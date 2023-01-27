Truth be Told: Vaccine injured have been left to fend for themselves

Considering they are the ones with the most to lose, one of the greatest challenges is getting governments, medical establishments and Big Pharma to acknowledge one of the most marginalised groups in society today: the men, women and children harmed by the Covid-19 injections, and their bereaved.

In the last two years, the injured have resorted to funding their own investigations into finding treatments that work. They have come together to form support groups. These groups collate their own research, reach out to doctors and politicians and government committees, asking again and again for help. But they need our support too.

The Exposé has been maintaining a list of resources that vaccine injured may find useful. We update this list from time to time, when a new resource is brought to our attention. You can view the list HERE.

By Dr. Tess Lawrie

We are in the final week of Covid Vaccine Victim Awareness month. If you knew about this campaign, consider yourself well-informed. As you know, raising awareness of the most pressing issues of our time is extremely challenging.

It is hard enough trying to inform people about the WHO’s power grab, or Covid injection risks, or safe, effective treatments like Ivermectin. Indeed, the video I shared last week about the husband who smuggled ivermectin to his wife in a chocolate bar has already been removed by YouTube, who apparently deemed this first-hand account as ‘medical misinformation’. Fortunately, you can still view it HERE.

Could this be because those supposedly best placed to help them are the ones with everything to lose by doing so?

Governments are failing to acknowledge the vaccine injured properly because to do so would be political suicide. Having pushed and pressured and bullied people into taking the jabs, any administration that then admits it has harmed its own people will have to face severe consequences.

Big Pharma won’t acknowledge them, not least because they are a direct threat to their bottom line.

Most hospitals, universities and other research establishments and clinical care settings won’t acknowledge them because they don’t want to risk losing their funding from, you guessed it, Big Pharma and government.

Doctors won’t acknowledge them because the pain of participating in the biggest crime in medical history may be too much to bear and that, having taken the shots themselves, they may realise that they may have put themselves and their families at risk of injury too.

As if that’s bad enough, many vaccine-injured people are being ostracised by their own families and communities.

Thus abandoned, the vaccine injured have been left to fend for themselves.

But there’s a problem here. They are in pain, exhausted, and beset by strange combinations of symptoms that are both debilitating and at times, terrifying. You need energy, vigour and stamina to fight the government and its corporate sponsors – and for those injured, this is in short supply. Despite that, they fight. With dignity and grace, they keep going.

Last week, vaccine-injured people and the bereaved travelled to London for a peaceful rally to raise awareness of vaccine injury. They gathered outside BBC Broadcasting House, then walked in a memorial procession through the streets to 10 Downing Street.

I imagine that for many, to make a trip like that cost them a lot. I imagine that many went home and have been in bed ever since, trying to recover from the mammoth effort it took just to be there, holding a white rose, taking space in a public place to show the world we are real, not rare, and we need your help.

Here is a powerful video that was put together by someone called Alice the Journalist. It opens with speeches, then moves to the procession, as people made their way to Downing Street. Watch the faces of passers-by in the film, from about 4:20 in: their expressions of shock and sadness are telling. You can almost see the penny start to drop for these people.

Alice the Journalist: Vaccine Injured Protest London – January 2023, 24 January 2023 (10 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Join Dr. Tess Lawrie this Sunday, 29 January, with Robert and Shaun from React 19

Earlier this week, I spoke to two beautiful men from vaccine injury support and advocacy group, React 19. Shaun Barcavage is a Research Nurse Practitioner who has dedicated his work to community health and research. He was perfectly healthy before receiving the jab. The same goes for Robert Fusaro, who took the injection in order to travel for work. Despite their life-changing injuries, Robert and Shaun’s awe-inspiring resilience shines through, as they do what they can, when they can, to raise awareness on behalf of the entire vaccine injured community.

In it, Robert and Shaun give an update on how the situation stands for the vaccine injured, two years on. They speak eloquently about the issues at stake, about the therapies they are finding bring relief, about the need for what Shaun calls ‘the three Rs’: Research, Remedies and Recourse. With suicides among their community on the rise, their message is urgent.

Please consider funding their work with a regular or one-off donation to React 19.

It took a lot for Robert and Shaun to do this interview, and the effort taken will leave them bedridden for several days. It’s a tremendous gift of their time and energy that they offer on behalf of every man, woman and child in their situation. And while there is pain in their stories, theirs is a message of hope: there are ways to alleviate the suffering. Treatments and solutions are already emerging, and they will keep on coming.

So, put it in your diary: Tess Talks with Robert Fusaro and Shaun Barcavage, this Sunday at 10:30.

About the Author

Dr. Tess Lawrie is the Director of EbMCsquared CIC, founder of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development International initiative (BIRD Group) and a steering group member of the World Council for Health. Her range of research expertise, based on research experience in both developing and developed countries, uniquely positions her to evaluate and design research for a variety of healthcare settings. Dr. Lawrie is a frequent member of technical teams responsible for developing international guidelines. Every week she hosts different guests to discuss a variety of topics on Tess Talks which she publishes on Sundays on her Substack HERE.