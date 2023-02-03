‘State of Control’: The control society is increasingly becoming a reality

The Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”) and the digital passport can make our lives easier and more efficient. But new international legislation shows that the purpose of these possibilities, has far-reaching implications for our privacy.

The covid “pandemic” opened the doors to a new era of increased surveillance and control. The era of biosecurity. The “pandemic” may be over, but the agenda behind the unleashing of one or more deadly poisons and diseases and an even deadlier “cure” is not. The Great Reset is moving forward, and if the populations of Western countries do not wake up, the final part of the central control grid may snap into place – the rollout of digital identities and CBDCs.

“Tracked, traced, and databased….” Behind the QR codes and green passes that governments, businesses, and even churches introduced during the “pandemic” -requiring them as proof of health or vaccination status – an even vaster infrastructure is being built. Once fully implemented, this “digital gateway” will determine your identity, career, currency, liberty, and personal sovereignty.

Pitched to the public as convenient and safe, the machinery of a globally applicable digital ID and its data flows and data farming amounts to a lucrative “economics of total central control” working for the Globalists alone. The promised benefits of having all our personal identification, login, and digital interactions in one “digital wallet” may soon transform into a terrifying captivity under the rule of unelected central bankers.

Released on 25 November 2022, ‘State of Control’ is a timely and factual documentary with skilful cinematography, directed and researched by Benjamin Jonas van den Brink and produced by Max von Kreyfelt of Debunk Productions.

In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. James Corbett and Lex Hoogduin give their vision on the arrival of the digital identity and CBDC. It compiles a range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture of the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can’t be ignored.

State of Control documentary (English version) (74 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it for free and support by making a donation at debunkproductions.com.