Proof UK Government is Deliberately Pushing up Fuel Prices

The UK Government’s crazy 75% tax on oil companies will have cheered the climate change cultists – who want us to stop using oil, gas and coal, and either to starve or to freeze to death.

But the tax, as I predicted, means that oil companies don’t want to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

In 2019, oil companies drilled 29 new wells in the North Sea.

But in 2022, only 6 new wells were drilled.

Now, the largest independent North Sea producer, Harbour Energy, has said that it will not bid for a drilling licence because of the windfall tax.

The result?

Britain will have to import more oil and gas – if it is available.

Inflation will rise.

The price of fuel will soar in 2023 – as I predicted.

It seems absolutely clear that the Government is deliberately pushing up energy prices.

And, let me remind you, windmills and solar panels will, at best, provide 5% of our electricity. (And that is when the wind is blowing nicely and the sun is shining brightly.)

Yet again, Britons have been screwed by their own government.

If you think things are bad at the moment just wait a few months…

If you want to know more about the future please read my latest book called ‘They Want Your Money and Your Life’. (The subtitle is `Truths you must know about the coming depression, economic war and years of crisis.‘)

‘They Want Your Money and Your Life’ by Vernon Coleman is available from the bookshop on his website.

Featured image: Why UK Natural Gas Prices Will Move North of 100p/Therm This Winter- £3 – 400 this year on the average house gas bill, 26 June 2008 and Why UK Natural Gas Prices Will Move North of 100p/Therm This Winter, 24 June 2008