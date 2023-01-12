The Great Reset: The 52 Heads of State and Hundreds of Government Officials collaborating with the WEF at Davos 2023

This year’s World Economic Forum’s (“WEF”) annual meeting at Davos is being held from 10 to 16 January. As the Globalists meet, organisers have confirmed the WEF will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs.

Additionally, nearly 300 government ministers are expected to take part. As well as the heads of state, these government ministers also need to be sacked, stripped of their titles and replaced with people who will serve their country’s citizens.

Citizens who pay their salaries and elect them – assuming a free, fair, transparent and democratic voting system is in use – to govern the country’s affairs on voters’ behalf.

Attached at the end of this article is a list of the heads of state and government officials who are misusing and abusing their government positions to collaborate with WEF to further Globalists’ business and other interests. All of them should be relieved of their duties pending an investigation.

WEF is a dangerous force in global politics. WEF is an outfit that proposes to coordinate the reorganisation of 8 billion souls, 195 countries, international relations, social policy writ-large, and a $104 trillion global economy. They are delusional and megalomaniacal.

As noted by The Spectator, [1] WEF’s Chairman Klaus Schwab’s core commitment is to political and economic arrangements which, he calls stakeholder capitalism but, used to be known as corporatism. The language of corporatism, like that of Schwab’s WEF, may be one of coordinated consultation, but the agenda is one of control. WEF has decided that the time has come to rearrange the world from the top down and remake the planet in a corporatist image.

Corporatism – including its Schwabian expression – isn’t big on freedom. It’s all about forming and then maintaining a consensus on economic and social policies. For this reason, corporatism doesn’t cope well with dissent. Indeed, it discourages any questioning of the consensus, whether the issue is tax-rates or climate change. For what matters is the harmonisation of views, no matter how absurd the idea and or how high the cost in liberty. Not only does this generate groupthink. It encourages the marginalisation of those who dispute the consensus. Another problem is the collusion and cronyism fostered by corporatism.

Corporatist-style stakeholder capitalism is decidedly ambivalent about democracy. There’s not much room for contributions from the wider populace to the decision-making process in Schwab’s stakeholder capitalist model, let alone popular assent to decisions taken. Indeed, the model reflects a positive distrust of bottom-up initiatives because these are harder to control and less likely to buy into the established consensus.

Accessories to WEF’s Global Conspiracy

Since 3 January, WEF has been posting regular tweets boasting about who are some of this year’s delegates. All WEF members, particularly its leadership, need to be investigated for conspiring against the world. But we must thank WEF for naming some of those who also need to be investigated and held accountable. Here is a list of WEF tweets, from the first on 3 January up to 11 January, naming and shaming, from our point of view, some of the accessories to WEF’s global conspiracy:

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland sits on WEF’s board of trustees, so she will, of course, attend Davos 2023. [2]

The US will be represented by Biden administration officials including presidential climate envoy John Kerry, head of national intelligence Avril Haines, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and several governors and congressional lawmakers. [3] Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel’s The Dossier has acquired a list of the US delegation.

But there are many more participants from many countries. More recently, The Dossier has acquired a confidential list of every person, excluding some government officials, who will attend Davos 2023. “As a matter of public interest and legitimate journalistic reporting, The Dossier is publishing the entire document below, which we modified with the necessary redactions to protect personal information,” Schachtel wrote on Monday.

The Dossier has two lists in pdf format. One pdf file is a list of public official attendees confirmed as of 8 December 2022. The second pdf file is an updated list as of 10 January 2023.[4]

Below is a copy of the attendee list as of 10 January 2023. It includes officials from Albania, Angola, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Columbia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Nong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Servia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Open the document to identify who from your country is on the list.

A Few Good Reasons to Distrust WEF Members and their Collaborators

Below is a collection of tweets that demonstrate a few of the things WEF and their puppet heads of state and government officials are hoping to achieve, if not now, in the years ahead. Please note, we have not attempted to verify or establish the origins or dates of the video clips included in the tweets.

The World Economic Forum brags about its mRNA gene editing technology and how it will control the future.

When the World Economic Forum talks about reducing carbon emissions, you are the carbon they wish to reduce.

A member of the World Economic Forum discussing how they are developing digital tracking technology, under the guise of climate change.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “[WEF’s] vision is they run everything and everybody else is just like a serf” and their proposals are “really weakening western society, western values.”

What we are seeing on the modern political left is a new manifestation of two very old ideologies melded into one, said Larry Alex Taunton. “This defines Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, environmentalism, etc.” Taunton will be going to Davos next week. “Barring the unexpected, I’ll be there as your eyes and ears,” he tweeted.

Source: Larry Alex Taunton on Twitter, The Larry Alex Taunton Show: What is Fascism? (2 mins)

The above clip was taken from ‘The Larry Alex Taunton Show: What is Fascism?’ published on 19 December 2022. You can watch the full episode HERE.