ago.

As noted by Quartz, there will be at least 634 CEOs in Davos this year, or nearly one in four attendees. Big names include:

Wael Sawan, Shell

Andy Jassy, Amazon

Jane Fraser, Citigroup

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna

Laurence Fink, BlackRock

Some organisations will send large delegations to the event. Ten organisations have seven or more participants registered. One of the top ten is Stanford University.

Hundreds of journalists from around the world will descend on Davos this week. In fact, two of the ten organisations with the most representatives are media organisations: CNBC and the Wall Street Journal.

Here are the countries and companies dominating Davos, Quartz, 15 January 2023

According to WEF, the heads of international organisations who will be taking part are:

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General;

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund;

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation;

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation;

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation;

Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency;

Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF; and

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President, International Committee of the Red Cross.

And “leaders from civil society” who will take part include:

Seth F. Berkley, Chief Executive Officer, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance;

Stephen Cotton, General Secretary, International Transport Workers’ Federation;

Christy Hoffman, General-Secretary, UNI Global Union;

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President, Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad;

Azza Karam, Secretary-General, Religions for Peace;

Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Prize Winner 2022 and President, Centre for Civil Liberties;

David Miliband, President, International Rescue Committee, formerly the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom ;

; Luisa Neubauer, Climate Activist, Fridays for Future Movement;

Kirsten Schuijt, Director-General, WWF International; and

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living Foundation.

More than 160 of the WEF’s Global Shapers, Young Global Leaders and recipients of awards from the Schwab Foundation for social entrepreneurship will be attending Davos 2023. To avoid reproducing a long list in this article, below we’ll list only those from the UK. You can view the full list of participants from these WEF programmes HERE, HERE and HERE respectively.

The list of Global Shapers attending Davos 2023 includes one person from the UK: Dominique Souris, Executive Director of Youth Climate Lab.

Young Global Leaders from the UK attending are:

Mark Boris Andrijanič, Member of the Governing Board, European Institute of Innovation and Technology

Venetia Bell, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Strategy, Gulf International Bank BSC (GIB)

Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head European Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co Partners LLP

Caroline Malcolm, Head International Public Policy and Research, Chainalysis, Inc.

Anjhula Mya Singh Bais, Chair, International Board, Amnesty International

Natznet Tesfay, Head, Insights and Analysis, Economic and Country Risk, S&P Global

Participants who received an award from the Schwab Foundation include Sally Roever, International Coordinator for Women in Informal Employment Globalising and Organising (WIEGO), who is a UK citizen based in Washington.

Featured image: At Davos, a sidelined club laments tax ‘hypocrisy’ as the richest talk climate instead, Fortune, 16 January 2023